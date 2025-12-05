كانت المجتمعات البشريّة، بحكم رهبة السُّلْطَة، تعزو الخير والشر إلى من يحكمها، إذ ارتبطت شخصية الدولة، بشخصيّة الحاكم، وشخصية الحاكم، مرتبطة بغيبيات أو إلهيات؛ وبما أنّ عناصر المجتمع تتمثّل في الجغرافيا، والناس، والسُّلطة أو النظام؛ فإن الجغرافيا والبشر، وُجدوا منذ آلاف السنوات، ولم يكتسبوا أهميتهم، وهويتهم إلا إثر قيام الكيان (الدولة) حسب المصطلح الحديث، وبها انفك تدريجياً المعنى اللاهوتي أو السماوي عن الحاكم، ولم يعد هو (ظِلُّ الله في أرضه) بل ظلّ نفسه؛ فالدولة قرار بشري، وليست صُنعاً ربانياً، ومنذ خمسة قرون تقريباً؛ ظهرت إرهاصات تطوّر الدولة، ونما بتطلعات الشعوب مفهوم دولة المؤسسات، وغدا على ما هو عليه الآن، ما يؤكد أن الذهنيّة الآدمية مُلْهِمة، كونها تراكم الخبرات؛ وتستشرف التحديث والتطوير، ويمكن أن نلمس تطوّر آليات إدارة المجتمعات؛ باستعادة ما كانت عليه آلية الحكم، لإنسان ما قبل التاريخ.

ولا يمكن إنكار فضل البشر، بكل مآثرهم وموروثهم، في تطوير مفهوم الدولة، وطريقة الحُكم، إذ تنعكس تجارب الورى على طبيعة ونوع ومنهج الحكومات، والحكومات تطوّر شعوبها وتستوعب أشواقهم وتطلعاتهم؛ وقلّ ما يُمكن إغفال أدوار الدِّين، والفكر، واللغة، والآداب، والفنون (خصوصاً المسرح) في صياغة مفاهيم وأفكار سياسية، بحكم أن الإبداع يقوم على خيال ناقد ومُتطلّع، ومنه يتولّد الواقع، بما في ذلك الواقع السياسي.

وتكاد تُجمِع الرؤى على أنّ العدالة منطلق وغاية الحكم، بشقيه الرباني والبشري، كما جاءت بذلك النصوص المُقدّسة، ولم يتفق الشرعي والوضعي على شيء، أكثر من اتفاقهم على أهمية العدل، الذي كان في الإسلام روح الدِّين، وبنماذج من العدالة، دخل الناس في دين الله أفواجاً، علماً بأن الإنسانية والنبالة والعفو من مستلزمات الحياة الكريمة، إلا أنها لا ترقى لمكانة ومرتبة العدالة.

وعندما يقول النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم (لو أن فاطمة بنت محمد سرقتْ لقطعتُ يدها)، فلا شك أن هذه عدالة بل مثالية في العدالة، وعندما يقف عليه السلام؛ لجنازة يهودي؛ فيقولون، جنازة يهودي يا رسول الله؛ فيردّ عليهم؛ أليستْ نفساً؟ وعندما يصف رجلاً جلفاً بأنّ الله نزع الرحمة من قلبه؛ لأنه اعترف له بأن له عشرات الأولاد، ولم يقبّل منهم أحداً؛ وعندما يقول يوم الفتح؛ اذهبوا فأنتم الطلقاء؛ فهذه صور إنسانية لا تُخلّ بالعدالة لأنّ العدل في أصله؛

إنصاف جماله العفو لا الانتقام.

يستطيع صاحب سلطة أن يلُزم الناس بالعدل، ويتعذّر عليه إلزامهم بالإنسانية، ويمكن القول بأن العدل مُطلق؛ والإنسانية نسبيّة؛ ولا خلاف على أن العدل قيمة أخلاقية عُليا، متفق عليها بين الشرائع والأديان والمذاهب والنُظم والشعوب والمجتمعات لا تستغني عن العدالة، باعتبارها إحقاق الحق لكل مستحق، والتصدي للظلم، والتجاوز، وتمكين ذوي المطالبات المشروعة من حقوقهم، فالبشر دون عدل في خوف، ويعيشون حياة الغاب، والعدلُ ضرورة، والإنسانية حاجة.

من طبيعة الإنسانية؛ أنها تُعلي الجانب العاطفي، والإنسان دون عاطفة، يتوحّش، لكنّ اليوميات البشريّة، لو تعامل معها ذوي سلطة بعاطفته لن يُرضي أحداً، فالكل يرى أنه لم ينله نصيبه الأوفر من العاطفة؛ بينما يمكن أن يُرضي العدل على الأقلّ نصف المجتمع كما قال ابن الوردي؛ (إن نصف الناس أعداءٌ لمن، وَلِيَ الأحكامَ هذا إن عدل).

والحاكم العادل لا يُلام على عدله، ويمكن أن يكون عُرضةً للملامة بسبب إنسانيته، إذ ربما يتجاوز بالعاطفة، العدل إفراطاً أو تفريطاً، بأن يحلّ في حال محبته؛ وكاء الظرف، ويغضّ الطرف، وفي المثل الشعبي (يا من حبّه غطى عيبه) بينما عند فوران غضبه، ربما لا يرعوي ولا يرعى لإنسان إلّا ولا ذمّة، والوقائع والأحداث؛ يؤكدان أنّ الحاكم الذي يحكم بالعدل، يعلي شأن العقل والمنطق والمصلحة؛ بينما يشي تغليب الإنسانية، بشيء من رغبة كامنة أو هوى نفس (ولهوى النفوس سريرةٌ لا تُعلِم).

ولا شك في أنّه عبر التاريخ الطويل نسبيّاً للمسلمين، وقع الخلط بين العدالة والبشريّة؛ والخلط سببه اشتباك النظري بالتطبيقي، وهذا التعالق بين المُقدّس وبين الفهم البشري له أو استيعابه، ظاهر في تاريخ المسلمين، حتى غدا إسلام التاريخ، وكأنه إسلام نَصّ؛ ولعلّ العقل الجمعي تأثر بالتاريخ الاجتماعي (الناسوت)، أكثر من تأثره بالنصوص الدينية (اللاهوت).

تلويحة؛ يُمكن للعدالة أن تخدش حقوق الإنسان (ظاهراً) إلا أنها في العُمق؛ تحقّق الأمن وتعزّز أسمى معاني الطمأنينة والاستقرار، ومن قارن بين العدالة والإنسانية، يرى أنهما يتحدان في النوع، ويتفاوتان في الدرجة.