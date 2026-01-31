لطالما كان في اعتقادي أن ضرورة توحيد مستوى الخدمات الصحية والطبية، يعدُّ من أفضل وسائل تحسين الجودة الخدماتية بالقطاع الصحي، وذلك نظراً لتوحيد المعايير التي تمكّن من قياس الأداء بطريقة منظمة وموحدة، خاصةً أن التجارب المماثلة في القطاعات المختلفة أثبتت نجاحاً باهراً في قولبة الخدمات، مما أتاح سهولة الأتمتة وإشراك الذكاء الاصطناعي للخروج بكفاءة خدماتية تتمتع بجودة عالية (وموحدة).

وهنا أود -عزيزي القارئ- أن أعترف لك أنني من المعجبين بالفلسفة -خاصة الطبية منها-، إلا أنني من أفشل من أن أستخدمها بآرائي وكتاباتي، إلّا أن موقفاً قد حصل منذ أسبوعين كان دافعاً للتفكير في مسألة توحيد الخدمات الصحية من منظور فلسفي.

حضرت إحدى المناسبات الاجتماعية التي تواجد بها عدد لا بأس به من الممارسين الصحيين، فعبّر أحد الحاضرين عن مشكلة تباين الخطط العلاجية ما بين طبيب وآخر التي حصلت معه شخصياً، لافتاً النظر إلى تسبب ذلك بفقدان الثقة بالقطاعات الصحية نظراً لعدم توحيد (وقولبة) الخطط العلاجية، ولا شك أنها أحد التحديات التي كنت أعتقد أن قولبتها وتأطيرها هو الحل، إلى أن قام الدكتور أيمن الخضراء (أحد القادة بالقطاع الصحي بالمملكة) بمداخلة موجهاً السؤال التالي:

هل الطب علم أم فن؟

فتباينت الإجابات التي انصب معظمها إلى أنه علم.

فأجاب:

«بل هو فن تحكمه بعض القوانين العلمية».

وأعتقد أن ما قيل أبلغ من أن يتم شرحه، كما أنني لم أرَ المسألة من تلك الزاوية من قبل، فقد تكون تلك المعادلة هي ما نحتاج إلى فهمه لتقبل التباين ما بين طبيب وآخر، وما بين مدرسة وأخرى طبية، كما هو الحال ما بين فنان وآخر.

ولو نظرنا إلى الطبيب بنفس العيون التي تنظر إلى الفنان، ونظرنا إلى المراجع بعيون المتذوق للفن، لوجدنا أن المطابقة المطلقة ما بين عمل فني وآخر يخرجه من نطاق الإبداع والمنافسة للوصول إلى النتيجة المرجوّه، وهي إرضاء ذائقة المتلقي. ولوجدنا أن كل مريض أو مراجع يختلف في شكواه أو مرضه كاختلاف ذائقة متذوق فني لآخر، كما أن تقييمه للنتائج يختلف من شخص لآخر، مما يجعل تفصيل الخطط العلاجية فناً لا يمكن توحيده، وقد يكون تقبل التباين (المنطقي والمحكوم بحدود علمية وأخلاقية) هو الحل.

وحال الفن كحال غيره من مجالات الحياة، لا يمكن تقديمه وترجمته على الواقع دون القوانين العلمية والأخلاقية، وذلك لضمان الخروج بنتائج مقبولة للمتلقي، فهنالك شَعرةٌ بسيطةٌ ما بين الانتقال من المقامات الموسيقية (وهي قوانين علمية) بإبداع لحني، وما بين الخروج عن القوانين والسلالم الموسيقية الى منطقة النشاز.

ومع مواءمة ذلك مع الطب، فلا أعتقد أنه من الصحي توحيد الخطط العلاجية لحد المطابقة، فيظل التقييم الاكلينيكي والخبرة والحدس المحكومة بالبراهين العلمية والأخلاقية هي معادلة الفنان دارس الطب.

وهنا تبرز نقطة ضعف الذكاء الاصطناعي، الذي يتم بناؤه على خوارزميات ومعادلات، ويفتقد لطابع الفنان الممارس الصحي، مما يؤكد استحالة الاستغناء عن العامل البشري في اتخاذ القرارات العلاجية، على الأقل في المستقبل القريب.