في كل عام، ومع دخول شهر رمضان، يتكرر المشهد نفسه: تقليص ساعات العمل، ومرونة أكبر في الأداء، وتجربة أوسع للعمل عن بعد في عدد من الجهات. وفي كل عام يتضح أن العمل لم يتوقف، وأن المؤسسات لم تتعطل، وأن كثيراً من المهام تُنجز بكفاءة لافتة. ومع ذلك، ما إن ينتهي هذا الشهر حتى تعود المؤسسات إلى نمطها التقليدي الصارم، وكأن التجربة لم تكن درساً يستحق أن نتوقف عنده.
الحقيقة التي يصعب على بعض أصحاب القرار التقليدي الاعتراف بها هي أن نموذج الدوام الطويل داخل المكاتب لم يعد النموذج الوحيد للإنتاجية. العالم تغيّر، وأدوات العمل تغيّرت، وطبيعة الوظائف نفسها لم تعد مرتبطة بالمكان بقدر ارتباطها بالمعرفة والاتصال الرقمي.
ما كشفه رمضان بوضوح هو أن تقليص ساعات العمل ومرونة الأداء لا يعنيان انخفاض الإنتاجية. في كثير من الحالات يحدث العكس؛ فحين يشعر الموظف أن وقته مُدار بعقلانية، وأن حياته الشخصية تحظى بالاعتبار، يعمل بتركيز أعلى ويقدم جودة أفضل، ويصبح أقل استنزافاً وأكثر قدرة على العطاء.
الفكرة التي قد تبدو صادمة للبعض أننا بحاجة إلى إعادة التفكير في مفهوم الدوام نفسه. فإذا نجحت المؤسسات في التحول إلى المعاملات بلا ورق، فلماذا لا نفتح النقاش حول دوام بلا مكاتب في كثير من الوظائف؟ ليس كل عمل يحتاج إلى مبنى ضخم أو حضور يومي خلف طاولة ثابتة.
توسيع نماذج العمل المرن والعمل عن بعد في جزء من السنة أو في بعض القطاعات سيحقق فوائد متعددة. أول هذه الفوائد خفض تكاليف التشغيل على المؤسسات؛ فالمقار الكبيرة تستهلك ميزانيات مرتفعة في الإيجارات والطاقة والخدمات والصيانة. ويمكن تقليص جزء معتبر من هذه التكاليف عندما تتبنى المؤسسات نماذج عمل هجينة تجمع بين الحضور والعمل عن بُعد.
الفائدة الثانية تتعلق بالموظف نفسه. آلاف الموظفين يقضون جزءاً كبيراً من يومهم في التنقل بين المنزل والعمل، ويصرفون من دخلهم على الوقود والمواصلات، ويواجهون ضغط الطرق والازدحام. تقليل أيام الحضور أو ساعات الدوام يعني تخفيف التكلفة المادية والنفسية على الموظف، وهو ما ينعكس مباشرة على رضاه الوظيفي وعلى مستوى إنتاجه.
أما الفائدة الثالثة فهي أثرها على المدينة. تقليل الحركة اليومية في الطرقات يخفف الازدحام، ويخفض استهلاك الطاقة، ويقلل من الانبعاثات، ويجعل المدن أكثر هدوءاً وانسيابية. نحن لا نتحدث هنا عن قرار إداري صغير، بل عن تحول اقتصادي واجتماعي وحضري.
كثير من الاقتصادات المتقدمة بدأت تعيد تعريف العمل. المعيار لم يعد عدد الساعات التي يقضيها الموظف في المكتب، بل قيمة ما ينجزه فعلياً. الإنتاجية أصبحت مرتبطة بالنتائج لا بالحضور، وبالأثر لا بعدد ساعات البقاء في المبنى.
يبقى سؤال مهم ينبغي طرحه اليوم:
لماذا يُفرض نموذج عمل واحد على جميع الجهات؟
ولماذا لا تُمنح كل جهة الصلاحية الكافية لتحديد النموذج الأنسب لطبيعة أعمالها، بدل أن تلتزم جميع المؤسسات بنظام موحد وتشريع واحد؟ فالجهات تختلف في مهامها، وفي طبيعة وظائفها، وفي نوع الخدمات التي تقدمها. ما يصلح لجهة قد لا يكون مناسباً لأخرى.
المرونة المؤسسية قد تكون أحد مفاتيح الكفاءة في المرحلة المقبلة. منح الجهات مساحة لاتخاذ القرار في تنظيم العمل سيخلق نماذج متنوعة، ويكشف التجارب الأكثر نجاحاً، ويتيح تطوير السياسات بناءً على الواقع لا على الافتراض.
