(زاوية ضيقة):

لا أحتاج إلى مساحات شاسعة لأشعر بالحرية، تكفيني زاوية دافئة، وكوب قهوة يتبخر منه الوقت.

فأنا في خلوتي؛ أخلع أقنعة المجاملة، وأتحرّر من ثقل التوقّعات، وأُصادق صمتي، وأكتشف أن للسكوت صوتاً لا يسمعه إلا من تصالح مع أعماقه، وكأني في رحلة غوص داخل ذاتي، أبحث عمّا سقط مني في زحام اليوم.

(حديث الملامح):

أراقب الوجوه من بعيد، أقرأ في تجاعيد العابرين قصصاً لم تُروَ بعد، وفي لمعة أعينهم أملاً ووعوداً مؤجلة بغدٍ أجمل.

يستهويني تأمل (ما وراء النص) في حوارات البشر؛ تلك الغصّة التي يبتلعونها، والضحكة التي تخرج لتداري دمعة.

فالإنسان بالنسبة لي كتابٌ مفتوح، لكنني أفضل أن أقرأه بقلبي لا بعيني، فالقلب لا يخطئ في تفسير النوايا الصادقة.

(حبر الأسرار):

القلم ليس مجرد أداة، إنه جسر يمتد من حطام الروح إلى شاطئ النجاة. وأنا حين أكتب، لا أبحث عن تصفيق، بل أبحث عن نفسي بين الفواصل والنقاط.

فالحبر هو الصديق الذي لا يشي بسرّي، يمتص وجعي بصبرٍ جميل، ويحتفي بفرحي، ويحوّل غيوم صدري إلى مطر يغسل الورق.

أحياناً تكون النجاة في جملة واحدة نكتبها في لحظة صدق ليتمسّك بها العابرون عبر أفراحهم أو جراحهم.

(أثر بلا ضجيج):

لا أسعى لأن أكون صوتاً عالياً يملأ المكان، بل حضوراً يشبه النور حين يتسلل بهدوء، ثابتاً، صادقاً، ويصل دون أن يستأذن.

أؤمن أن القيمة الحقيقية لا تُقاس بكم من التفت إلينا، بل بما تركناه بصمتٍ في القلوب، كلمة تطمئن، أو معنى يُستعاد في لحظة ضعف، أو أثراً خفياً يجعل الروح أخف مما كانت عليه.

فالأشياء الأجمل لا تُعلن عن نفسها، هي فقط تغيرنا وتمضي.

(مساحة للغد):

ستظل الحياة كريمة في منحنا الفرص لنكتب فصولاً جديدة، وطالما أن النبض مستمر، فالنص لم ينتهِ بعد.

نحنُ حكايات تمشي على الأرض، ننسج من انكساراتنا قوة، ومن صمتنا حكمة، ومن آمالنا غداً يليق بنا.

نعد أنفسنا كل صباح بأن نكون أفضل، ثم نضحك مساءً على وعودنا المؤجلة، ومع ذلك نُكررها.

لأن في داخلنا إيماناً بسيطاً؛ أن الغد، مهما تأخر، سيحمل لنا مساحة أوسع للحياة.

ربما سـ يُتبع....