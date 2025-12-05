As soon as any complaint or protest against Al-Ahli emerges, programs rush to frame it as Al-Ahli is undoubtedly losing, relying on a source that said and a legal expert who confirmed. Guests begin to solidify the concept of Al-Ahli's loss with rhetorical phrases where their wishes are clearly visible, even though the matter is governed by legal texts.



The complaint from Al-Fateh against Al-Ahli and Al-Buraykan ended in favor of Al-Ahli, with Al-Fateh being fined for all the case expenses, and we did not hear any of those who were heralding Al-Ahli's loss in the case say a word of apology, "The law has betrayed us."



As for those who call themselves the program's legal advisors, I mean in all programs, they express their opinions according to the program's direction, except for one or two of them.



As soon as we exercised our moral right with them through "By your tongue, we condemn you" and added words related to a law they distorted, we did not hear a peep from them.



Another file was opened through Al-Qadisiyah's protest against Al-Ahli, which was a protest that had no legal basis to rely on. Nevertheless, the same faces, the same programs, and the same newspapers and platforms adopted that protest and presented it to us as if it would end with the transfer of points that Al-Ahli earned on the field to Al-Qadisiyah. As Adel Imam said, "Say it, it's a collector, say it."



The Disciplinary Committee issued its decision to accept Al-Qadisiyah's protest in form and reject it in substance, confiscating the protest fees. So who will apologize to those who uphold sports law?



Will any program dare to apologize to Al-Ahli after exposing the weakness of those who call themselves the legal advisors of the programs? I doubt it.