في دائرة زلزال «جيفري إبستين» التي اتسعت مؤخراً بشكل صادم بعد نبش ملفات قضيته المخزية وظهور أدلة على تورّط شخصيات مهمة داخل وخارج أمريكا، لتصبح إحدى أبرز القضايا التي يتناولها الإعلام العالمي هذه الأيام، نالت استحقاق المجد صحافية مارست مهنتها بضمير حي ومسؤولية حقيقية واحترافية عالية. كانت السيدة «جولي براون» التي تعمل في صحيفة «ميامي هيرالد» من نوعية الصحفيين الذين يعيدون قراءة القضايا باستخدام الحاسة الصحفية العميقة التي يقلقها السياق الذي لا تنطبق عليه اشتراطات المنطق، والنتائج التي لا تتسق معه، تلك الحاسة التي تجيد اكتشاف الثغرات وتتقن البحث عن الاحتمالات، وتدفع من تتوفر لديه إلى البحث عن الحقيقة مهما كانت العقبات والمخاطر.
ما أنجزته جولي براون يعتبر أحد أهم إنجازات الصحافة الاستقصائية في تأريخها. لم يكن الزلزال الذي حدث بفعل منصات السوشيال ميديا التي قد تحدث ضجيجاً وجلبة، أو نتيجة موقف للصحيفة بسبب اعتبارات سياسية أو انحياز أو تصفية حسابات معينة، وإنما كان مبادرة فردية جريئة محفوفة بأشد المخاطر، آمنت صحافية بمفردها بضرورة تبنيها، تطبيقاً للمبادئ التي تعتنقها ورسخت في ضميرها المهني والأخلاقي، وعندما اكتملت قصتها بكل ما تتطلبه القصة الصحفية الاستقصائية من عناصر لم يكن بوسع الصحيفة سوى تفجيرها وخلق قضية رأي عام ضاغطة أجبرت المؤسسة القضائية على إعادة فتح الملف لتتكشف حقائق جديدة أطاحت برأس الجريمة وإعادته الى زنزانة السجن مرة أخرى بإدانة دامغة كشفت فساداً هائلاً شكلته شبكة معقدة من النفوذ والعلاقات، حرمت الضحايا من حقوقهن القانونية، وأجبرتهن على الصمت بالتهديد والترهيب.
لم تكن جولي براون تتمتع بحق الوصول الى المعلومات، أو تعمل في وضع تسوده الشفافية. قضايا مثل قضية إبستين أو ما شابهها من قضايا فساد كبرى تضطلع فيها مؤسسات رسمية وأسماء نافذة تكون محاطة بالسرية والحماية، وهكذا كانت قضية إبستين التي اُعتبرت منتهية قبل حوالي عقد من الزمن وتم إغلاقها. لكن الأمر بالنسبة لجولي لم يكن كذلك عندما بدأت تقليب ملفاتها بخبرة الصحافية المحترفة، واستجمعت شجاعتها للبحث عن الحقيقة والوصول إليها من خلال رحلة شاقة وفقاً لسيناريو أعدته بذكاء ونفذته بصبر وإصرار رغم أنه كان سيكلفها حياتها.
بعض ما يمكن استخلاصه مما قامت به الصحافية جولي براون أن الصحافة الحقيقية يمكنها أن تكون سلطة في أي زمان ومكان عندما يتوفر لها الصحافيون الشجعان ذوو الخبرة والمهارة والإيمان بمسؤوليتها تجاه المجتمع. الصحافة الاستقصائية صدام مع أسوار كثيرة محاطة بأسلاك شائكة مكهربة، وخوض في حقول ألغام، عندما تتعلق بقضايا فساد كبرى أيّاً كان نوعها. لا توجد حرية صحافة مطلقة في أي مكان، المسألة نسبية وانتقائية، لكن هناك صحافيون شجعان وماهرون يستطيعون الوصول إلى الحقيقة.
In the earthquake circle of "Jeffrey Epstein," which has recently expanded shockingly after the unearthing of files related to his disgraceful case and the emergence of evidence implicating important figures both inside and outside America, it has become one of the most prominent issues covered by global media these days. The credit for this achievement goes to a journalist who practiced her profession with a clear conscience, genuine responsibility, and high professionalism. Ms. "Juli Brown," who works at the "Miami Herald," is the type of journalist who re-examines cases using a deep journalistic instinct that is troubled by contexts that do not conform to logical requirements and results that are inconsistent with them. This instinct excels at discovering gaps and mastering the search for possibilities, driving those who possess it to seek the truth regardless of the obstacles and dangers.
What Juli Brown accomplished is considered one of the most significant achievements in investigative journalism in its history. The earthquake that occurred was not due to social media platforms that might create noise and commotion, nor was it a result of the newspaper's stance due to political considerations, bias, or settling specific scores. Rather, it was a bold individual initiative fraught with the utmost risks, as a journalist believed alone in the necessity of adopting it, applying the principles she embraced and which were ingrained in her professional and ethical conscience. When her story was complete, with all the elements required for an investigative journalistic piece, the newspaper had no choice but to explode it and create a pressing public opinion issue that forced the judicial institution to reopen the file, revealing new truths that toppled the head of the crime and returned it to the prison cell once again with a damning conviction that exposed a tremendous corruption shaped by a complex network of influence and relationships, depriving the victims of their legal rights and forcing them into silence through threats and intimidation.
Juli Brown did not enjoy the right to access information, nor did she work in a transparent environment. Cases like the Epstein case or similar major corruption cases involving official institutions and influential names are typically surrounded by secrecy and protection, and thus the Epstein case was considered closed about a decade ago. However, for Juli, it was not the same when she began sifting through its files with the expertise of a professional journalist, gathering her courage to seek the truth and reach it through a grueling journey according to a scenario she cleverly devised and executed with patience and determination, even though it could cost her life.
Some of what can be gleaned from what journalist Juli Brown did is that true journalism can be a force at any time and place when brave, experienced, and skilled journalists who believe in their responsibility to society are available. Investigative journalism is a clash with many walls surrounded by electrified barbed wire and a venture into minefields when it concerns major corruption cases of any kind. There is no absolute press freedom anywhere; the matter is relative and selective, but there are brave and skilled journalists who can reach the truth.