يمثل يوم التاسع والعشرين من نوفمبر اليوم العالمي للتضامن مع الشعب الفلسطيني، غير أنه في كل مناسبة تعلن المملكة مراراً وتكراراً عن موقفها الثابت تجاه القضية الفلسطينية وإزاء أبناء الشعب الفلسطيني برفضها القاطع التطبيع مع إسرائيل إلا بعد تطبيق حل الدولتين كمطلب جوهري، كما أن دعم المملكة للقضية الفلسطينية وحرصها على حقوق الشعب الفلسطيني هو الموقف الذي تبنته وتتبناه دوماً القيادة السعودية على مدار عدة عقود، وهو موقف ثابت ومطلق لا يتغيّر بتغيّر الظروف والأحداث، وهو مبدأ ينطلق من الإيمان بحقوق الشعب الفلسطيني في أراضيه التاريخية.
وعلى الرغم من تأكيد المملكة المستمر والقاطع -عبر القنوات الدبلوماسية- التزامها بحل الدولتين كشرط للتطبيع، فقد راهنت بعض المنصات المشبوهة وأصحاب الأقلام المغرضة على تغيّر موقف المملكة خلال زيارة ولي العهد الأخيرة للولايات المتحدة، وقد كان هذا الرهان هو أحد الادعاءات الكاذبة التي سعى هؤلاء المضللون لتوجيهها للنيل من أهمية الزيارة والتقليل من نجاحها، غير أنه خلال القمة تم التأكيد بغاية الحزم والوضوح التزام المملكة الحاسم والقاطع بحل الدولتين، وهو ما رسّخ الاعتقاد بأن المملكة مستمرة في اتباع نهجها الثابت بأنه لا تطبيع مع إسرائيل إلا بعد تطبيق حل الدولتين، وها هي القمة قد انتهت بنجاح لافت دون أن يتزعزع موقف المملكة من هذه القضية، فالمملكة لا ترضى إلا بحل عادل للقضية الفلسطينية يحقق آمال أبناء الشعب الفلسطيني في أن يكون لهم وطن خاص بهم يقع تحت سيادتهم، وما لم يتم تحقّق هذا الشرط فلا تطبيع من أي نوع بين المملكة وبين إسرائيل.
لعله من الغريب أن تراهن تلك الأقلام المغرضة على موقف المملكة من القضية الفلسطينية، فبخلاف المواقف التاريخية للمملكة تجاه القضية الفلسطينية والتي يعرفها الجميع، تعتبر المواقف الأخيرة التي اتخذتها المملكة لمساندة الشعب الفلسطيني في محنته التي اندلعت عقب أحداث السابع من أكتوبر من أقوى المواقف التي تم اتخاذها لدعم القضية الفلسطينية على العديد من المستويات، ولعل أهمها المستوى السياسي والدبلوماسي، بخلاف المساهمات القوية للمملكة على الصعيد الإنساني ومحاولاتها المستمرة لتخفيف عب المعاناة عن أبناء الشعب الفلسطيني ومساعدته بكل الطرق الممكنة.
غير أن المملكة تسعى دائماً لاستشراف المستقبل؛ فهي لا تكتفي بوضع حلول للقضية على المدى القريب، بل تنظر للقضية وتحوّلات مسارها على المدى البعيد، لذا فقد بذلت المملكة الكثير من الجهود لحث العديد من دول العالم على الاعتراف بدولة فلسطين، وهي الجهود الدبلوماسية التي تمّت بالتنسيق مع العديد من الدول الكبرى وأهمها فرنسا بدعم من الرئيس الفرنسي ماكرون، وأسفرت عن الاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية من قبل الكثير من دول العالم.
غير أن المنصات المشبوهة التي يتم تمويلها من جهات معادية –ممن تتعيش على فتات المساعدات والتبرعات- تسعى بكل جهدها لإبعاد الأنظار عن كل هذه الجهود الحثيثة والناجحة والمثمرة، وتركز جهودها على التشكيك والكذب وإيغار الصدور والتلاعب بالحقائق وتزييف الكثير منها، وعلى الرغم من انكشاف أكاذيبهم وادعاءاتهم التي يدحضها الواقع على الأرض، نجدهم وبكل وقاحة مستمرين ومصرين على حوك أكاذيبهم التي لا يؤيدها منطق ولا يدعمها واقع، بل وحريصين على إشعال الأجواء وحوك القصص الخيالية الساذجة.
