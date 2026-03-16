Every year, with the arrival of the month of Ramadan, the same scene repeats itself: reduced working hours, greater flexibility in performance, and a broader experience of remote work in several organizations. Each year, it becomes clear that work has not stopped, that institutions have not been disrupted, and that many tasks are accomplished with remarkable efficiency. However, as soon as this month ends, institutions return to their strict traditional patterns, as if the experience was not a lesson worth reflecting upon.



The truth that some traditional decision-makers find difficult to acknowledge is that the long office hours model is no longer the only productivity model. The world has changed, work tools have changed, and the nature of jobs themselves is no longer tied to location as much as it is to knowledge and digital connectivity.



What Ramadan has clearly revealed is that reducing working hours and increasing performance flexibility do not mean a decrease in productivity. In many cases, the opposite occurs; when employees feel that their time is managed rationally and that their personal lives are taken into consideration, they work with higher focus and deliver better quality, becoming less drained and more capable of giving.



The idea that may seem shocking to some is that we need to rethink the concept of work hours itself. If institutions have succeeded in transitioning to paperless transactions, why not open the discussion about office-less work hours in many jobs? Not every job requires a huge building or daily presence behind a fixed desk.



Expanding flexible work models and remote work for part of the year or in certain sectors will yield multiple benefits. The first of these benefits is reducing operational costs for institutions; large premises consume high budgets in rent, energy, services, and maintenance. A significant portion of these costs can be reduced when institutions adopt hybrid work models that combine in-person and remote work.



The second benefit relates to the employees themselves. Thousands of employees spend a large part of their day commuting between home and work, spending their income on fuel and transportation, and facing road pressures and congestion. Reducing attendance days or working hours means alleviating the financial and psychological burden on employees, which directly reflects on their job satisfaction and productivity levels.



The third benefit is its impact on the city. Reducing daily movement on the roads alleviates congestion, lowers energy consumption, reduces emissions, and makes cities quieter and more fluid. We are not talking here about a minor administrative decision, but about an economic, social, and urban transformation.



Many advanced economies have begun to redefine work. The standard is no longer the number of hours an employee spends in the office, but the value of what they actually accomplish. Productivity has become linked to results rather than attendance, and to impact rather than the number of hours spent in the building.



A crucial question that should be raised today is:



Why is one work model imposed on all entities?



And why is each entity not given sufficient authority to determine the model that best suits the nature of its work, instead of all institutions adhering to a unified system and legislation? Entities differ in their tasks, in the nature of their jobs, and in the types of services they provide. What works for one entity may not be suitable for another.



Institutional flexibility may be one of the keys to efficiency in the upcoming phase. Granting entities the space to make decisions about organizing work will create diverse models, reveal the most successful experiences, and allow for policy development based on reality rather than assumptions.



Ramadan offers us a practical experience every year. An experience that says work does not stop when working hours are reduced, and that productivity is not always linked to the length of time spent behind a desk. Perhaps it is time to treat this experience as an administrative laboratory that can lead to a larger transformation in work culture.



The future is heading towards flexibility, towards trust in the employee, and towards measuring performance by results. If we want a more efficient economy, a more balanced employee, and less congested cities, then the first step begins with rethinking a simple idea we have long been accustomed to: that work only happens inside the office.



Perhaps it is time to say it clearly:



Just as we succeeded in building paperless transactions... we can also succeed in building office-less work hours.