They realize that what happened is a past we grew up with and did not diminish, and they know that the truth has one face, yet they insist on mixing things up through gaps that words have not filled. So how do we engage with them..?!

A hero in yellow was employed to insult and belittle, and this employment did not align with any Machiavellian legacy..!

This hero's pride was not shaken, and they did not diminish his grandeur; because he knows how to triumph and how rights are restored.

You see this grandeur, and we see the fall of this giant rising, with my certainty that some phrases are too big for you to understand..!

Asia succumbed to Al-Ahli, and gave it what it deserves on a night of loyalty, thus dominating the images and headlines of every newspaper in the world..!

Since his return from the journey of death, he has been toying with all the teams, in fact, he has defeated every team, so what are you talking about..?

A hero in yellow delivered a lecture on the meaning of respecting the dignity of a humiliated nation on Friday, and settled for a five-goal victory against Al-Shabab, even though the reality was much greater..!

With every victory for Al-Ahli over any team, the defeated go to the hero in yellow, thinking it is a disgrace, while it is a badge of honor for me and for everyone who lived through the journey of death..!

And I say it is a badge of pride and esteem, for this championship was like the fuel that brought us to the throne of Asia..!

Everyone who said yellow felt embarrassed as they watched Al-Ahli tame Asia and adorn it with the Super Cup, even though the invitation card arrived late..!

I admire in Al-Ahli, which I love by name and title, that it was built to be the (head) with a national color and the symbolism of the two swords and the palm tree, a uniqueness that it does not accept to be under anyone else's shadow; rather, others are its shade. That is why you always find us talking about it with a confident tone and words that carry no inferiority, so do you understand why we are different?

Therefore, it is natural for the wounded to speak about Al-Ahli in phrases that resemble their pain, even if sometimes I see some of their pain reflected in their features.

Your morning is yellow: You, and only you, have this message: "You may spend most of your life believing that you are defending your ideas, only to discover that you were actually defending their ideas that they planted in your mind."