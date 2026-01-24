ما هو معلوم للجميع، أن المؤسسات الصحفية السعودية دخلت خلال السنوات الماضية مرحلة حرجة تهدد استمرارها، وأصبحت تصارع من أجل البقاء بكل ما تملكه من مقاومة تختلف من واحدة لأخرى، بحسب ما ادخرته من مراحلها الذهبية السابقة، وبحسب حسن تصرف ومهارة وإصرار المسؤولين فيها خلال هذه المرحلة العصيبة، لكنها جميعاً ليست في حالة مستقرة، بل إن بعضها بالكاد تنبض نبضاً ضعيفاً واهناً يُنبئ بقرب إعلان لحظة الوفاة.

بالتأكيد أن كل المؤسسات الصحفية في العالم واجهت مرحلة صعبة مع الثورة التقنية الهائلة المتسارعة التي عصفت بكل المعايير الراسخة في الصحافة التقليدية، لكن الذين قرأوا المشهد القادم مبكراً، واستعدوا له، استطاعوا مواجهة التحدي والاستمرار بنفس الحضور وربما أكثر، بينما الذين تساهلوا أو تأخروا في الاستعداد وجدوا مؤسساتهم الصحفية تنزلق نحو مأزق يتفاقم بسرعة، ويضعها أمام تحدٍّ ضخم يثقل كاهلها. هذه الحقيقة تنطبق على واقع مؤسساتنا الصحفية الوطنية التي تضافرت أسباب عديدة لوصولها إلى هذه المرحلة الحرجة، منها ما يعود إلى الأنظمة التي كانت تؤطر عملها، وغياب الفكر الاستشرافي المستقبلي للقائمين عليها سابقاً، وعدم التحوّط بنسبة معقولة من عوائدها الكبيرة السابقة لمواجهة المفاجآت، وعلى أي حال لسنا الآن بصدد الحسرة على ما حدث وأسبابه وحيثياته وملابساته، ولكن من أجل الحديث عن كيفية انتشال المؤسسات الصحفية من الواقع الذي تعيشه الآن.

أقول قولي هذا، بعد أن قرأنا قبل يومين خبراً جميلاً عن رعاية معالي وزير الإعلام توقيع عدد من اتفاقيات الشراكة ضمن المرحلة الأولى من برنامج تطوير المؤسسات الصحفية، وبهذه المناسبة قال الوزير:

(المؤسسات الصحفية السعودية هي ذاكرة الوطن وصوت منجزاته، والحفاظ على ريادتها ودعمها التزام مهني نؤمن به. ولذا أطلقنا عدداً من اتفاقيات الشراكة ضمن «برنامج تطوير المؤسسات الصحفية» لتمكينها، ولتبقى مزدهرة ومواكبة للمستقبل، ومستندة إلى ممارسات مهنية احترافية تعزز حضورنا الإعلامي).

هذا الاهتمام من وزارة الإعلام يمثل وعياً حقيقياً بأهمية بقاء وحيوية وانتعاش مؤسساتنا الصحفية، واستمرارها في أداء وظيفتها الوطنية ورسالتها الإعلامية التي لا يمكن لبدائل أخرى القيام بها. دول أخرى أقل منا في إمكاناتها ومكانتها وتأثيرها تدخلت للحفاظ على حضور مؤسساتها الصحفية الوطنية التي تمثل صوتها المُعتبر والمرجعية الموثوقة لكل باحث عن أخبارها ومواقفها، ومع أننا تمنينا أن يكون تدخل وزارة الإعلام أسبق من هذا الوقت إلا أنه لا بد من شكرها على تدخلها الآن لإنقاذ ما يمكن إنقاذه.

لا تحضرنا الآن تفاصيل برنامج التطوير الذي أعلنته الوزارة، لكن حديث الوزير عنه يجعلنا نتفاءل، لا سيما وهو يؤكد أن المؤسسات الصحفية «سوف تبقى مزدهرةً ومواكبةً للمستقبل، ومستندةً إلى ممارسات مهنية احترافية تعزز حضورنا الإعلامي».

دعونا نتفاءل وننتظر.