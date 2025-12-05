تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
استمعتُ إلى تسجيل مباشر للزميل عبدالعزيز المريسل، استعرض فيه حالات التردّد التي منعته من تقديم اعتذار للزميل وليد الفراج أثناء لقائهما في المناسبة التي أقامتها وزارة الرياضة للإعلاميين، وذلك على خلفية خطأ سابق ارتكبه بحق «أبو بدر»، وقد أوضح المريسل أن ضميره كان يؤنّبه كثيراً، وأنه كان يرغب في تقديم اعتذاره، خاصة وأن لوليد فضلاً كبيراً في مساعدته على استعادة حسابه في منصة «إكس».
– جميل هذا الشعور الراقي والإحساس المرهف من حبيبنا أبو تركي، غير أن ما استرعى انتباهي هو اختياره لهذا التوقيت على وجه التحديد. لعل ضميره – كما يقول – قد صحا بمجرد مشاهدته للزميل وليد ومصافحته له. ولكن يبقى السؤال: أين كان هذا الضمير طوال الفترة الماضية؟ ثم أليس من الأجدر – بدلاً من استعراض مشاهد الندم والتردّد أمام المتابعين – أن يبادر بالاتصال مباشرة بمن أخطأ في حقه وتقديم الاعتذار له في حينه، عوضاً عن كل هذه «حوسة» تأنيب الضمير ومسلسل الندم الذي أتعب ضميره الحي؟!
– وأخيراً، أيها الزميل العزيز، اسمح لي بهذا السؤال: هل أبو بدر هو الوحيد الذي يستحق منك الاعتذار؟ ألا توجد أسماء أخرى يستدعي ضميرك أن يستيقظ تجاهها، وأن تشعر معها بحالة الندم والاعتراف العلني بما وقع من أخطاء في حقهم؟ ومع إدراكي أن هناك من سيذهب إلى تفسير استيقاظ الضمير هذا بأنه جاء لـ «مآرب أخرى»، إلا أنني أرى أن حالة من النضج قد تكون وراء هذا التحول، وأن ثقافة الاعتذار باتت جزءاً من شخصيتك الجديدة.
– غرّدتُ بين شوطي مباراة الأهلي والقادسية بأن الأهلي لو سجّل الهدف الثاني فإنه سيحرز الثالث، على اعتبار أن الهدف الثاني سيكون محفزاً للاعبيه، بينما سيؤدي إلى تراجع لاعبي القادسية. وذكرتُ أيضاً في ذات التغريدة أنه لو سجّل القادسية الهدف الرابع فسيحرز الخامس، لأن الهدف الرابع سيكون محبطاً جداً للاعبي الأهلي. توقع واضح لا يحتاج إلى تفسير... إلا عند حبيبنا الزميل أحمد الشمراني، الذي يبدو أنه «حنّ» كثيراً إلى تلك المعارك الصحفية التي كانت تقوم بيني وبينه في صحيفة «الرياضية»، والتي حظيت بصدى كبير لدى القارئ الكريم في تلك الحقبة.
-هذا الحنين يحتاج من أبي محمد إلى «ياقة صحفية» مختلفة، ومن الواضح أنه يحتاج إلى بعض الوقت حتى يستعيدها من جديد.
I listened to a live recording by my colleague Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel, in which he reviewed the instances of hesitation that prevented him from apologizing to his colleague Walid Al-Faraj during their meeting at the event organized by the Ministry of Sports for the media, following a previous mistake he made against "Abu Badr." Al-Muraisel clarified that his conscience had been troubling him a lot and that he wanted to apologize, especially since Walid played a significant role in helping him recover his account on the "X" platform.
– This noble feeling and delicate sensitivity from our dear Abu Turki is beautiful; however, what caught my attention is his choice of this particular timing. Perhaps his conscience – as he says – awakened the moment he saw his colleague Walid and shook hands with him. But the question remains: Where has this conscience been all this time? Shouldn't it have been more appropriate – instead of showcasing scenes of regret and hesitation in front of followers – to directly contact the person he wronged and apologize to him at the time, instead of all this "mess" of conscience pangs and the series of regret that has exhausted his alive conscience?
– Finally, dear colleague, allow me to ask this question: Is Abu Badr the only one who deserves an apology from you? Are there no other names that your conscience should awaken to, and with whom you should feel a sense of regret and publicly acknowledge the mistakes made against them? While I understand that some may interpret this awakening of conscience as being for "other purposes," I believe that a state of maturity may be behind this transformation, and that the culture of apology has become part of your new personality.
– I tweeted between the halves of the Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah match that if Al-Ahli scored the second goal, they would score the third, considering that the second goal would motivate their players, while it would lead to a decline in Al-Qadisiyah's players. I also mentioned in the same tweet that if Al-Qadisiyah scored the fourth goal, they would score the fifth, because the fourth goal would be very discouraging for Al-Ahli's players. A clear expectation that needs no explanation... except for our dear colleague Ahmed Al-Shamrani, who seems to have "longed" a lot for those journalistic battles that took place between him and me in the "Al-Riyadiyah" newspaper, which had a significant impact on the esteemed reader during that era.
- This nostalgia requires Abu Mohammed to have a different "journalistic collar," and it is clear that he needs some time to regain it anew.