I do not harbor old grudges against them, and a noble person does not carry hatred. Reproach is fundamentally different from bickering; if it must happen, it should not be during times of hardship and crises. In times of war and disasters, only the vile, hypocritical, foolish, and mercenary will dig up the mistakes of the past among the people of the home and the homeland.

In the age of artificial cleverness and technologies that transcend time and space, the foolish chatter of the close ones mixes with the schemes of the clear enemy and the deceitful flattery of the opportunist, leaving you unsure of who is the one supporting you and who is the one against you.

Currently, the Arab nation, with its various religions and sects, and the Islamic nations, with their diverse ethnicities and systems, are going through the most dangerous phase (for everyone) in their ancient and modern history. There is no need to remind who the fiercest enemies are, as they announce themselves through destructive actions before words and hidden intentions. What is more important than knowing the present aggressive enemy is recalling the brother and close one residing in the positive memory. That close one is your reflection when you look into the mirror during times of danger that threaten both of you with destruction and annihilation. You may turn your backs to each other like fools in front of the mirror during times of calm and prosperity when external danger is absent. However, what should remain in memory is your need for each other when storms arise from the outside.

In conclusion, the most important question is: who is that person registered in the deep memory of both of you as a close one in times of need?

In general terms of coexistence and communication, it is anyone who shares your sense of justice and human rights. Specifically, it is someone who shares your mother tongue, geography, and history—both the good and the bad—and resembles you in most customs, traditions, and norms, though not necessarily in everything you consider the essence and specifics of your regional and local identity and dialect.

There is ample time for reproach, comparison, and separation, and there is a narrow and urgent time that allows for nothing but integration and unification of ranks. We, along with the entire world, are currently living in the whirlpool of this troubled time that requires us to show tolerance, solidarity, and mutual support, and we ask God for safety for everyone.