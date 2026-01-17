الحمد لله القائل: (كل من عليها فان ويبقى وجه ربك ذو الجلال والإكرام)، والقائل سبحانه: (كل نفس ذائقة الموت).
انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى الفريق أول سعيد بن عبدالله القحطاني، مساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات، بعد مسيرة أمنية طويلة وحافلة بالعطاء، قدم خلالها نموذجاً مشرفاً في الإخلاص والتفاني في خدمة الدين ثم المليك والوطن.
ويعد الفقيد -رحمه الله- من القامات الأمنية البارزة التي أسهمت في بناء وتطوير المنظومة الأمنية في المملكة العربية السعودية، إذ امتدت خدمته في قطاع الأمن ستّة عقود، تدرج خلالها في مواقع ميدانية وقيادية مهمة.
قائد أسهم في ترسيخ الأمن بالحكمة، ورسّخ هيبة النظام بعدالة القرار، فاستحق ثقة قيادته واحترام رجاله.
بدأ الفقيد مسيرته الأمنية عقب تخرجه من كلية الملك فهد الأمنية عام 1390هـ، إذ عين برتبة ملازم، والتحق منذ ذلك الحين بالعمل الميداني، مستنداً إلى تأهيل علمي رصين أسسه التعليم النظامي والتدريب العسكري المنضبط، ومكملاً ذلك بسعي دؤوب إلى تطوير ذاته مهنياً وفكرياً. وقد عزز هذا التأهيل بعدد من الدورات التخصصية الأمنية والجنائية والإدارية، التي أسهمت في صقل خبراته العملية والمهنية، ورفعت من كفاءته في التعامل مع مختلف القضايا والتحديات الأمنية.
وتميز في بدايات عمله بالحضور الجاد، والانضباط المهني والحرص الدائم على التعلم المستمر، فلم يكتفِ بما تلقاه في مراحل الإعداد الأولى، بل كان حريصاً على التثقيف الذاتي، والاطلاع على التجارب الأمنية الحديثة، ومتابعة المستجدات في مجالات التحقيق والعمل الجنائي، وإدارة العمليات، فكان مثالاً للضابط الذي يجمع بين العلم والتطبيق والخبرة الميدانية، ويؤمن بأن تطوير الأداء الأمني يبدأ من بناء الإنسان وتأهيله علمياً وفكرياً وسلوكياً.
وتدرج -رحمه الله- في العمل الجنائي والرتب العسكرية الى رتبة فريق أول، إذ عمل في الأمن الجنائي بالأمن العام والتموين، وأسهم في بناء الكفاءات الأمنية من خلال عمله مدرساً لمادة التحقيق، وتميز في مجاله، وهو من أدق مجالات العمل الأمني وأكثرها حساسية.
وفي مسيرته الميدانية، كُلف بقيادة وحدات التحقيق والأمن الجنائي في المشاعر المقدسة، وهي محطات من حياته اتسمت بتحديات أمنية عالية، تطلبت جاهزية قصوى وقدرة على إدارة الحشود، والتعامل مع متغيرات متعددة. وفي عام 1414هـ صدر قرار بتعيينه مساعداً لقائد قوات أمن الحج للأمن الجنائي، وأسهم إسهاماً ملموساً في تطوير خطط الأمن الجنائي في الحج، ورفع مستوى الجاهزية، وتعزيز التكامل بين القطاعات الأمنية.
وتواصل عطاؤه القيادي بتعيينه مديراً لشرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة، ثم نائباً لقائد قوة أمن الحج، ثم مديراً للأمن العام. وخلال فترة توليه هذا المنصب، شهد الأمن العام مراحل تطوير نوعية في التنظيم والجاهزية والتقنيات الأمنية والتكامل المؤسسي والتأهيل، واستمر في موقعه حتى صدور الأمر بتعيينه مساعداً لوزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات.
وقد شكلت هذه المحطات المتعددة في مسيرته المهنية رافداً ثرياً لتراكم الخبرة والمعرفة، حتى غدت تجربته نموذجاً يحتذى، وتحوّل مع الزمن إلى مدرسة قائمة بذاتها في مجال العمل الأمني. فلم تكن خبرته مجرد سنوات خدمة، بل حصيلة ممارسة ميدانية واعية، وقرارات مدروسة، ومواقف قيادية صاغت فكره الأمني، ورسخت منهجاً متكاملاً في إدارة العمل، والتعامل مع التحديات، وبناء الكفاءات، وكأنه يقول إن القائد الأمني هو من يجمع بين هيبة النظام وعدالة القرار، فيرسّخ الأمن، ويكسب احترام مرؤوسيه، وثقة المجتمع، وتقدير رؤسائه.
