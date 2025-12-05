Human societies, due to the awe of authority, attributed good and evil to those who govern them, as the personality of the state was linked to the personality of the ruler, and the personality of the ruler was associated with metaphysical or divine elements; and since the elements of society are represented in geography, people, and authority or systems, geography and humans have existed for thousands of years, and they did not gain their importance and identity except after the establishment of the entity (the state) according to modern terminology. Gradually, the theological or celestial meaning associated with the ruler was disentangled, and he was no longer (the shadow of God on Earth) but rather his own shadow; the state is a human decision, not a divine creation. For almost five centuries, the signs of state development have emerged, and with the aspirations of peoples, the concept of institutional state has grown, becoming what it is today, confirming that the human mentality is inspiring, as it accumulates experiences; it anticipates modernization and development, and we can touch the evolution of community management mechanisms by recalling what governance mechanisms were like for humans before history.

One cannot deny the contributions of humans, with all their achievements and heritage, in developing the concept of the state and the way of governance, as the experiences of people reflect on the nature, type, and methodology of governments. Governments develop their peoples and absorb their aspirations and desires; it is rare to overlook the roles of religion, thought, language, literature, and arts (especially theater) in shaping political concepts and ideas, as creativity is based on a critical and aspiring imagination, from which reality is born, including political reality.

Visions almost unanimously agree that justice is the starting point and the goal of governance, in both its divine and human aspects, as stated in the sacred texts. The religious and the secular have not agreed on anything more than their consensus on the importance of justice, which was the spirit of religion in Islam, and through models of justice, people entered the religion of God in crowds, knowing that humanity, nobility, and forgiveness are essential for a dignified life, yet they do not rise to the status and rank of justice.

When the Prophet, peace be upon him, says, "If Fatimah, the daughter of Muhammad, were to steal, I would cut off her hand," there is no doubt that this is justice, even an ideal of justice. When he stands for the funeral of a Jew and they say, "It is the funeral of a Jew, O Messenger of God," he responds, "Is it not a soul?" And when he describes a rough man as having had mercy removed from his heart because he admitted to him that he had dozens of children but had not kissed any of them; and when he says on the day of the conquest, "Go, for you are free," these are human images that do not undermine justice because justice, in its essence, is fairness, and its beauty is in forgiveness, not revenge.

A person in power can compel people to be just, but it is difficult for him to compel them to be humane. It can be said that justice is absolute, while humanity is relative; and there is no disagreement that justice is a supreme moral value, agreed upon among laws, religions, sects, systems, and peoples. Societies cannot do without justice, as it is the establishment of rights for every deserving person, confronting oppression and transgression, and enabling those with legitimate claims to their rights. Without justice, humans live in fear and in a state of savagery; justice is a necessity, and humanity is a need.

It is in the nature of humanity to elevate the emotional aspect, and a person without emotion becomes savage. However, if those in power were to deal with human daily lives through their emotions, they would not satisfy anyone, as everyone feels they have not received their fair share of emotion; while justice can at least satisfy half of society, as Ibn al-Wardi said, "Half of the people are enemies to whoever governs fairly."

The just ruler is not blamed for his justice, but he may be subject to blame due to his humanity, as he may exceed justice through emotion, either excessively or insufficiently, by allowing his affection to cloud his judgment and turning a blind eye. In popular saying, "O one whose love covers his faults," while in the heat of his anger, he may not restrain himself or show mercy to anyone, and the events and occurrences confirm that a ruler who governs with justice elevates reason, logic, and interest; while favoring humanity may indicate a hidden desire or inclination (for the desires of souls have a secret that is not revealed).

There is no doubt that throughout the relatively long history of Muslims, there has been a confusion between justice and humanity; this confusion is due to the entanglement of theory with practice, and this connection between the sacred and the human understanding or comprehension of it is evident in the history of Muslims, to the point that the Islam of history seems like an Islam of text; perhaps the collective mind has been more influenced by social history (humanity) than by religious texts (theology).

A note: Justice may superficially scratch human rights, yet in depth, it achieves security and enhances the highest meanings of reassurance and stability. Those who compare justice and humanity see that they unite in type but differ in degree.