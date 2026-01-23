تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
(زاوية ضيقة):
لا أحتاج إلى مساحات شاسعة لأشعر بالحرية، تكفيني زاوية دافئة، وكوب قهوة يتبخر منه الوقت.
فأنا في خلوتي؛ أخلع أقنعة المجاملة، وأتحرّر من ثقل التوقّعات، وأُصادق صمتي، وأكتشف أن للسكوت صوتاً لا يسمعه إلا من تصالح مع أعماقه، وكأني في رحلة غوص داخل ذاتي، أبحث عمّا سقط مني في زحام اليوم.
(حديث الملامح):
أراقب الوجوه من بعيد، أقرأ في تجاعيد العابرين قصصاً لم تُروَ بعد، وفي لمعة أعينهم أملاً ووعوداً مؤجلة بغدٍ أجمل.
يستهويني تأمل (ما وراء النص) في حوارات البشر؛ تلك الغصّة التي يبتلعونها، والضحكة التي تخرج لتداري دمعة.
فالإنسان بالنسبة لي كتابٌ مفتوح، لكنني أفضل أن أقرأه بقلبي لا بعيني، فالقلب لا يخطئ في تفسير النوايا الصادقة.
(حبر الأسرار):
القلم ليس مجرد أداة، إنه جسر يمتد من حطام الروح إلى شاطئ النجاة. وأنا حين أكتب، لا أبحث عن تصفيق، بل أبحث عن نفسي بين الفواصل والنقاط.
فالحبر هو الصديق الذي لا يشي بسرّي، يمتص وجعي بصبرٍ جميل، ويحتفي بفرحي، ويحوّل غيوم صدري إلى مطر يغسل الورق.
أحياناً تكون النجاة في جملة واحدة نكتبها في لحظة صدق ليتمسّك بها العابرون عبر أفراحهم أو جراحهم.
(أثر بلا ضجيج):
لا أسعى لأن أكون صوتاً عالياً يملأ المكان، بل حضوراً يشبه النور حين يتسلل بهدوء، ثابتاً، صادقاً، ويصل دون أن يستأذن.
أؤمن أن القيمة الحقيقية لا تُقاس بكم من التفت إلينا، بل بما تركناه بصمتٍ في القلوب، كلمة تطمئن، أو معنى يُستعاد في لحظة ضعف، أو أثراً خفياً يجعل الروح أخف مما كانت عليه.
فالأشياء الأجمل لا تُعلن عن نفسها، هي فقط تغيرنا وتمضي.
(مساحة للغد):
ستظل الحياة كريمة في منحنا الفرص لنكتب فصولاً جديدة، وطالما أن النبض مستمر، فالنص لم ينتهِ بعد.
نحنُ حكايات تمشي على الأرض، ننسج من انكساراتنا قوة، ومن صمتنا حكمة، ومن آمالنا غداً يليق بنا.
نعد أنفسنا كل صباح بأن نكون أفضل، ثم نضحك مساءً على وعودنا المؤجلة، ومع ذلك نُكررها.
لأن في داخلنا إيماناً بسيطاً؛ أن الغد، مهما تأخر، سيحمل لنا مساحة أوسع للحياة.
ربما سـ يُتبع....
(A Narrow Corner):
I don’t need vast spaces to feel free; a warm corner and a cup of coffee from which time evaporates are enough for me.
In my solitude, I remove the masks of politeness, free myself from the weight of expectations, befriend my silence, and discover that silence has a voice that only those who have reconciled with their depths can hear. It’s as if I am on a diving journey within myself, searching for what I have lost in the hustle of the day.
(The Talk of Features):
I observe faces from afar, reading in the wrinkles of passersby stories yet to be told, and in the sparkle of their eyes, hope and deferred promises of a more beautiful tomorrow.
I am captivated by contemplating the "beyond the text" in human dialogues; that lump they swallow, and the laughter that emerges to conceal a tear.
For me, a person is an open book, but I prefer to read it with my heart rather than my eyes, for the heart does not err in interpreting sincere intentions.
(Ink of Secrets):
The pen is not just a tool; it is a bridge extending from the wreckage of the soul to the shore of salvation. When I write, I do not seek applause; rather, I seek myself among the commas and periods.
The ink is the friend that does not betray my secret, absorbs my pain with beautiful patience, celebrates my joy, and transforms the clouds in my chest into rain that washes the paper.
Sometimes, salvation lies in a single sentence we write in a moment of truth, which passersby can cling to through their joys or wounds.
(An Impact Without Noise):
I do not strive to be a loud voice that fills the space, but rather a presence that resembles light when it quietly seeps in, steady, sincere, and arrives without asking for permission.
I believe that true value is not measured by how many turned to us, but by what we left silently in hearts—a word that reassures, or a meaning that is recalled in a moment of weakness, or a hidden impact that makes the soul lighter than it was.
For the most beautiful things do not announce themselves; they simply change us and move on.
(A Space for Tomorrow):
Life will remain generous in granting us opportunities to write new chapters, and as long as the pulse continues, the text is not yet finished.
We are stories walking on the earth, weaving strength from our fractures, wisdom from our silence, and a tomorrow that befits us from our hopes.
We promise ourselves every morning to be better, then laugh in the evening at our deferred promises, yet we repeat them.
Because within us is a simple belief; that tomorrow, no matter how delayed, will bring us a wider space for life.
Perhaps it will continue....