استمعتُ إلى تسجيل مباشر للزميل عبدالعزيز المريسل، استعرض فيه حالات التردّد التي منعته من تقديم اعتذار للزميل وليد الفراج أثناء لقائهما في المناسبة التي أقامتها وزارة الرياضة للإعلاميين، وذلك على خلفية خطأ سابق ارتكبه بحق «أبو بدر»، وقد أوضح المريسل أن ضميره كان يؤنّبه كثيراً، وأنه كان يرغب في تقديم اعتذاره، خاصة وأن لوليد فضلاً كبيراً في مساعدته على استعادة حسابه في منصة «إكس».


– جميل هذا الشعور الراقي والإحساس المرهف من حبيبنا أبو تركي، غير أن ما استرعى انتباهي هو اختياره لهذا التوقيت على وجه التحديد. لعل ضميره – كما يقول – قد صحا بمجرد مشاهدته للزميل وليد ومصافحته له. ولكن يبقى السؤال: أين كان هذا الضمير طوال الفترة الماضية؟ ثم أليس من الأجدر – بدلاً من استعراض مشاهد الندم والتردّد أمام المتابعين – أن يبادر بالاتصال مباشرة بمن أخطأ في حقه وتقديم الاعتذار له في حينه، عوضاً عن كل هذه «حوسة» تأنيب الضمير ومسلسل الندم الذي أتعب ضميره الحي؟!


– وأخيراً، أيها الزميل العزيز، اسمح لي بهذا السؤال: هل أبو بدر هو الوحيد الذي يستحق منك الاعتذار؟ ألا توجد أسماء أخرى يستدعي ضميرك أن يستيقظ تجاهها، وأن تشعر معها بحالة الندم والاعتراف العلني بما وقع من أخطاء في حقهم؟ ومع إدراكي أن هناك من سيذهب إلى تفسير استيقاظ الضمير هذا بأنه جاء لـ «مآرب أخرى»، إلا أنني أرى أن حالة من النضج قد تكون وراء هذا التحول، وأن ثقافة الاعتذار باتت جزءاً من شخصيتك الجديدة.


– غرّدتُ بين شوطي مباراة الأهلي والقادسية بأن الأهلي لو سجّل الهدف الثاني فإنه سيحرز الثالث، على اعتبار أن الهدف الثاني سيكون محفزاً للاعبيه، بينما سيؤدي إلى تراجع لاعبي القادسية. وذكرتُ أيضاً في ذات التغريدة أنه لو سجّل القادسية الهدف الرابع فسيحرز الخامس، لأن الهدف الرابع سيكون محبطاً جداً للاعبي الأهلي. توقع واضح لا يحتاج إلى تفسير... إلا عند حبيبنا الزميل أحمد الشمراني، الذي يبدو أنه «حنّ» كثيراً إلى تلك المعارك الصحفية التي كانت تقوم بيني وبينه في صحيفة «الرياضية»، والتي حظيت بصدى كبير لدى القارئ الكريم في تلك الحقبة.


-هذا الحنين يحتاج من أبي محمد إلى «ياقة صحفية» مختلفة، ومن الواضح أنه يحتاج إلى بعض الوقت حتى يستعيدها من جديد.