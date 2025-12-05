يمثل يوم التاسع والعشرين من نوفمبر اليوم العالمي للتضامن مع الشعب الفلسطيني، غير أنه في كل مناسبة تعلن المملكة مراراً وتكراراً عن موقفها الثابت تجاه القضية الفلسطينية وإزاء أبناء الشعب الفلسطيني برفضها القاطع التطبيع مع إسرائيل إلا بعد تطبيق حل الدولتين كمطلب جوهري، كما أن دعم المملكة للقضية الفلسطينية وحرصها على حقوق الشعب الفلسطيني هو الموقف الذي تبنته وتتبناه دوماً القيادة السعودية على مدار عدة عقود، وهو موقف ثابت ومطلق لا يتغيّر بتغيّر الظروف والأحداث، وهو مبدأ ينطلق من الإيمان بحقوق الشعب الفلسطيني في أراضيه التاريخية.

وعلى الرغم من تأكيد المملكة المستمر والقاطع -عبر القنوات الدبلوماسية- التزامها بحل الدولتين كشرط للتطبيع، فقد راهنت بعض المنصات المشبوهة وأصحاب الأقلام المغرضة على تغيّر موقف المملكة خلال زيارة ولي العهد الأخيرة للولايات المتحدة، وقد كان هذا الرهان هو أحد الادعاءات الكاذبة التي سعى هؤلاء المضللون لتوجيهها للنيل من أهمية الزيارة والتقليل من نجاحها، غير أنه خلال القمة تم التأكيد بغاية الحزم والوضوح التزام المملكة الحاسم والقاطع بحل الدولتين، وهو ما رسّخ الاعتقاد بأن المملكة مستمرة في اتباع نهجها الثابت بأنه لا تطبيع مع إسرائيل إلا بعد تطبيق حل الدولتين، وها هي القمة قد انتهت بنجاح لافت دون أن يتزعزع موقف المملكة من هذه القضية، فالمملكة لا ترضى إلا بحل عادل للقضية الفلسطينية يحقق آمال أبناء الشعب الفلسطيني في أن يكون لهم وطن خاص بهم يقع تحت سيادتهم، وما لم يتم تحقّق هذا الشرط فلا تطبيع من أي نوع بين المملكة وبين إسرائيل.

لعله من الغريب أن تراهن تلك الأقلام المغرضة على موقف المملكة من القضية الفلسطينية، فبخلاف المواقف التاريخية للمملكة تجاه القضية الفلسطينية والتي يعرفها الجميع، تعتبر المواقف الأخيرة التي اتخذتها المملكة لمساندة الشعب الفلسطيني في محنته التي اندلعت عقب أحداث السابع من أكتوبر من أقوى المواقف التي تم اتخاذها لدعم القضية الفلسطينية على العديد من المستويات، ولعل أهمها المستوى السياسي والدبلوماسي، بخلاف المساهمات القوية للمملكة على الصعيد الإنساني ومحاولاتها المستمرة لتخفيف عب المعاناة عن أبناء الشعب الفلسطيني ومساعدته بكل الطرق الممكنة.

غير أن المملكة تسعى دائماً لاستشراف المستقبل؛ فهي لا تكتفي بوضع حلول للقضية على المدى القريب، بل تنظر للقضية وتحوّلات مسارها على المدى البعيد، لذا فقد بذلت المملكة الكثير من الجهود لحث العديد من دول العالم على الاعتراف بدولة فلسطين، وهي الجهود الدبلوماسية التي تمّت بالتنسيق مع العديد من الدول الكبرى وأهمها فرنسا بدعم من الرئيس الفرنسي ماكرون، وأسفرت عن الاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية من قبل الكثير من دول العالم.

غير أن المنصات المشبوهة التي يتم تمويلها من جهات معادية –ممن تتعيش على فتات المساعدات والتبرعات- تسعى بكل جهدها لإبعاد الأنظار عن كل هذه الجهود الحثيثة والناجحة والمثمرة، وتركز جهودها على التشكيك والكذب وإيغار الصدور والتلاعب بالحقائق وتزييف الكثير منها، وعلى الرغم من انكشاف أكاذيبهم وادعاءاتهم التي يدحضها الواقع على الأرض، نجدهم وبكل وقاحة مستمرين ومصرين على حوك أكاذيبهم التي لا يؤيدها منطق ولا يدعمها واقع، بل وحريصين على إشعال الأجواء وحوك القصص الخيالية الساذجة.

ما تتناوله المنصات المشبوهة التي ثبت بالدليل القاطع -وخاصة بعد أن قامت منصة إكس «تويتر سابقاً» بالكشف عن الدولة التي ينتمي لها صاحب الحساب- يؤكد أنها تدار من خارج المملكة رغم ادعائها بأنها حسابات وطنية، ويعكس في ذات الوقت عن نيتها المبيتة في السعي للتأليب وتزييف الحقائق والتكسب من نشر الشائعات المغرضة، غير أنه على الجانب الآخر يؤكد الواقع الثوابت التي تسير عليها المملكة تجاه القضايا العربية والإسلامية، وهو ما يوضح بدوره سبب امتلاك المملكة هذا الوزن والثقل السياسي والدبلوماسي سواء إقليمياً أو دولياً، ويؤكد أن للمملكة موقفاً ثابتاً لا يتغيّر أبداً.