في دائرة زلزال «جيفري إبستين» التي اتسعت مؤخراً بشكل صادم بعد نبش ملفات قضيته المخزية وظهور أدلة على تورّط شخصيات مهمة داخل وخارج أمريكا، لتصبح إحدى أبرز القضايا التي يتناولها الإعلام العالمي هذه الأيام، نالت استحقاق المجد صحافية مارست مهنتها بضمير حي ومسؤولية حقيقية واحترافية عالية. كانت السيدة «جولي براون» التي تعمل في صحيفة «ميامي هيرالد» من نوعية الصحفيين الذين يعيدون قراءة القضايا باستخدام الحاسة الصحفية العميقة التي يقلقها السياق الذي لا تنطبق عليه اشتراطات المنطق، والنتائج التي لا تتسق معه، تلك الحاسة التي تجيد اكتشاف الثغرات وتتقن البحث عن الاحتمالات، وتدفع من تتوفر لديه إلى البحث عن الحقيقة مهما كانت العقبات والمخاطر.

ما أنجزته جولي براون يعتبر أحد أهم إنجازات الصحافة الاستقصائية في تأريخها. لم يكن الزلزال الذي حدث بفعل منصات السوشيال ميديا التي قد تحدث ضجيجاً وجلبة، أو نتيجة موقف للصحيفة بسبب اعتبارات سياسية أو انحياز أو تصفية حسابات معينة، وإنما كان مبادرة فردية جريئة محفوفة بأشد المخاطر، آمنت صحافية بمفردها بضرورة تبنيها، تطبيقاً للمبادئ التي تعتنقها ورسخت في ضميرها المهني والأخلاقي، وعندما اكتملت قصتها بكل ما تتطلبه القصة الصحفية الاستقصائية من عناصر لم يكن بوسع الصحيفة سوى تفجيرها وخلق قضية رأي عام ضاغطة أجبرت المؤسسة القضائية على إعادة فتح الملف لتتكشف حقائق جديدة أطاحت برأس الجريمة وإعادته الى زنزانة السجن مرة أخرى بإدانة دامغة كشفت فساداً هائلاً شكلته شبكة معقدة من النفوذ والعلاقات، حرمت الضحايا من حقوقهن القانونية، وأجبرتهن على الصمت بالتهديد والترهيب.

لم تكن جولي براون تتمتع بحق الوصول الى المعلومات، أو تعمل في وضع تسوده الشفافية. قضايا مثل قضية إبستين أو ما شابهها من قضايا فساد كبرى تضطلع فيها مؤسسات رسمية وأسماء نافذة تكون محاطة بالسرية والحماية، وهكذا كانت قضية إبستين التي اُعتبرت منتهية قبل حوالي عقد من الزمن وتم إغلاقها. لكن الأمر بالنسبة لجولي لم يكن كذلك عندما بدأت تقليب ملفاتها بخبرة الصحافية المحترفة، واستجمعت شجاعتها للبحث عن الحقيقة والوصول إليها من خلال رحلة شاقة وفقاً لسيناريو أعدته بذكاء ونفذته بصبر وإصرار رغم أنه كان سيكلفها حياتها.

بعض ما يمكن استخلاصه مما قامت به الصحافية جولي براون أن الصحافة الحقيقية يمكنها أن تكون سلطة في أي زمان ومكان عندما يتوفر لها الصحافيون الشجعان ذوو الخبرة والمهارة والإيمان بمسؤوليتها تجاه المجتمع. الصحافة الاستقصائية صدام مع أسوار كثيرة محاطة بأسلاك شائكة مكهربة، وخوض في حقول ألغام، عندما تتعلق بقضايا فساد كبرى أيّاً كان نوعها. لا توجد حرية صحافة مطلقة في أي مكان، المسألة نسبية وانتقائية، لكن هناك صحافيون شجعان وماهرون يستطيعون الوصول إلى الحقيقة.