عرفت الفقيد عن قرب من خلال مرافقته في مهمات خارج الوطن، حيث مثل الأمن السعودي أصدق تمثيل، وكان له حضور فاعل ومؤثر في مؤتمرات قادة الأمن والشرطة العرب بمجلس وزراء الداخلية العرب الذي يعقد في تونس، مدافعاً بثبات عن مصالح الوطن، ومقدماً رؤية أمنية رصينة حظيت بالاحترام والتقدير، حيث كان حضوره لافتاً في الاجتماعات الأمنية العربية، وصوته مسموعاً في طاولات النقاش، يطرح المواقف بوضوح وثقة، ويوازن بين الحزم والحكمة في معالجة القضايا المطروحة. وكان متحدثاً بارعاً مقنعاً، يمتلك قدرة عالية على صياغة الرأي وإيصال الرسالة، ما أكسبه احترام رؤساء الوفود، وحظي بقبول واسع لدى المشاركين جميعاً، لما اتسم به طرحه من عمق مهني، وبعد نظر، وحرص صادق على تعزيز الأمن العربي المشترك، وخدمة المصالح العليا للوطن.
والحق فإن السفر يكشف معادن الرجال؛ فيه تسقط الأقنعة، وتظهر الأخلاق، ويُعرف الثابت من المتغير، وكان الفقيد متديناً خلوقاً شغوفاً بعمله، مخلصاً في أدائه، طيب القول، حسن التعامل.
لم يكن الفقيد قائداً أمنياً فحسب، بل كان مثقفاً محباً للخير قريباً من الناس، يجمع بين الحزم والإنسانية، ويؤمن بأن الأمن رسالة أخلاقية قبل أن يكون إجراء نظامياً. وحقق -رحمه الله- إنجازات تذكر فتشكر، بفضل من الله أولاً، ثم بإخلاصه وتفانيه، وما حظي به من دعم وتوجيه وإسناد كريم من قيادات الأمن في بلادنا.
إن محبتك أبا طارق وسيرتك العطرة متجذرة، يفوح شذاها في قلوب أصدقائك وزملائك وجنودك، محفورة فخراً وعزّاً ووفاء، شاهدة على حياة عشتها للواجب، وأفنيتها في خدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن.
وكانت كلمة صاحب السمو الملكي وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف، في نعيه شهادة وفاء وتقدير، اختصرت مسيرة ستّة عقود من العطاء الصادق، وجسدت مكانة الفقيد بوصفه رجل دولة وأمانة، خدم قيادته ووطنه بالأخلاق الرفيعة، والصدق، والإخلاص، فبقي أثره حاضراً في الذاكرة الوطنية، شاهداً على سيرة لا تنسى.
رحمك الله يا أبا طارق، ووسع لك في قبرك، وأسكنك فسيح جناته. وهنيئاً لك هذا الإجماع الصادق على محبتك، وتلك الدعوات الخالصة التي تلاحقك في حياتك الأخرى، شهادة وفاء لا تُشترى، وذكراً حسناً لا يزول.
فنَم أبا طارق قرير العين هانئاً، فقد كُتب لك أن تبقى حيّاً في ذاكرة الوطن، وفي ذاكرة محبيك جميعا، وليس أبناؤك وذووك فحسب، بل المواطنين كافة، وضباط الدفعة، والمسؤولين، وكل من عرفك أو سمع عنك في كل مكان.
أخيراً، أتمنى أن تُدرس سيرته -رحمه الله- دراسة منهجية، لا بوصفها سرداً لمناصب أو أحداث، بل باعتبارها تجربة قيادية متكاملة، تُستخلص منها الدروس، وتُبنى عليها النماذج، وتُقدم للأجيال الأمنية القادمة مثالاً عملياً في الحكمة، والانضباط، وعدالة القرار، وكيف تُدار المسؤولية بثقة تكسب احترام المرؤوسين، وتقدير الرؤساء، واطمئنان المجتمع، ومعذرة أبا طارق فما ذكرنا عنك سوى لمحات من مآثرك وسيرتك الحافلة بالعطاءات الوطنية الجليلة.
نسأل الله العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يلهم أهله وذويه ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان.
All praise is due to Allah, who said: (Everything on it will perish, and the Face of your Lord will remain, full of majesty and honor), and He, the Exalted, also said: (Every soul will taste death).
The late Lieutenant General Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani, Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations Affairs, has passed away to the mercy of Allah after a long and fruitful security career, during which he provided an honorable model of dedication and commitment to serving the religion, then the king and the homeland.
The deceased - may Allah have mercy on him - is considered one of the prominent security figures who contributed to building and developing the security system in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, having served in the security sector for six decades, during which he progressed through important field and leadership positions.
A leader who contributed to establishing security with wisdom, and reinforced the authority of the system with just decisions, earning the trust of his leadership and the respect of his men.
The late began his security career after graduating from King Fahd Security College in 1390 AH, where he was appointed as a lieutenant and joined field work since then, relying on a solid academic qualification established by formal education and disciplined military training, complementing it with a diligent pursuit to develop himself professionally and intellectually. He enhanced this qualification with several specialized security, criminal, and administrative courses, which contributed to refining his practical and professional experiences, and increased his efficiency in dealing with various security issues and challenges.
