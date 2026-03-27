ولا أحمل الحقد القديم عليهمُ، وليس كريم القوم من يحمل الحقد، العتاب يختلف جذرياً عن المهاترة، فإن ولابد فليس في أوقات الشدائد والأزمات. في أزمنة الحروب والكوارث لا ينبش سقطات الماضي بين أهل الديار والدار غير اللئيم والمنافق والأحمق والمأجور.

في عصر التذاكي الصناعي والتقنيات العابرة للزمان والمكان يختلط لغو القريب الأحمق مع دسائس العدو المبين وغزل الكاذب المتسلق، فلا تدري من هو الحابل لك من النابل معك.

حالياً تمر الأمة العربية بأديانها ومذاهبها المختلفة والأمم الإسلامية بأعراقها وأنظمتها المتعددة بأخطر مرحلة (على الجميع) في تاريخها القديم والحديث. لا داع للتذكير بمن هم الأعداء الألداء، فهؤلاء يعلنون عن أنفسهم بالأفعال المدمرة قبل الأقوال والنيات المضمرة. الأهم هنا من معرفة العدو الصائل الماثل يكون استحضار الأخ والقريب الكامن في الذاكرة الإيجابية. القريب ذاك هو صورتك المطابقة لك عندما تستقبل وجهك في المرآة في أزمنة الأخطار المهددة لكما كليكما بالدمار والفناء. قد تديران ظهريكما لبعض كغبيين أمام المرآة في أزمنة الهدوء والسراء وانتفاء الخطر الخارجي. لكن ما يجب بقاؤه في الذاكرة هو احتياجكما لبعض عندما تهب العواصف من الخارج.

وفي الختام أهم سؤال: من هو ذلك المسجَّل في الذاكرة العميقة لكليكما كقريب عند الحاجة؟

إنه بالتعميم التعايشي والتواصلي هو كل من يتوافق معك في حس العدالة والحقوق الإنسانية، وهو ببداهة التخصيص من يشاطرك اللغة الأم والجغرافيا والتاريخ بخيره وشره ويشبهك في أغلب الأعراف والعادات والتقاليد، وليس بالضرورة في كل ما تعتبره الأصل والفصل في خصوصيتك الإقليمية والمناطقية واللهجة الفرعية.

هناك وقت واسع وكافٍ للعتاب والمفاضلة والمفاصلة، وهناك وقت ضيق وملح لا يحتمل غير التكامل ورص الصفوف. إننا مع العالم كله نعيش حالياً في دوامة هذا الزمن المأزوم الذي يحتاج منا التسامح والتضامن والتكافل، ونسأل الله السلامة للجميع.