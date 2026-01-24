The loss of Al-Ittihad against Al-Qadisiyah was not just a negative result added to the match record, but a real wake-up call confirming that the identity of the club has become lost, and that what we see on the field does not resemble the history of a club that used to be a formidable competitor, possessing a character that does not break regardless of the circumstances. The question that imposes itself today is: Where has the identity of Al-Ittihad gone? And why did the team appear in such a lackluster manner?

Throughout its long history, Al-Ittihad did not rely solely on names or capabilities, but on a clear character on the field: pressure, ferocity, fighting spirit, and mental control before technical skill. Against Al-Qadisiyah, all these features were absent. A team without fangs, without solutions, without a real reaction, as if the loss was expected or acceptable, and this is the most dangerous situation that a club of Al-Ittihad's stature can reach.

Talking about the coaching staff or the players alone is an escape from the truth. Yes, there are clear technical mistakes, unsuccessful choices on the field, and a decline in the performance of some players, but the greater responsibility starts from the top of the administrative pyramid. The club president is primarily responsible for outlining the strategy, ensuring stability, and choosing who leads the project technically and administratively. What is happening today is the result of accumulated decisions, not the outcome of a single match.

The current administration has failed to build a balanced project that preserves the identity of Al-Ittihad; there are repeated changes, a lack of a clear vision, and reactive decisions rather than proactive ones, all of which have reflected on the character of the team. Today, Al-Ittihad plays without features; you cannot tell if it is a team that dominates or defends, presses or retreats, relies on individual talents or on teamwork. This confusion is a direct reflection of the loss of administrative decision-making.

The defeat against Al-Qadisiyah revealed the gap between what is said in statements and what happens in reality. The promises are grand, but the results do not keep pace. The Al-Ittihad fans are not naive and are well aware that the problem is deeper than losing a match, and that continuing in this manner will lead the team to another zero-point season, regardless of the quality of the players present.

The club president bears full responsibility for this scene, not from a personal standpoint, but from a purely administrative one. When identity fades, direction is lost, and the team is left without a clear compass, those who hold the decision must be held accountable. Al-Ittihad does not need justifications; it needs courage to admit mistakes and radical decisions to restore the club's character and dignity.

The club can only thrive at the top, and this is not a mere rhetorical statement, but a historical fact. Either the matters are managed with the mentality of a big club that knows what it wants, or the suffering will continue, the identity will remain lost, and the fans will be held hostage to frustration. The ball is now in the administration's court, and any delay in correction will make the losses greater, not just in points, but in the value of Al-Ittihad and its history.