He distinguished himself in the early stages of his work with serious presence, professional discipline, and a constant eagerness for continuous learning. He did not settle for what he received in the initial preparation stages, but was keen on self-education, keeping abreast of modern security experiences, following developments in investigation and criminal work, and operations management. He was an example of an officer who combines knowledge, application, and field experience, believing that improving security performance starts with building and qualifying individuals academically, intellectually, and behaviorally.
He progressed - may Allah have mercy on him - in criminal work and military ranks to the rank of Lieutenant General, having worked in criminal security in public security and supply, and contributed to building security competencies through his work as a teacher of investigation, excelling in his field, which is one of the most sensitive areas of security work.
In his field career, he was tasked with leading investigation and criminal security units in the holy sites, which were stations in his life characterized by high security challenges, requiring maximum readiness and the ability to manage crowds and deal with multiple variables. In 1414 AH, a decision was issued appointing him as the Assistant Commander of Hajj Security Forces for Criminal Security, where he made a tangible contribution to developing criminal security plans for Hajj, raising the level of readiness, and enhancing integration between security sectors.
His leadership contributions continued with his appointment as Director of Police in the Makkah Region, then Deputy Commander of Hajj Security Forces, and then Director of Public Security. During his tenure in this position, Public Security witnessed qualitative development stages in organization, readiness, security technologies, institutional integration, and qualification, and he continued in his position until the order was issued appointing him as Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations Affairs.
These multiple stations in his professional career formed a rich source for accumulating experience and knowledge, until his experience became a model to be emulated, evolving over time into a school in itself in the field of security work. His experience was not merely years of service, but the result of conscious field practice, studied decisions, and leadership positions that shaped his security thought, establishing a comprehensive methodology in managing work, dealing with challenges, and building competencies, as if to say that a security leader is one who combines the authority of the system and the justice of decisions, thereby reinforcing security, earning the respect of his subordinates, the trust of the community, and the appreciation of his superiors.
I knew the deceased closely through accompanying him on missions abroad, where he represented Saudi security in the best possible way, and he had an active and influential presence in the conferences of Arab security and police leaders at the Council of Arab Interior Ministers held in Tunisia, steadfastly defending the interests of the homeland and presenting a sound security vision that garnered respect and appreciation. His presence was striking in Arab security meetings, and his voice was heard at discussion tables, clearly and confidently presenting positions, balancing firmness and wisdom in addressing the issues raised. He was a persuasive and eloquent speaker, possessing a high ability to articulate opinions and convey messages, which earned him the respect of delegation heads and wide acceptance among all participants, due to the professional depth, foresight, and sincere commitment to enhancing Arab collective security and serving the higher interests of the homeland.
Indeed, travel reveals the true nature of men; masks fall, morals are revealed, and the steadfast are distinguished from the variable. The deceased was a religious, ethical man, passionate about his work, sincere in his performance, kind in speech, and good in dealings.
The deceased was not only a security leader but also a cultured person who loved goodness and was close to people, combining firmness and humanity, believing that security is a moral message before it is a procedural one. He achieved - may Allah have mercy on him - notable accomplishments that are worthy of gratitude, thanks to Allah first, then to his sincerity and dedication, and the support, guidance, and generous backing he received from security leaders in our country.
Your love, Abu Tariq, and your fragrant legacy are deeply rooted, wafting their scent in the hearts of your friends, colleagues, and soldiers, engraved with pride, honor, and loyalty, witnessing a life you lived for duty, dedicating it to serving the religion, then the king and the homeland.
The words of His Royal Highness, Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, in his eulogy were a testimony of loyalty and appreciation, summarizing a journey of six decades of sincere giving, embodying the status of the deceased as a statesman and a man of integrity, who served his leadership and his homeland with high morals, honesty, and sincerity, leaving his impact present in the national memory, a testament to an unforgettable legacy.
May Allah have mercy on you, Abu Tariq, and expand your grave, and grant you a place in His vast gardens. Congratulations on this sincere consensus of love for you, and those pure prayers that follow you in your afterlife, a testimony of loyalty that cannot be bought, and a good remembrance that does not fade.
So rest, Abu Tariq, with a tranquil heart, for it is written for you to remain alive in the memory of the homeland, and in the memory of all your loved ones, not just your children and family, but all citizens, the officers of your batch, officials, and everyone who knew you or heard about you everywhere.
Finally, I hope that your biography - may Allah have mercy on him - is studied methodically, not merely as a narration of positions or events, but as a comprehensive leadership experience from which lessons are drawn, models are built, and presented to future security generations as a practical example of wisdom, discipline, and justice in decision-making, and how responsibility is managed with confidence that earns the respect of subordinates, the appreciation of superiors, and the reassurance of the community. And forgive me, Abu Tariq, for we have only mentioned glimpses of your achievements and your rich legacy of noble national contributions.
We ask Allah, the Almighty, to envelop him in His vast mercy, and to grant his family, relatives, and loved ones patience and solace.