لقد كانت هذه لندن؛ مدينة السحر والدهشة، مدينة تختزن في طبقاتها الزمنية حكايات لا تنتهي. سنوات من الذاكرة والحياة والعصور تتراكم في صمت، حتى تغدو الجدران كأنها كائنات حيّة تهمس بما شهدته. فليس كل مبنى مجرد أحجار صُفّت على عجل، بل هو بناء للذاكرة، يختزل في داخله أعماراً من الحياة، وأجيالاً من البشر، وانعكاسات متغيّرة لروح الإنسان عبر الزمن. ولقد كان سؤالي الساذج في ذلك العمر الغابر: لماذا هذه المباني القديمة؟ أين روح الإنسان، ودمغة العصر التي تفرض حضورها على كل شيء؟

ثم يأتيك العجب حين تكتشف أن هذه المباني ليست ملكاً لساكنيها، بل للمدينة، لتراثها، لتاريخها الممتد. ليس من السهولة بمكان أن تغيّر ملامحها، أو تهدمها لتقيم مكانها بناءً حديثاً يخلو من الذاكرة. وكنت أقول لنفسي: كيف يمكن لهذه العاصمة أن ترفض الحداثة؟ كيف تصر على الاحتفاظ بما يبدو قديماً في عالم يركض نحو الجديد؟ لكن مع مرور السنين وتراكم التجارب، يتبدل السؤال ذاته، ويصبح الفهم أعمق: هذه الأحجار ليست مجرد مادة، بل تاريخ حي، وذاكرة جمعية، وشواهد على عصور متفرقة تتجاور دون صراع.

إن هذا الفهم يلتقي مع ما تطرحه بعض النظريات الحديثة في علم الاجتماع الحضري، مثل فكرة «الذاكرة الجمعية» التي ترى أن المدن ليست مجرد فضاءات مادية، بل حوامل للهوية المشتركة، ومخازن للخبرة الإنسانية. كما تتقاطع مع نظريات «الهوية المكانية» التي تؤكد أن الإنسان لا ينفصل عن المكان، بل يتشكّل وعيه من خلال علاقته به، وأن فقدان المعالم التاريخية هو في جوهره فقدان لجزء من الذات.

فعلاً، هذه من الأفكار الجميلة التي تسهم في الحراك السياحي والثقافي؛ فالأبنية ليست مجرد واجهات، بل روح البلاد وشاهدها الصامت. وهي ملمح فريد لا يتكرر، يمنح كل مدينة طابعها الخاص الذي لا يمكن استنساخه. من خلالها يستطيع الزائر أن يبني علاقة حميمية مع المكان، وأن يشعر بروح الإنسان الذي مرّ من هنا، عاش وترك أثره. وهذا ما لا توفره المدن الحديثة المتشابهة، التي وإن بدت متقنة، إلا أنها تفتقر إلى العمق الزمني والوجداني.

ومن القرارات الجميلة في المملكة إعادة ترميم القصور القديمة وتحويلها إلى مزارات سياحية، في خطوة تعكس وعياً متنامياً بقيمة التراث. ولعل من المهم أيضاً أن يُصار إلى تحديد مجموعة من المباني التاريخية التي يُمنع تجديدها أو هدمها، لتبقى شاهداً على الماضي، وحافظة لذاكرة المدينة. فالحفاظ على هذه المعالم ليس ترفاً جمالياً، بل ضرورة ثقافية وهوية حضارية، تضمن أن يبقى للمدن قلب نابض، لا مجرد هياكل بلا روح.