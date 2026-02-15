يدركون أن ما حدث ماضٍ كبرنا به ولم نصغر، ويعرفون أن الحقيقة لها وجه واحد لكنهم مصرون على خلط الأمور من خلال فراغات لم تملأها الكلمات، فكيف نحاورهم..؟!

بطل يلو وظّفوه للإساءة والتقليل، ولم يتماش مع هذا التوظيف كل إرث ميكافيلي..!

هذا البطل لم يهتز كبرياؤه، ولم ينالوا من شموخه؛ لأنه يعرف كيف ينتصر، وعرف كيف تعاد الحقوق.

أنتم ترون هذا الشموخ، ونحن نرى سقوط هذا العملاق صعوداً، مع يقيني أن بعض العبارات أكبر من أن تفهموها..!

آسيا خضعت للأهلي، وأعطته في ليلة وفاء ما يستحق، فتصدر صور وعناوين كل صحف العالم..!

منذ عودته من رحلة الموت وهو يعبث بكل الفرق، بل هزم كل الفرق، فعن ماذا تتحدثون..؟

بطل يلو قدّم الجمعة محاضرة في معنى احترموا عزيز قوم ذل، واكتفى بخماسية في مرمى الشباب مع أن الواقع كان أكبر..!

مع كل فوز للأهلي على أي فريق يذهب المهزومون إلى بطل يلو في ظنهم أنها سبّة، وهي لي ولكل من عاش رحلة الموت وسام..!

وأقول وسام اعتزاز واعتداد، فهذه البطولة كانت بمثابة الوقود التي وصلنا بها على عرش آسيا..!

كل من قال يلو شعر بخجل وهو يرى الأهلي يروض آسيا ويحلي ببطولة السوبر مع أن كرت الدعوة وصل متأخراً..!

يعجبني في الأهلي الذي أعشقه اسماً ومسمى أنه بني على أن يكون (رأس) فيه من لون وطني وفيه رمزية السيفين والنخلة خصوصية ينفرد بها لا يرتضي أبداً أن يكون تحت ظل غيره، بل غيره ظل له؛ ولهذا تجدنا دائماً وأبداً نتحدث عنه بنبرة واثقة وكلمات لا دونية فيها، فهل أدركت لماذا نحن مختلفون؟

ولهذا طبيعي أن يتحدث الموجوعون عن الأهلي بعبارات تشبه وجعهم، وإن كنت أحياناً أرى وجع بعضهم على سحناتهم.

صباحك يلو: أنت يا أنت فقط لك هذه الرسالة «قد تقضي جل عمرك وأنت تعتقد بأنك تدافع عن أفكارك، ثم تكتشف أنك في الحقيقة كنت تدافع عن أفكارهم التي زرعوها في عقلك».