يتصدر المشهد الإعلامي الرياضي في بطولة العرب المقامة حالياً في قطر حارس المنتخب السعودي نواف العقيدي، الذي ساهم من خلال ردة فعل على سؤال أحد الصحفيين من دولة عمان الشقيقة في ترسيخ روح الانتماء الوطني، فقدم رسالة كلها حب ووفاء لهذا الوطن الغالي.


حين يشعر الإنسان بالانتماء الصادق لمكانٍ ما تجده من أول اختبار يمس هذا الانتماء يندفع بكل حب للدفاع عنه وتقديم الصورة الأجمل لهذا المكان، وهذا ما فعله نواف العقيدي، إذ كانت ردة فعله تعبر عن حبه وانتمائه للمملكة العربية السعودية، ولم تكن هذه الحادثة هي الأولى من هذا النوع، فقد قدم حارس المنتخب السعودي السابق محمد العويس صورة مشابهة لما فعله نواف العقيدي، هذه المواقف التي يكون لها صدى واسع في المجتمع السعودي والمجتمعات المجاورة تترك أثراً إيجابياً في النفس، وتنمي روح الوطنية الصادقة لدى النشء، ما فعله العقيدي اختصر مئات المقالات والمقابلات والندوات التي تدعم حب الوطن، وتنمي هذه الروح، اليوم نحن كإعلام يجب أن نستفيد من هذه المواقف، ونركز عليها من أجل إيصال الرسائل الوطنية التي تساعد على حفظ استقرار الوطن ودعم لحمة أبناء الوطن الواحد.


كل الذين اتفقوا مع ردة فعل نواف العقيدي في المؤتمر الصحفي شعروا بنفس شعور نواف العقيدي في لحظتها، وهم كثر، وهذا إن دل على شيء، فهو يدل على صدق هذه الإحساس من الجميع؛ لذا من المهم أن نبقى هكذا نستشعر أهمية هذا الوطن، وندعم كل توجهات حكومتنا، ونساهم في مسيرة التطور والنمو، وأن لا نلتفت لكل حاسد وحاقد يريد تعطيل هذه المسيرة المباركة نحو مستقبل كله تنمية واستقرار، مثل هؤلاء ستجدونهم في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي من دول مختلفة ينتظرون الفرصة لنشر سمومهم وأفكارهم التحريضية والتدميرية، ومن المهم اليوم أن تستفيد المنابر الإعلامية الرسمية من مثل هذه المواقف، وتنشر من خلالها الرسالة الأسمى في حب الوطن والتضحية من أجله، محاولة التقليل من مثل هذه المواقف التي تنم عن حس وطني صادق لا يجعلك مثقفاً ولا بطلاً في الحيادية لأن؛ المواقف التي تمس الوطن ليس فيها حياد حتى وإن كانت في لعبة تنافسية رياضية.


دمتم بخير..