من المهم التأكيد على أنّ العلاقة التي تَسِم عموم الجمهور بأيّ مبدعٍ في مجاله قائمة في الأصل على جودة ما يطرحه المبدع، ودرجات التلقّي لدى الجمهور على تفاوت أمزجتهم، ومعارفهم وثقافاتهم، وذوائقهم، وما يتصل بأدوات الاستقبال الإنسانية حيال الإبداع من أدب وموسيقى ورسم، وغيرها.

على هذه القاعدة تتأسّس العلاقة، وتبلغ ذروتها من الإعجاب والوله، ما بلغ المبدع الكمال أو قارب ذلك بموهبته، حينها يجلس على القلوب حبًّا، ويتوسّد الأفئدة هيامًا، ويعلو بينهم صيتًا وسمعة، وهو مقام قلَّ أن يحظى به مبدع من المبدعين، لاستحالة بلوغ مناط الرضا لدى الجميع، فإذا اتّسعت دائرة هذا الحب والإعجاب، وقاربت أن تمس حدود الشمول والإحاطة، فإنّ الخارج عن هذه الدائرة سيكون في حكم «الشّاذ» الذي فسد ذوقه، واضطربت حواسه، واعتلّت مُستقبِلاته، ومن بين كافة المبدعين والمبدعات، بلغت السيدة أم كلثوم بفنّها مقامًا أورثها إعجابًا عابرًا للقارات، نافذًا للقلوب، مدهشًا ما بلغت الدهشة مداها، عاقدة بصوتها وفنها آصرة العلاقة من مشرق العالم العربي إلى مغربه، صوتها علامة عصر بأكمله، فكانت بحقٍّ «كوكب الشرق»، الذي غنّى له بصدق، فلم تنكفِ في اختياراتها على شعراء وطنها، وإنما تفتقت عبقرية اختيارها فنظرت في فرائد الشعر العربي، وفطاحلة الشعراء العرب، فجاء اختيارها كفء الجمال، ونظير الجودة، وخصيص الإبداع، وكأنها قد جمعت الحسّ العربي في غنائها، وكأنها حين تصدح تمدّ حبالًا من جمال تركّ عليها عصافير الدهشة، فتجعلها مغنطيسًا يجذب إليها القلوب قبل الأسماع، صوتها عاصمة الأصوات ظاهرة فنية أثرت في وجدان الأمة،ولا زالت لقدرتها الفريدة على التعبير عن المشاعر الإنسانية العميقة.

الست أعطت الفن والغناء معنًى جديدًا، يتأرجح بين الذوق والالتزام بين الرزانة والإعجاب، تهتزّ له طربًا في وقار، وتنداح معه حتى لتكاد تبلغ مقام «التبذّل»، فتردك «رزانتها» فتعود تجلس في حضرتها جلوس من يرغب في الصياح فيرده الصمت، ومن يحتاج إلى القيام فيمسكه القعود، ومن يريد التعبير بجسده طربًا فيناديه الأدب أنْ اجلس.

هكذا لا لغة تعبّر عن الحالة عند سماعها تمام التعبير إلا مفردة «الدهشة» المفضية إلى «القشعريرة»، والفاتحة نوافذها نحو الألفة والحنين إلى ماضٍ تولّى، ولم يُبقِ لك غير الدموع على كل شيء.

بهذا عرفنا «الست»، وبهذا وسمنا علاقتنا بها منذ أن وعينا للفن معنًى في قلوبنا، فكنا على البعد منها جغرافيًا، بالقرب منها وجدانيًا،

بما يصلنا من إبداعها، على الرغم من زواجر «الصحوة» الغليظة، وحوائط منعها الأسمنتية فكرًا وموقفًا من الحياة،

من الطبيعي جدًّا أن تكون سيرة «الست» هدفًا مشروعًا للبحث والتنقيب، والذهاب إلى استجلاء منازع العبقرية فيها، ومساقي روضة فنّها المتجاوز لحجب الزمان، والصاعد على حوائط المكان،

وهو أمر مهم وضروري لما يكتسب من صفتي الوفاء لمن أبدعوا، بجانب التوثيق بفعل إبداعي موازٍ، يكاد يضعنا في الأجواء التي نما وترعرع فيها المبدع، والظروف التي رفعته مقامًا سنيًّا، والعقبات التي واجهها، وكافة الظروف الإنسانية، مما عرفه الناس أو خفى عنهم، ولهذا يكون للعمل الدرامي عن الشخصيات المبدعة دوره المنظور، وجهده المقدر.. سمعت الكثير من النقد عن فيلم الست.. قلت لنفسي حياتها الخاصة ملك لها.

حثيت الخطى نحو إحدى قاعات السينما في أرض بلادي لحضور فيلم «الست»، وضحكت في خاطري، فقد كانت مثل هذه الخطوات نزجرها خوفًا ورهبة نحو الأحواش لمشاهدة الأفلام، وإنها لنعمة من نعم «الرؤية»، أفاض الله على مُفجّرها الخير كله، والسؤدد والنجاح والتوفيق في مسيرته المكللة بالنجاح.

شاهدت الفيلم، ووجدت فيه عملًا متعوبًا عليه، قدّم إضاءات بارقة، وفتح نوافذ «إنسانية» في مسيرة «الست»

كانت دهشتي عظيمة وأنا أتابع «الهجوم» العنيف الذي تعرّض له الفيلم، والذي خرج بعضه عن حدود اللياقة والأدب بعبارات غير خليقة بمن يفترض فيهم أنهم نقّاد وفنانون لهم صيتهم وسمعتهم، وكأنهم قد وجدوا ضالتهم في «الست» فاستلّوا خناجر حقد دفين، واستندوا إلى «نظرية المؤامرة»، واستهدفوا المنتج بالتشنيع، والرمي بتهم «محاولات تشويه الرموز المصرية»، والعبث بالتاريخ، وما إلى ذلك من التهم الجزاف حيال ما قدمه الفيلم من نمط مغاير في الحبكة والتناول والطرح، والذهاب عميقًا في حياة «الست» بوجهة نظر إنسانية، ولو أنهم أحسنوا النظر لكان أمامهم أحد خيارين لا ثالث لهما؛ إما أن يقدموا المقابل التاريخي للأحداث وفق المسطور والموثق عندهم، وبيان المغالطات التي وقع فيها الفيلم تاريخيًا وجدّف بها تزويرًا وبهتانًا

بطرح أدبي وجمالي يتفق مع الذوق، وإما أن يجدوا فيما طرح قراءة جديدة لسيرة «الست»، قاربت بين حياتها الخاصة وعطائها العام، لتبرز عبقريتها، وبعدها الإنساني العميق، وهي تتعالى كل هذا التعالي على جراح كتمتها فما شعر بها أحد، وحرمان لم يأخذ من صوتها نغمة، ومعاناة كتّمتها وهي تقف شامخة على المسرح بكل كبرياء وإباء، وأن تؤدي دورها الذي عرفت به في الحياة من دعم للجيش، وشحذ للهمم، وتضميد للجراح..

فلو اتسع عندهم الأفق لرأوا ذلك رأي العين، ولخرجوا من بعد مشاهدة الفيلم كما خرجنا؛ بمزيد من الحب والتقدير والعرفان للست، ولكن ما زال في الناس الحسد، حتى وإن كانوا من عائلة ونيس، وأدهشوا الناس بلهمجي!

رحم الله كوكب الشرق فلا زالت حية في قلوب محبيها ولا زالت أغانيها ترياقا للمحبين والمحرومين.