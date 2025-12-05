ما إن تطل أي شكوى أو احتجاج ضد الأهلي إلا وتتسابق البرامج في تأطيرها على أن الأهلي خاسر لا محالة مستندين على مصدر قال وقانوني أكد، ويبدأ الضيوف في ترسيخ مفهوم خسارة الأهلي بعبارات إنشائية فيها الأماني تبدو واضحة، مع أن المسألة يحكمها نصوص قانونية.


شكوى الفتح ضد الأهلي والبريكان انتهت لصالح الأهلي وتغريم الفتح بكل أتعاب القضية ولم نسمع أياً من الذين كانوا يبشرون بخسارة الأهلي للقضية أي كلمة آسف لقد (خاننا القانون).


أما من يسمون أنفسهم بمستشار البرنامج القانوني، أقصد في كل البرامج فهم يقولون آراءهم حسب توجه البرنامج أستثني واحدا منهم أو اثنين.


ما إن مارسنا حقنا الأدبي معهم من خلال من (لسانك ندينك) وزدنا عليها كلاما مرتبطا بقانون شوهوه لم نسمع لهم (حس).


ملف آخر فتح من خلال احتجاج القادسية على الأهلي، وهو الاحتجاج الذي لم يكن له أرضية قانونية يستند عليها ومع ذلك نفس الوجوه ونفس البرامج ونفس الصحف والمنابر تبنت ذاك الاحتجاج وقدمته لنا على أنه سينتهي بتحويل نقاط الأهلي التي أخذها من الملعب للقادسية وعلى رأي عادل إمام (كولوه محصل كولوه).


لجنة الانضباط أصدرت قرارها بقبول احتجاج القادسية شكلاً ورفضه موضوعاً ومصادرة رسوم الاحتجاج فمن يعتذر لمن يابتوع القانون الرياضي.


فهل يجرؤ برنامج ويعتذر للأهلي بعد أن كشف ضعف من يسمون بمستشار البرامج القانوني؟ أشك.