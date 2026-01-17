الحمد لله القائل: (كل من عليها فان ويبقى وجه ربك ذو الجلال والإكرام)، والقائل سبحانه: (كل نفس ذائقة الموت).


انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى الفريق أول سعيد بن عبدالله القحطاني، مساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات، بعد مسيرة أمنية طويلة وحافلة بالعطاء، قدم خلالها نموذجاً مشرفاً في الإخلاص والتفاني في خدمة الدين ثم المليك والوطن.


ويعد الفقيد -رحمه الله- من القامات الأمنية البارزة التي أسهمت في بناء وتطوير المنظومة الأمنية في المملكة العربية السعودية، إذ امتدت خدمته في قطاع الأمن ستّة عقود، تدرج خلالها في مواقع ميدانية وقيادية مهمة.


قائد أسهم في ترسيخ الأمن بالحكمة، ورسّخ هيبة النظام بعدالة القرار، فاستحق ثقة قيادته واحترام رجاله.


بدأ الفقيد مسيرته الأمنية عقب تخرجه من كلية الملك فهد الأمنية عام 1390هـ، إذ عين برتبة ملازم، والتحق منذ ذلك الحين بالعمل الميداني، مستنداً إلى تأهيل علمي رصين أسسه التعليم النظامي والتدريب العسكري المنضبط، ومكملاً ذلك بسعي دؤوب إلى تطوير ذاته مهنياً وفكرياً. وقد عزز هذا التأهيل بعدد من الدورات التخصصية الأمنية والجنائية والإدارية، التي أسهمت في صقل خبراته العملية والمهنية، ورفعت من كفاءته في التعامل مع مختلف القضايا والتحديات الأمنية.


وتميز في بدايات عمله بالحضور الجاد، والانضباط المهني والحرص الدائم على التعلم المستمر، فلم يكتفِ بما تلقاه في مراحل الإعداد الأولى، بل كان حريصاً على التثقيف الذاتي، والاطلاع على التجارب الأمنية الحديثة، ومتابعة المستجدات في مجالات التحقيق والعمل الجنائي، وإدارة العمليات، فكان مثالاً للضابط الذي يجمع بين العلم والتطبيق والخبرة الميدانية، ويؤمن بأن تطوير الأداء الأمني يبدأ من بناء الإنسان وتأهيله علمياً وفكرياً وسلوكياً.


وتدرج -رحمه الله- في العمل الجنائي والرتب العسكرية الى رتبة فريق أول، إذ عمل في الأمن الجنائي بالأمن العام والتموين، وأسهم في بناء الكفاءات الأمنية من خلال عمله مدرساً لمادة التحقيق، وتميز في مجاله، وهو من أدق مجالات العمل الأمني وأكثرها حساسية.


وفي مسيرته الميدانية، كُلف بقيادة وحدات التحقيق والأمن الجنائي في المشاعر المقدسة، وهي محطات من حياته اتسمت بتحديات أمنية عالية، تطلبت جاهزية قصوى وقدرة على إدارة الحشود، والتعامل مع متغيرات متعددة. وفي عام 1414هـ صدر قرار بتعيينه مساعداً لقائد قوات أمن الحج للأمن الجنائي، وأسهم إسهاماً ملموساً في تطوير خطط الأمن الجنائي في الحج، ورفع مستوى الجاهزية، وتعزيز التكامل بين القطاعات الأمنية.


وتواصل عطاؤه القيادي بتعيينه مديراً لشرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة، ثم نائباً لقائد قوة أمن الحج، ثم مديراً للأمن العام. وخلال فترة توليه هذا المنصب، شهد الأمن العام مراحل تطوير نوعية في التنظيم والجاهزية والتقنيات الأمنية والتكامل المؤسسي والتأهيل، واستمر في موقعه حتى صدور الأمر بتعيينه مساعداً لوزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات.


وقد شكلت هذه المحطات المتعددة في مسيرته المهنية رافداً ثرياً لتراكم الخبرة والمعرفة، حتى غدت تجربته نموذجاً يحتذى، وتحوّل مع الزمن إلى مدرسة قائمة بذاتها في مجال العمل الأمني. فلم تكن خبرته مجرد سنوات خدمة، بل حصيلة ممارسة ميدانية واعية، وقرارات مدروسة، ومواقف قيادية صاغت فكره الأمني، ورسخت منهجاً متكاملاً في إدارة العمل، والتعامل مع التحديات، وبناء الكفاءات، وكأنه يقول إن القائد الأمني هو من يجمع بين هيبة النظام وعدالة القرار، فيرسّخ الأمن، ويكسب احترام مرؤوسيه، وثقة المجتمع، وتقدير رؤسائه.


