It is important to emphasize that the relationship that the general public has with any creator in their field is fundamentally based on the quality of what the creator presents, and the varying degrees of reception among the audience depending on their different tastes, knowledge, cultures, and sensibilities, as well as the human reception tools regarding creativity in literature, music, painting, and more.

On this basis, the relationship is established and reaches its peak of admiration and infatuation when the creator achieves or approaches perfection with their talent. At that point, they sit in the hearts with love, resting in the souls with passion, and their reputation rises among people, a status that few creators attain, as it is impossible to reach the satisfaction of everyone. If the circle of this love and admiration widens and approaches the limits of inclusiveness, then those outside this circle will be considered "deviant," whose taste has deteriorated, whose senses have become disturbed, and whose reception has faltered. Among all creators, the lady Umm Kulthum, with her art, reached a status that earned her admiration transcending continents, penetrating hearts, astonishing in its depth, binding the relationship from the east to the west of the Arab world with her voice and art. Her voice is a hallmark of an entire era, and she was truly the "Star of the East," who sang sincerely, not limiting her choices to the poets of her homeland, but rather her genius in selection led her to explore the finest of Arabic poetry and the great Arab poets. Her choices reflected beauty, quality, and creativity, as if she had gathered the essence of Arabic sensibility in her singing, and as if when she sang, she extended threads of beauty upon which the birds of astonishment perched, making her a magnet that attracts hearts before ears. Her voice is the capital of voices, an artistic phenomenon that has impacted the nation's conscience, and it still does due to her unique ability to express deep human emotions.

The lady gave art and singing a new meaning, oscillating between taste and commitment, between sobriety and admiration, making one tremble with joy in dignity, and flowing with it until one nearly reaches a state of "abandonment," only to be pulled back by her "sobriety," returning to sit in her presence like one who wishes to shout but is silenced, one who needs to rise but is held back by sitting, and one who wants to express joy with their body but is called by decorum to sit.

Thus, no language can express the state upon hearing her perfectly except for the word "astonishment," leading to "goosebumps," opening windows towards familiarity and nostalgia for a past that has passed, leaving you with nothing but tears for everything.

With this, we came to know "the lady," and with this, we marked our relationship with her since we became aware of art's meaning in our hearts, being geographically distant from her but emotionally close,

through what we receive from her creativity, despite the coarse barriers of "awakening" and the cement walls of thought and stance on life that prevented her.

It is very natural for the story of "the lady" to be a legitimate target for research and exploration, to go into the depths of her genius, and to explore the springs of her art that transcends the veils of time and rises above the walls of place,

which is important and necessary for the loyalty it gains towards those who created, alongside the documentation through a parallel creative act, which almost places us in the atmosphere in which the creator grew and thrived, the circumstances that elevated her to a lofty status, the obstacles she faced, and all the human conditions, whether known to people or hidden from them. This is why the dramatic work about creative characters has its visible role and valued effort. I have heard much criticism about the film about the lady... I told myself her private life belongs to her.

I hurried to one of the cinema halls in my country to attend the film "the lady," and I laughed to myself, for such steps were once met with fear and awe towards the courtyards to watch films, and it is indeed a blessing from the blessings of "vision," which God has bestowed upon its initiator with all goodness, honor, success, and achievement in a path crowned with success.

I watched the film and found it a laborious work that presented brilliant insights and opened "human" windows in the journey of "the lady."

My astonishment was great as I followed the violent "attack" that the film faced, some of which crossed the limits of propriety and decorum with phrases unworthy of those who are supposed to be critics and artists with their reputation and fame, as if they had found their prey in "the lady" and drew their daggers of deep-seated hatred, relying on the "conspiracy theory," targeting the producer with vilification, accusing him of "attempts to distort Egyptian symbols," and tampering with history, among other unfounded accusations regarding what the film presented as a different pattern in plot, treatment, and approach, delving deeply into the life of "the lady" from a human perspective. Had they looked closely, they would have had one of two options; either to present the historical counterpart of events according to what is documented and recorded by them, and to clarify the inaccuracies that the film fell into historically and which it distorted with falsehood,

with a literary and aesthetic discourse that aligns with taste, or to find in what was presented a new reading of "the lady's" biography, bridging her private life and her public contributions, to highlight her genius and her deep human dimension, as she transcends all this with wounds she concealed so that no one felt them, and deprivations that did not take a note from her voice, and suffering that she kept silent about while standing proudly on stage with all dignity and honor, performing her role that she was known for in life, supporting the army, uplifting spirits, and healing wounds...

If their horizons had broadened, they would have seen that with their own eyes, and they would have left after watching the film as we did; with more love, appreciation, and gratitude for the lady, but envy still exists among people, even if they are from the family of Wanees, and they astonished people with their barbarism!

May God have mercy on the Star of the East; she still lives in the hearts of her lovers, and her songs remain an antidote for lovers and the deprived.