The sports media scene in the Arab Championship currently taking place in Qatar is led by Saudi national team goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, who contributed to reinforcing the spirit of national belonging through his reaction to a question from a journalist from the brotherly country of Oman, delivering a message full of love and loyalty to this dear homeland.



When a person feels a genuine belonging to a place, they tend to passionately defend it and present the best image of that place when faced with any challenge to that belonging. This is what Nawaf Al-Aqidi did, as his reaction expressed his love and belonging to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This incident was not the first of its kind; former Saudi national team goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais presented a similar image to that of Nawaf Al-Aqidi. Such moments resonate widely in Saudi society and neighboring communities, leaving a positive impact on the soul and nurturing a sincere spirit of nationalism among the youth. What Al-Aqidi did encapsulated hundreds of articles, interviews, and seminars that support love for the homeland and foster this spirit. Today, as media professionals, we must benefit from these moments and focus on them to convey national messages that help preserve the stability of the homeland and support the unity of its people.



All those who agreed with Nawaf Al-Aqidi's reaction in the press conference felt the same sentiment as him at that moment, and there are many. This indicates the sincerity of this feeling among everyone; thus, it is important to remain aware of the significance of this homeland, support all the directions of our government, and contribute to the path of development and growth. We should not pay attention to every envious and hateful person who wants to hinder this blessed journey towards a future filled with development and stability. You will find such individuals on social media from different countries waiting for the opportunity to spread their poisons and inciting, destructive ideas. It is crucial today for official media platforms to benefit from such moments and disseminate the highest message of love for the homeland and the willingness to sacrifice for it, attempting to downplay such moments that reflect a sincere national sentiment, which does not make you cultured or a hero in neutrality because; there is no neutrality in matters that touch the homeland, even if they are in a competitive sports game.



Stay well..