It is well known to everyone that Saudi press institutions have entered a critical phase in recent years that threatens their continuity, and they are struggling to survive with varying degrees of resistance, depending on what they have saved from their previous golden stages, as well as the good management, skill, and determination of their officials during this difficult phase. However, they are all not in a stable condition; some are barely pulsating with a weak and feeble heartbeat that signals the imminent announcement of their demise.

Certainly, all press institutions around the world have faced a difficult phase with the rapid technological revolution that has shaken all the established norms of traditional journalism. However, those who read the upcoming scene early and prepared for it managed to face the challenge and continue with the same presence, if not more, while those who were lax or delayed in their preparations found their press institutions sliding into a rapidly escalating predicament, placing them before a huge challenge that burdens them. This reality applies to our national press institutions, which have reached this critical stage due to various reasons, including the systems that framed their work, the absence of future-oriented visionary thinking from their previous leaders, and the lack of reasonable precautionary measures from their previous substantial revenues to face surprises. In any case, we are not here to lament what has happened, its causes, and its circumstances, but rather to discuss how to rescue press institutions from the reality they are currently experiencing.

I say this after reading a beautiful news item two days ago about the sponsorship of His Excellency the Minister of Media for the signing of several partnership agreements as part of the first phase of the program to develop press institutions. On this occasion, the minister stated:

(Saudi press institutions are the memory of the nation and the voice of its achievements, and maintaining their leadership and supporting them is a professional commitment we believe in. Therefore, we launched a number of partnership agreements as part of the "Program to Develop Press Institutions" to empower them, so they remain prosperous and in tune with the future, based on professional practices that enhance our media presence).

This attention from the Ministry of Media represents a true awareness of the importance of the survival, vitality, and revival of our press institutions, and their continued performance of their national role and media message that no other alternatives can fulfill. Other countries, which are less endowed than us in terms of capabilities, status, and influence, have intervened to preserve the presence of their national press institutions that represent their respected voice and trusted reference for anyone seeking news about them and their positions. While we wished that the Ministry of Media's intervention had come sooner, we must thank it for its current intervention to save what can be saved.

We do not have the details of the development program announced by the ministry at the moment, but the minister's remarks about it make us optimistic, especially as he confirms that the press institutions "will remain prosperous and in tune with the future, based on professional practices that enhance our media presence."

Let us be optimistic and wait.