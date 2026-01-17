All praise is due to Allah, who said: (Everything on it will perish, and the Face of your Lord will remain, full of majesty and honor), and He, the Exalted, also said: (Every soul will taste death).



The late Lieutenant General Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani, Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations Affairs, has passed away to the mercy of Allah after a long and fruitful security career, during which he provided an honorable model of dedication and commitment to serving the religion, then the king and the homeland.



The deceased - may Allah have mercy on him - is considered one of the prominent security figures who contributed to building and developing the security system in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, having served in the security sector for six decades, during which he progressed through important field and leadership positions.



A leader who contributed to establishing security with wisdom, and reinforced the authority of the system with just decisions, earning the trust of his leadership and the respect of his men.



The late began his security career after graduating from King Fahd Security College in 1390 AH, where he was appointed as a lieutenant and joined field work since then, relying on a solid academic qualification established by formal education and disciplined military training, complementing it with a diligent pursuit to develop himself professionally and intellectually. He enhanced this qualification with several specialized security, criminal, and administrative courses, which contributed to refining his practical and professional experiences, and increased his efficiency in dealing with various security issues and challenges.



He distinguished himself in the early stages of his work with serious presence, professional discipline, and a constant eagerness for continuous learning. He did not settle for what he received in the initial preparation stages, but was keen on self-education, keeping abreast of modern security experiences, following developments in investigation and criminal work, and operations management. He was an example of an officer who combines knowledge, application, and field experience, believing that improving security performance starts with building and qualifying individuals academically, intellectually, and behaviorally.



He progressed - may Allah have mercy on him - in criminal work and military ranks to the rank of Lieutenant General, having worked in criminal security in public security and supply, and contributed to building security competencies through his work as a teacher of investigation, excelling in his field, which is one of the most sensitive areas of security work.



In his field career, he was tasked with leading investigation and criminal security units in the holy sites, which were stations in his life characterized by high security challenges, requiring maximum readiness and the ability to manage crowds and deal with multiple variables. In 1414 AH, a decision was issued appointing him as the Assistant Commander of Hajj Security Forces for Criminal Security, where he made a tangible contribution to developing criminal security plans for Hajj, raising the level of readiness, and enhancing integration between security sectors.



His leadership contributions continued with his appointment as Director of Police in the Makkah Region, then Deputy Commander of Hajj Security Forces, and then Director of Public Security. During his tenure in this position, Public Security witnessed qualitative development stages in organization, readiness, security technologies, institutional integration, and qualification, and he continued in his position until the order was issued appointing him as Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations Affairs.



These multiple stations in his professional career formed a rich source for accumulating experience and knowledge, until his experience became a model to be emulated, evolving over time into a school in itself in the field of security work. His experience was not merely years of service, but the result of conscious field practice, studied decisions, and leadership positions that shaped his security thought, establishing a comprehensive methodology in managing work, dealing with challenges, and building competencies, as if to say that a security leader is one who combines the authority of the system and the justice of decisions, thereby reinforcing security, earning the respect of his subordinates, the trust of the community, and the appreciation of his superiors.



I knew the deceased closely through accompanying him on missions abroad, where he represented Saudi security in the best possible way, and he had an active and influential presence in the conferences of Arab security and police leaders at the Council of Arab Interior Ministers held in Tunisia, steadfastly defending the interests of the homeland and presenting a sound security vision that garnered respect and appreciation. His presence was striking in Arab security meetings, and his voice was heard at discussion tables, clearly and confidently presenting positions, balancing firmness and wisdom in addressing the issues raised. He was a persuasive and eloquent speaker, possessing a high ability to articulate opinions and convey messages, which earned him the respect of delegation heads and wide acceptance among all participants, due to the professional depth, foresight, and sincere commitment to enhancing Arab collective security and serving the higher interests of the homeland.



Indeed, travel reveals the true nature of men; masks fall, morals are revealed, and the steadfast are distinguished from the variable. The deceased was a religious, ethical man, passionate about his work, sincere in his performance, kind in speech, and good in dealings.



The deceased was not only a security leader but also a cultured person who loved goodness and was close to people, combining firmness and humanity, believing that security is a moral message before it is a procedural one. He achieved - may Allah have mercy on him - notable accomplishments that are worthy of gratitude, thanks to Allah first, then to his sincerity and dedication, and the support, guidance, and generous backing he received from security leaders in our country.



Your love, Abu Tariq, and your fragrant legacy are deeply rooted, wafting their scent in the hearts of your friends, colleagues, and soldiers, engraved with pride, honor, and loyalty, witnessing a life you lived for duty, dedicating it to serving the religion, then the king and the homeland.



The words of His Royal Highness, Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, in his eulogy were a testimony of loyalty and appreciation, summarizing a journey of six decades of sincere giving, embodying the status of the deceased as a statesman and a man of integrity, who served his leadership and his homeland with high morals, honesty, and sincerity, leaving his impact present in the national memory, a testament to an unforgettable legacy.



May Allah have mercy on you, Abu Tariq, and expand your grave, and grant you a place in His vast gardens. Congratulations on this sincere consensus of love for you, and those pure prayers that follow you in your afterlife, a testimony of loyalty that cannot be bought, and a good remembrance that does not fade.



So rest, Abu Tariq, with a tranquil heart, for it is written for you to remain alive in the memory of the homeland, and in the memory of all your loved ones, not just your children and family, but all citizens, the officers of your batch, officials, and everyone who knew you or heard about you everywhere.



Finally, I hope that your biography - may Allah have mercy on him - is studied methodically, not merely as a narration of positions or events, but as a comprehensive leadership experience from which lessons are drawn, models are built, and presented to future security generations as a practical example of wisdom, discipline, and justice in decision-making, and how responsibility is managed with confidence that earns the respect of subordinates, the appreciation of superiors, and the reassurance of the community. And forgive me, Abu Tariq, for we have only mentioned glimpses of your achievements and your rich legacy of noble national contributions.



We ask Allah, the Almighty, to envelop him in His vast mercy, and to grant his family, relatives, and loved ones patience and solace.