ما تتناوله المنصات المشبوهة التي ثبت بالدليل القاطع -وخاصة بعد أن قامت منصة إكس «تويتر سابقاً» بالكشف عن الدولة التي ينتمي لها صاحب الحساب- يؤكد أنها تدار من خارج المملكة رغم ادعائها بأنها حسابات وطنية، ويعكس في ذات الوقت عن نيتها المبيتة في السعي للتأليب وتزييف الحقائق والتكسب من نشر الشائعات المغرضة، غير أنه على الجانب الآخر يؤكد الواقع الثوابت التي تسير عليها المملكة تجاه القضايا العربية والإسلامية، وهو ما يوضح بدوره سبب امتلاك المملكة هذا الوزن والثقل السياسي والدبلوماسي سواء إقليمياً أو دولياً، ويؤكد أن للمملكة موقفاً ثابتاً لا يتغيّر أبداً.
The 29th of November represents the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people. However, on every occasion, the Kingdom repeatedly declares its firm stance regarding the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people by its absolute rejection of normalization with Israel until the implementation of the two-state solution as a fundamental demand. Moreover, the Kingdom's support for the Palestinian cause and its commitment to the rights of the Palestinian people is a position that has been adopted and continuously upheld by the Saudi leadership for several decades. This is a steadfast and absolute position that does not change with shifting circumstances and events; it is a principle that stems from the belief in the rights of the Palestinian people in their historical lands.
Despite the Kingdom's continuous and firm affirmation—through diplomatic channels—of its commitment to the two-state solution as a condition for normalization, some dubious platforms and biased writers have wagered on a change in the Kingdom's position during the recent visit of the Crown Prince to the United States. This wager was one of the false claims that these misled individuals sought to direct to undermine the importance of the visit and diminish its success. However, during the summit, the Kingdom's decisive and clear commitment to the two-state solution was reaffirmed with utmost firmness, which reinforced the belief that the Kingdom continues to adhere to its consistent approach that there will be no normalization with Israel until the two-state solution is implemented. The summit concluded successfully without shaking the Kingdom's position on this issue. The Kingdom will only accept a just solution to the Palestinian cause that fulfills the aspirations of the Palestinian people to have a homeland under their sovereignty. Unless this condition is met, there will be no normalization of any kind between the Kingdom and Israel.
It may be strange that these biased writers bet on the Kingdom's position regarding the Palestinian cause. Aside from the historical positions of the Kingdom towards the Palestinian issue, which everyone knows, the recent stances taken by the Kingdom to support the Palestinian people in their plight that erupted following the events of October 7 are among the strongest positions taken to support the Palestinian cause on many levels, particularly at the political and diplomatic levels, in addition to the Kingdom's strong humanitarian contributions and its ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and assist them in every possible way.
However, the Kingdom always seeks to envision the future; it does not settle for short-term solutions to the issue but looks at the issue and its trajectory in the long term. Therefore, the Kingdom has made significant efforts to urge many countries around the world to recognize the State of Palestine. These diplomatic efforts were coordinated with many major countries, most notably France, with the support of President Macron, and resulted in the recognition of the Palestinian state by many countries worldwide.
However, the dubious platforms funded by hostile entities—those that thrive on crumbs of aid and donations—are making every effort to divert attention from all these diligent, successful, and fruitful efforts. They focus their efforts on skepticism, lying, inciting animosity, manipulating facts, and distorting many of them. Despite the exposure of their lies and claims, which are refuted by the reality on the ground, they continue shamelessly and insistently to weave their fabrications that are unsupported by logic or reality, and they are keen to ignite tensions and concoct naive fictional stories.
What the dubious platforms discuss, which has been conclusively proven—especially after the X platform (formerly Twitter) revealed the country to which the account owner belongs—confirms that they are managed from outside the Kingdom despite their claims of being national accounts. At the same time, it reflects their ulterior motives in seeking to incite, distort facts, and profit from spreading malicious rumors. However, on the other hand, reality confirms the constants that the Kingdom adheres to regarding Arab and Islamic issues, which clarifies the reason for the Kingdom's political and diplomatic weight and influence, both regionally and internationally, and affirms that the Kingdom has a steadfast position that never changes.