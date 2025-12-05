Every year, the Jeddah Book Fair returns to remind us that between the covers of a book, the world can expand, ideas can breathe, and individuals can reclaim a part of themselves that is stolen by the daily grind. Under the umbrella of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, the fair transforms into a vibrant space; colors of books, sounds of culture, and stories coming from over a thousand publishing houses together create a grand celebration of knowledge.

However, despite this momentum, the biggest challenge today for individuals is not accessing books, but the ability to read itself. In an era where social media platforms, fast visual content, and the world of podcasts and YouTube compete for human attention, reading has become an act that requires more willpower than ever before. The nature of cultural consumption has changed, and the speed of content dominates the compass of interest, while reading, by its nature, is deep and slow, requiring time, patience, immersion, and contemplation.

From here arises the question: How do we restore the relationship between today's reader and the book? How do we bring back the true value of reading to snatch it from the jaws of speed and social media platforms that have taken readers away from the embrace of books?

Today, we are in dire need of major national companies, across all their specializations, to play a more prominent role in supporting culture and books; influential companies like Aramco, SABIC, and STC can make a profound impact when they approach support for reading not as a promotional act or a symbolic social responsibility, but as a belief that building a reading society means building a human force capable of innovation and analysis, and capable, before that, of independent thinking. These companies can support public libraries, sponsor reading initiatives within workplaces, adopt publishing and translation projects, and create knowledge spaces that restore the value of books in individuals' lives.

Here, the importance of cultural fairs becomes evident; they do not just showcase books, but revive the spirit of reading, making it a visible social act, and building around it a habit, a ritual, and a shared space. Nevertheless, the responsibility of spreading the culture of books does not rest solely on official cultural institutions, but extends to become a national duty shared by various sectors.

Spreading the culture of reading is not a cultural luxury, but a developmental necessity; a society that does not read will learn through fast means, but knowledge without roots will not lead to sustainable awareness. The Jeddah Book Fair 2025 reminds us that books remain a fundamental pillar in shaping consciousness, and that we need a complete system - of official institutions, national companies, and aware individuals - to restore the value of reading in a time filled with noise.

In conclusion, the slogan of every citizen and every institution in the nation must be: "Saudi Arabia Reads." Countries with a high number of readers become more aware and capable of development, and thus supporting reading is a real investment in people and place.