رمضان يقدّم لنا كل عام تجربة عملية. تجربة تقول إن العمل لا يتوقف عندما تقل ساعات الدوام، وإن الإنتاجية لا ترتبط دائماً بطول الجلوس خلف المكتب. وربما آن الأوان أن نتعامل مع هذه التجربة بوصفها مختبراً إدارياً يمكن أن يقود إلى تحول أكبر في ثقافة العمل.
المستقبل يتجه نحو المرونة، نحو الثقة في الموظف، ونحو قياس الأداء بالنتائج. وإذا أردنا اقتصاداً أكثر كفاءة، وموظفاً أكثر توازناً، ومدناً أقل ازدحاماً، فإن الخطوة الأولى تبدأ بإعادة التفكير في فكرة بسيطة تعودنا عليها طويلاً: أن العمل لا يحدث إلا داخل المكتب.
ربما حان الوقت لنقولها بوضوح:
كما نجحنا في بناء معاملات بلا ورق.. يمكننا أيضاً أن ننجح في بناء دوام بلا مكاتب.
Every year, with the arrival of the month of Ramadan, the same scene repeats itself: reduced working hours, greater flexibility in performance, and a broader experience of remote work in several organizations. Each year, it becomes clear that work has not stopped, that institutions have not been disrupted, and that many tasks are accomplished with remarkable efficiency. However, as soon as this month ends, institutions return to their strict traditional patterns, as if the experience was not a lesson worth reflecting upon.
The truth that some traditional decision-makers find difficult to acknowledge is that the long office hours model is no longer the only productivity model. The world has changed, work tools have changed, and the nature of jobs themselves is no longer tied to location as much as it is to knowledge and digital connectivity.
What Ramadan has clearly revealed is that reducing working hours and increasing performance flexibility do not mean a decrease in productivity. In many cases, the opposite occurs; when employees feel that their time is managed rationally and that their personal lives are taken into consideration, they work with higher focus and deliver better quality, becoming less drained and more capable of giving.
The idea that may seem shocking to some is that we need to rethink the concept of work hours itself. If institutions have succeeded in transitioning to paperless transactions, why not open the discussion about office-less work hours in many jobs? Not every job requires a huge building or daily presence behind a fixed desk.
Expanding flexible work models and remote work for part of the year or in certain sectors will yield multiple benefits. The first of these benefits is reducing operational costs for institutions; large premises consume high budgets in rent, energy, services, and maintenance. A significant portion of these costs can be reduced when institutions adopt hybrid work models that combine in-person and remote work.
The second benefit relates to the employees themselves. Thousands of employees spend a large part of their day commuting between home and work, spending their income on fuel and transportation, and facing road pressures and congestion. Reducing attendance days or working hours means alleviating the financial and psychological burden on employees, which directly reflects on their job satisfaction and productivity levels.
The third benefit is its impact on the city. Reducing daily movement on the roads alleviates congestion, lowers energy consumption, reduces emissions, and makes cities quieter and more fluid. We are not talking here about a minor administrative decision, but about an economic, social, and urban transformation.
Many advanced economies have begun to redefine work. The standard is no longer the number of hours an employee spends in the office, but the value of what they actually accomplish. Productivity has become linked to results rather than attendance, and to impact rather than the number of hours spent in the building.
A crucial question that should be raised today is:
Why is one work model imposed on all entities?
And why is each entity not given sufficient authority to determine the model that best suits the nature of its work, instead of all institutions adhering to a unified system and legislation? Entities differ in their tasks, in the nature of their jobs, and in the types of services they provide. What works for one entity may not be suitable for another.
Institutional flexibility may be one of the keys to efficiency in the upcoming phase. Granting entities the space to make decisions about organizing work will create diverse models, reveal the most successful experiences, and allow for policy development based on reality rather than assumptions.
Ramadan offers us a practical experience every year. An experience that says work does not stop when working hours are reduced, and that productivity is not always linked to the length of time spent behind a desk. Perhaps it is time to treat this experience as an administrative laboratory that can lead to a larger transformation in work culture.
The future is heading towards flexibility, towards trust in the employee, and towards measuring performance by results. If we want a more efficient economy, a more balanced employee, and less congested cities, then the first step begins with rethinking a simple idea we have long been accustomed to: that work only happens inside the office.
Perhaps it is time to say it clearly:
Just as we succeeded in building paperless transactions... we can also succeed in building office-less work hours.