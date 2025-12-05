I listened to a live recording by my colleague Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel, in which he reviewed the instances of hesitation that prevented him from apologizing to his colleague Walid Al-Faraj during their meeting at the event organized by the Ministry of Sports for the media, following a previous mistake he made against "Abu Badr." Al-Muraisel clarified that his conscience had been troubling him a lot and that he wanted to apologize, especially since Walid played a significant role in helping him recover his account on the "X" platform.



– This noble feeling and delicate sensitivity from our dear Abu Turki is beautiful; however, what caught my attention is his choice of this particular timing. Perhaps his conscience – as he says – awakened the moment he saw his colleague Walid and shook hands with him. But the question remains: Where has this conscience been all this time? Shouldn't it have been more appropriate – instead of showcasing scenes of regret and hesitation in front of followers – to directly contact the person he wronged and apologize to him at the time, instead of all this "mess" of conscience pangs and the series of regret that has exhausted his alive conscience?



– Finally, dear colleague, allow me to ask this question: Is Abu Badr the only one who deserves an apology from you? Are there no other names that your conscience should awaken to, and with whom you should feel a sense of regret and publicly acknowledge the mistakes made against them? While I understand that some may interpret this awakening of conscience as being for "other purposes," I believe that a state of maturity may be behind this transformation, and that the culture of apology has become part of your new personality.



– I tweeted between the halves of the Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah match that if Al-Ahli scored the second goal, they would score the third, considering that the second goal would motivate their players, while it would lead to a decline in Al-Qadisiyah's players. I also mentioned in the same tweet that if Al-Qadisiyah scored the fourth goal, they would score the fifth, because the fourth goal would be very discouraging for Al-Ahli's players. A clear expectation that needs no explanation... except for our dear colleague Ahmed Al-Shamrani, who seems to have "longed" a lot for those journalistic battles that took place between him and me in the "Al-Riyadiyah" newspaper, which had a significant impact on the esteemed reader during that era.



- This nostalgia requires Abu Mohammed to have a different "journalistic collar," and it is clear that he needs some time to regain it anew.