خسارة الاتحاد أمام القادسية لم تكن مجرد نتيجة سلبية تُضاف إلى سجل المباريات، بل كانت جرس إنذار حقيقي يؤكد أن هوية العميد باتت ضائعة، وأن ما نشاهده داخل الملعب لا يشبه تاريخ نادٍ اعتاد أن يكون رقماً صعباً في المنافسة، وصاحب شخصية لا تنكسر مهما كانت الظروف. السؤال الذي يفرض نفسه اليوم: أين ذهبت هوية الاتحاد؟ ولماذا ظهر الفريق بهذا الشكل الباهت؟

الاتحاد، عبر تاريخه الطويل، لم يكن يعتمد فقط على الأسماء أو الإمكانات، بل على شخصية واضحة داخل الملعب: ضغط، شراسة، روح قتالية، وسيطرة ذهنية قبل فنية. أمام القادسية، غابت كل هذه الملامح. فريق بلا أنياب، بلا حلول، بلا ردة فعل حقيقية، وكأن الخسارة كانت متوقعة أو مقبولة، وهذا أخطر ما يمكن أن يصل إليه نادٍ بحجم الاتحاد.

الحديث عن الجهاز الفني أو اللاعبين وحدهم يُعد هروباً من الحقيقة. نعم، هناك أخطاء فنية واضحة، واختيارات غير موفقة داخل الملعب، وتراجع في مستوى بعض العناصر، لكن المسؤولية الكبرى تبدأ من أعلى الهرم الإداري. رئيس النادي هو المسؤول الأول عن رسم الاستراتيجية، وعن الاستقرار، وعن اختيار من يقود المشروع فنياً وإدارياً. ما يحدث اليوم هو نتاج قرارات متراكمة، لا وليد مباراة واحدة.

الإدارة الحالية فشلت في بناء مشروع متوازن يحفظ هوية الاتحاد؛ تغييرات متكررة، غياب رؤية واضحة، قرارات آنية تُدار بردة الفعل لا بالفعل، وكل ذلك انعكس على شخصية الفريق. الاتحاد اليوم يلعب بلا ملامح، لا تعرف هل هو فريق يستحوذ أم يدافع، يضغط أم يتراجع، يعتمد على الفرديات أم على الجماعية. هذا الضياع هو انعكاس مباشر لضياع القرار الإداري.

الهزيمة أمام القادسية كشفت الفجوة بين ما يُقال في التصريحات وما يحدث في الواقع. الوعود كبيرة، لكن النتائج لا تواكبها. الجماهير الاتحادية ليست ساذجة، وتدرك جيداً أن المشكلة أعمق من خسارة مباراة، وأن استمرار الوضع بهذا الشكل سيقود الفريق إلى موسم صفري جديد، مهما كانت جودة الأسماء الموجودة.

رئيس النادي يتحمّل المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذا المشهد، ليس من باب الشخصنة، بل من منطلق إداري بحت. حين تغيب الهوية، ويضيع الاتجاه، ويُترك الفريق بلا بوصلة واضحة، فلا بد من محاسبة من يملك القرار. الاتحاد لا يحتاج إلى تبريرات، بل إلى شجاعة في الاعتراف بالأخطاء، وإلى قرارات جذرية تعيد للنادي شخصيته وهيبته.

العميد لا يعيش إلا في القمة، وهذه ليست عبارة إنشائية، بل حقيقة تاريخية. إما أن تُدار الأمور بعقلية نادٍ كبير يعرف ماذا يريد، أو أن تستمر المعاناة، وتبقى الهوية مفقودة، والجماهير رهينة الإحباط. الكرة اليوم في ملعب الإدارة، وأي تأخير في التصحيح سيجعل الخسائر أكبر، ليس في النقاط فقط، بل في قيمة الاتحاد وتاريخه.