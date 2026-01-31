I have always believed that the necessity of standardizing the level of health and medical services is one of the best ways to improve service quality in the health sector, due to the unification of standards that enable the measurement of performance in an organized and unified manner. Especially since similar experiences in various sectors have proven to be remarkably successful in shaping services, which has facilitated automation and the involvement of artificial intelligence to achieve service efficiency that enjoys high (and unified) quality.

Here, dear reader, I would like to confess that I am a fan of philosophy—especially medical philosophy—yet I have been one of the least successful in applying it in my opinions and writings. However, an incident that occurred two weeks ago prompted me to think about the issue of standardizing health services from a philosophical perspective.

I attended a social event where a considerable number of health practitioners were present. One of the attendees expressed a problem regarding the variation in treatment plans between one doctor and another that he personally experienced, pointing out that this led to a loss of trust in health sectors due to the lack of standardization (and shaping) of treatment plans. There is no doubt that this is one of the challenges I believed could be solved by shaping and framing, until Dr. Ayman Al-Khudra (one of the leaders in the health sector in the Kingdom) intervened with the following question:

Is medicine a science or an art?

The answers varied, with most leaning towards it being a science.

He replied:

“Rather, it is an art governed by certain scientific laws.”

I believe what was said is too profound to need explanation, and I had never viewed the matter from that angle before. This equation may be what we need to understand to accept the variation between one doctor and another, and between different medical schools, just as is the case between one artist and another.

If we looked at the doctor with the same eyes that view the artist, and regarded the patient with the eyes of an art connoisseur, we would find that absolute conformity between one artistic work and another removes it from the realm of creativity and competition to achieve the desired result, which is to satisfy the taste of the recipient. We would find that each patient or client differs in their complaint or illness, just as the taste of one art connoisseur differs from another, and their evaluation of the results varies from person to person, making the detailing of treatment plans an art that cannot be standardized. Accepting variation (logical and governed by scientific and ethical boundaries) may be the solution.

Art, like other fields of life, cannot be presented and translated into reality without scientific and ethical laws, to ensure acceptable results for the recipient. There is a fine line between transitioning from musical scales (which are scientific laws) with melodic creativity, and deviating from the laws and musical scales into the realm of discord.

In aligning this with medicine, I do not believe it is healthy to standardize treatment plans to the point of conformity. The clinical evaluation, experience, and intuition governed by scientific and ethical evidence remain the equation of the artist studying medicine.

Here lies the weakness of artificial intelligence, which is built on algorithms and equations, lacking the character of the practicing health artist, confirming the impossibility of dispensing with the human factor in making treatment decisions, at least in the near future.