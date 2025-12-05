في كل عام يعود معرض جدة للكتاب ليذكّرنا بأن بين دفّتي كتاب يمكن للعالم أن يتّسع، وللفكرة أن تتنفس، وللإنسان أن يستعيد شيئاً من ذاته التي يسرقها الركض اليومي. وتحت مظلة هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة يتحوّل المعرض إلى مساحة نابضة بالحياة؛ ألوان من الكتب، وأصوات من الثقافة، وحكايات تأتي من أكثر من ألف دار نشر تصنع معاً احتفالاً واسعاً بالمعرفة.

لكن رغم هذا الزخم، يبقى التحدي الأكبر اليوم أمام الفرد ليس في الوصول إلى الكتاب، بل في القدرة على القراءة نفسها. ففي عصرٍ تتسابق فيه المنصّات الاجتماعية، والمحتوى المرئي السريع، وعالم البودكاست واليوتيوب على انتباه الإنسان، أصبحت القراءة فعلاً تحتاج إلى إرادة أكثر من أي وقت مضى. لقد تغيّر شكل الاستهلاك الثقافي، وصارت سرعة المحتوى تهيمن على بوصلة الاهتمام، بينما القراءة بطبيعتها عميقة وبطيئة، تتطلّب وقتاً وصبراً وانغماساً وتأملاً.

ومن هنا يبرز السؤال: كيف نستعيد العلاقة بين قارئ اليوم والكتاب؟ وكيف نعيد قيمة القراءة الحقيقية لنخطفها من فم السرعة ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي التي خطفت القرّاء من محاضن الكتب؟

اليوم نحن بحاجة ماسّة إلى أن تلعب الشركات الوطنية الكبرى، بكل تخصصاتها، دوراً أكثر حضوراً في دعم الثقافة والكتاب؛ فالشركات المؤثرة مثل أرامكو وسابك وSTC قادرة على إحداث أثر عميق حين تتعامل مع دعم القراءة لا بوصفه عملاً دعائياً أو مسؤولية اجتماعية رمزية، بل باعتباره إيماناً بأن بناء مجتمع قارئ يعني بناء قوة بشرية قادرة على الابتكار والتحليل، وقادرة قبل ذلك على التفكير المستقل. ويمكن لهذه الشركات أن تدعم مكتبات عامة، وترعى مبادرات للقراءة داخل بيئات العمل، وتتبنى مشاريع للنشر والترجمة، وتخلق مساحات معرفية تعيد للكتاب قيمته في حياة الأفراد.

وهنا تتجلى أهمية المعارض الثقافية؛ فهي لا تعرض الكتب فقط، بل تستعيد روح القراءة، وتجعلها فعلاً اجتماعياً مرئياً، وتبني حولها عادة وطقساً وفضاءً مشتركاً. ومع ذلك، فإن مسؤولية نشر ثقافة الكتاب لا تتوقف عند المؤسسات الثقافية الرسمية وحدها، بل تتجاوزها لتصبح واجباً وطنياً تتقاسمه مختلف القطاعات.

إن نشر ثقافة القراءة ليس ترفاً ثقافياً، بل ضرورة تنموية؛ فمجتمع لا يقرأ سيتعلم عبر وسائل سريعة، ولكن معرفة بلا جذور لن تقود إلى وعي مستدام. ومعرض جدة للكتاب 2025 يذكّرنا بأن الكتاب ما زال ركيزة أساسية في تشكيل الوعي، وأننا بحاجة إلى منظومة كاملة -من مؤسسات رسمية وشركات وطنية وأفراد واعين- لإعادة الاعتبار للقراءة في زمن مملوء بالضجيج.

ختاماً.. لابد أن يكون شعار كل مواطن، وكل مؤسسة من مؤسسات الوطن: «السعودية تقرأ». فالأوطان التي يكثر فيها القرّاء تصبح أكثر وعياً وقدرة على التطوّر، ولهذا فإن دعم القراءة هو استثمار حقيقي في الإنسان والمكان.