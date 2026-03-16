في كل عام، ومع دخول شهر رمضان، يتكرر المشهد نفسه: تقليص ساعات العمل، ومرونة أكبر في الأداء، وتجربة أوسع للعمل عن بعد في عدد من الجهات. وفي كل عام يتضح أن العمل لم يتوقف، وأن المؤسسات لم تتعطل، وأن كثيراً من المهام تُنجز بكفاءة لافتة. ومع ذلك، ما إن ينتهي هذا الشهر حتى تعود المؤسسات إلى نمطها التقليدي الصارم، وكأن التجربة لم تكن درساً يستحق أن نتوقف عنده.


الحقيقة التي يصعب على بعض أصحاب القرار التقليدي الاعتراف بها هي أن نموذج الدوام الطويل داخل المكاتب لم يعد النموذج الوحيد للإنتاجية. العالم تغيّر، وأدوات العمل تغيّرت، وطبيعة الوظائف نفسها لم تعد مرتبطة بالمكان بقدر ارتباطها بالمعرفة والاتصال الرقمي.


ما كشفه رمضان بوضوح هو أن تقليص ساعات العمل ومرونة الأداء لا يعنيان انخفاض الإنتاجية. في كثير من الحالات يحدث العكس؛ فحين يشعر الموظف أن وقته مُدار بعقلانية، وأن حياته الشخصية تحظى بالاعتبار، يعمل بتركيز أعلى ويقدم جودة أفضل، ويصبح أقل استنزافاً وأكثر قدرة على العطاء.


الفكرة التي قد تبدو صادمة للبعض أننا بحاجة إلى إعادة التفكير في مفهوم الدوام نفسه. فإذا نجحت المؤسسات في التحول إلى المعاملات بلا ورق، فلماذا لا نفتح النقاش حول دوام بلا مكاتب في كثير من الوظائف؟ ليس كل عمل يحتاج إلى مبنى ضخم أو حضور يومي خلف طاولة ثابتة.


توسيع نماذج العمل المرن والعمل عن بعد في جزء من السنة أو في بعض القطاعات سيحقق فوائد متعددة. أول هذه الفوائد خفض تكاليف التشغيل على المؤسسات؛ فالمقار الكبيرة تستهلك ميزانيات مرتفعة في الإيجارات والطاقة والخدمات والصيانة. ويمكن تقليص جزء معتبر من هذه التكاليف عندما تتبنى المؤسسات نماذج عمل هجينة تجمع بين الحضور والعمل عن بُعد.


الفائدة الثانية تتعلق بالموظف نفسه. آلاف الموظفين يقضون جزءاً كبيراً من يومهم في التنقل بين المنزل والعمل، ويصرفون من دخلهم على الوقود والمواصلات، ويواجهون ضغط الطرق والازدحام. تقليل أيام الحضور أو ساعات الدوام يعني تخفيف التكلفة المادية والنفسية على الموظف، وهو ما ينعكس مباشرة على رضاه الوظيفي وعلى مستوى إنتاجه.


أما الفائدة الثالثة فهي أثرها على المدينة. تقليل الحركة اليومية في الطرقات يخفف الازدحام، ويخفض استهلاك الطاقة، ويقلل من الانبعاثات، ويجعل المدن أكثر هدوءاً وانسيابية. نحن لا نتحدث هنا عن قرار إداري صغير، بل عن تحول اقتصادي واجتماعي وحضري.


كثير من الاقتصادات المتقدمة بدأت تعيد تعريف العمل. المعيار لم يعد عدد الساعات التي يقضيها الموظف في المكتب، بل قيمة ما ينجزه فعلياً. الإنتاجية أصبحت مرتبطة بالنتائج لا بالحضور، وبالأثر لا بعدد ساعات البقاء في المبنى.


يبقى سؤال مهم ينبغي طرحه اليوم:


لماذا يُفرض نموذج عمل واحد على جميع الجهات؟


ولماذا لا تُمنح كل جهة الصلاحية الكافية لتحديد النموذج الأنسب لطبيعة أعمالها، بدل أن تلتزم جميع المؤسسات بنظام موحد وتشريع واحد؟ فالجهات تختلف في مهامها، وفي طبيعة وظائفها، وفي نوع الخدمات التي تقدمها. ما يصلح لجهة قد لا يكون مناسباً لأخرى.


المرونة المؤسسية قد تكون أحد مفاتيح الكفاءة في المرحلة المقبلة. منح الجهات مساحة لاتخاذ القرار في تنظيم العمل سيخلق نماذج متنوعة، ويكشف التجارب الأكثر نجاحاً، ويتيح تطوير السياسات بناءً على الواقع لا على الافتراض.


رمضان يقدّم لنا كل عام تجربة عملية. تجربة تقول إن العمل لا يتوقف عندما تقل ساعات الدوام، وإن الإنتاجية لا ترتبط دائماً بطول الجلوس خلف المكتب. وربما آن الأوان أن نتعامل مع هذه التجربة بوصفها مختبراً إدارياً يمكن أن يقود إلى تحول أكبر في ثقافة العمل.


المستقبل يتجه نحو المرونة، نحو الثقة في الموظف، ونحو قياس الأداء بالنتائج. وإذا أردنا اقتصاداً أكثر كفاءة، وموظفاً أكثر توازناً، ومدناً أقل ازدحاماً، فإن الخطوة الأولى تبدأ بإعادة التفكير في فكرة بسيطة تعودنا عليها طويلاً: أن العمل لا يحدث إلا داخل المكتب.


ربما حان الوقت لنقولها بوضوح:


كما نجحنا في بناء معاملات بلا ورق.. يمكننا أيضاً أن ننجح في بناء دوام بلا مكاتب.