عرفت الفقيد عن قرب من خلال مرافقته في مهمات خارج الوطن، حيث مثل الأمن السعودي أصدق تمثيل، وكان له حضور فاعل ومؤثر في مؤتمرات قادة الأمن والشرطة العرب بمجلس وزراء الداخلية العرب الذي يعقد في تونس، مدافعاً بثبات عن مصالح الوطن، ومقدماً رؤية أمنية رصينة حظيت بالاحترام والتقدير، حيث كان حضوره لافتاً في الاجتماعات الأمنية العربية، وصوته مسموعاً في طاولات النقاش، يطرح المواقف بوضوح وثقة، ويوازن بين الحزم والحكمة في معالجة القضايا المطروحة. وكان متحدثاً بارعاً مقنعاً، يمتلك قدرة عالية على صياغة الرأي وإيصال الرسالة، ما أكسبه احترام رؤساء الوفود، وحظي بقبول واسع لدى المشاركين جميعاً، لما اتسم به طرحه من عمق مهني، وبعد نظر، وحرص صادق على تعزيز الأمن العربي المشترك، وخدمة المصالح العليا للوطن.


والحق فإن السفر يكشف معادن الرجال؛ فيه تسقط الأقنعة، وتظهر الأخلاق، ويُعرف الثابت من المتغير، وكان الفقيد متديناً خلوقاً شغوفاً بعمله، مخلصاً في أدائه، طيب القول، حسن التعامل.


لم يكن الفقيد قائداً أمنياً فحسب، بل كان مثقفاً محباً للخير قريباً من الناس، يجمع بين الحزم والإنسانية، ويؤمن بأن الأمن رسالة أخلاقية قبل أن يكون إجراء نظامياً. وحقق -رحمه الله- إنجازات تذكر فتشكر، بفضل من الله أولاً، ثم بإخلاصه وتفانيه، وما حظي به من دعم وتوجيه وإسناد كريم من قيادات الأمن في بلادنا.


إن محبتك أبا طارق وسيرتك العطرة متجذرة، يفوح شذاها في قلوب أصدقائك وزملائك وجنودك، محفورة فخراً وعزّاً ووفاء، شاهدة على حياة عشتها للواجب، وأفنيتها في خدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن.


وكانت كلمة صاحب السمو الملكي وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف، في نعيه شهادة وفاء وتقدير، اختصرت مسيرة ستّة عقود من العطاء الصادق، وجسدت مكانة الفقيد بوصفه رجل دولة وأمانة، خدم قيادته ووطنه بالأخلاق الرفيعة، والصدق، والإخلاص، فبقي أثره حاضراً في الذاكرة الوطنية، شاهداً على سيرة لا تنسى.


رحمك الله يا أبا طارق، ووسع لك في قبرك، وأسكنك فسيح جناته. وهنيئاً لك هذا الإجماع الصادق على محبتك، وتلك الدعوات الخالصة التي تلاحقك في حياتك الأخرى، شهادة وفاء لا تُشترى، وذكراً حسناً لا يزول.


فنَم أبا طارق قرير العين هانئاً، فقد كُتب لك أن تبقى حيّاً في ذاكرة الوطن، وفي ذاكرة محبيك جميعا، وليس أبناؤك وذووك فحسب، بل المواطنين كافة، وضباط الدفعة، والمسؤولين، وكل من عرفك أو سمع عنك في كل مكان.


أخيراً، أتمنى أن تُدرس سيرته -رحمه الله- دراسة منهجية، لا بوصفها سرداً لمناصب أو أحداث، بل باعتبارها تجربة قيادية متكاملة، تُستخلص منها الدروس، وتُبنى عليها النماذج، وتُقدم للأجيال الأمنية القادمة مثالاً عملياً في الحكمة، والانضباط، وعدالة القرار، وكيف تُدار المسؤولية بثقة تكسب احترام المرؤوسين، وتقدير الرؤساء، واطمئنان المجتمع، ومعذرة أبا طارق فما ذكرنا عنك سوى لمحات من مآثرك وسيرتك الحافلة بالعطاءات الوطنية الجليلة.


نسأل الله العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يلهم أهله وذويه ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان.