الرياض التي شكّلت مساحة وطني وجغرافيته، تعيش حالة تنامٍ جعل منها محط اهتمام عالمي، وجعلنا نرى من خلالها بصمة أمة وإرادة قيادة..!!

الرياض أرى فيها شموخ وطني، وأرسم على جدارياتها كل ما يعنى بها منذ فجر التاريخ..!!

تحرضنا عاصمتنا على أن نكون كرماء ومتسامحين مع الكل، وتستثني من كل ذلك أهل الغدر والخيانة...!!!

مدينتنا الراقية تمثّل نقطة تحول على كافة الأصعدة..!!

هي للقرار عاصمة بل ومحور رئيسي للتحولات الاقتصادية والثقافية والعلمية... إلخ

قيل فيها من الشعر أجمله ومن النثر ما جعلها تتواءم مع اللغة وتشكل معها حالة أدبية رفيعة..!

قال الأصمعي: ‏سمعت أعرابية تقول لرجل تخاصِمُه:

‏واللّه لو صُوّر الجهل لأَظلم معه النهار، ولو صُوّر العَقْلُ لأضاء معه الليل، وإنك من أفضلهما لمعدم، فخَفِ الله، واعلم أنَّ من ورائك حَكَماً لا يحتاجُ المدَّعي عنده إلى إحضار البيّنة.

اللاعب ليس بمبلغه فـ #ويسلي بمبلغ 25 مليون دولار لناديه فقط.. غير راتبه ومكافآته وسكنه..

ماذا قدم؟ لا شيء.

التوقيع: محمد الدويش