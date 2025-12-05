المسلمون عندما يقولون إن نموذج «داعش» والجماعات الإسلاموية في أفريقيا التي قتلت مئات الآلاف وهجّرت حوالى 12 مليون إنسان واختطفت طالبات الابتدائية واستعبدتهن للجنس، إن كل هذه الجماعات لا تمثّل الإسلام، مع أنها ترفع راية تطبيق الإسلام! وبالمثل بالنسبة لمنع طالبان وجميع الجماعات الإسلاموية بالمناطق التي حكمتها، تعليم البنات وحرمتهن من جميع الحقوق حتى الخروج من البيت والعمل والعلاج! وبالمثل كل مقاطع الخطب والدروس والبرامج التي تتداولها الحسابات المعادية للإسلام للتشنيع بالإسلام من خلال تصريحات المسلمين أنفسهم والتي يشعر المسلم المتحضر بالحرج منها ولا يملك إلا أن يقول إنها لا تمثل الإسلام الحقيقي، فماذا تعني عبارة «لا يمثّل الإسلام الحقيقي»؟ وما هو الإسلام الحقيقي؟ هل تعني أن هناك نسختين متضادتين ومتعاكستين ومتخالفتين من الإسلام ومن كل دين ومن كل دولة ومن كل ثقافة وفن وقانون ومنظومة أخلاقية؟، والسبب يرجع لأن الإنسان مكوّن من طبيعتين مختلفتين متضادتين متعاكستين؛ الطبيعة الأولى طبيعة دنيا لا واعية ولا عقلانية وتتمثل بنوازع الأنا البدائية الغرائزية وغرورها، وهي المشتركة مع الحيوانات، وغالب الناس مسيرون بالكامل بالطبيعة الغرائزية الحيوانية اللاواعية، ولذا لفهم الظواهر البشرية المعقدة كالإرهاب والحروب واضطهاد النساء يجب مطالعة برامج سلوك الحيوانات. والطبيعة الثانية هي طبيعة عليا عقلانية وجدانية أخلاقية روحية ربانية واعية يتفرد بها الإنسان وتتمحور حول المثاليات العليا، وهي تتطلب أن يكرّس الإنسان ذاته عليها بشكل واعٍ، ومن أندر النادر أن يوجد من كرّس كل أجزاء كيانه «عقله، قلبه، روحه، سلوكه، أخلاقه، صفاته، نواياه، معاملته، أفعاله» على سمات الطبيعة العليا ومثالياتها، ولذا من لا يزال عالقاً بمستوى الطبيعة الغرائزية الحيوانية اللاواعية، فكل ما يتولّد عنه من آراء وقناعات ومعاملة وأفعال وسلوكيات تعبّر عن الطبيعة الدنيا الحيوانية الخالية من المثاليات العليا مهما حاول تلبيسها بلباس الشعارات المثالية، فهي تبقى أنماطاً بدائية غرائزية متخلفة رجعية همجية مفتقرة لقيم الجمال والعدل والإنصاف والمساواة والخيرية والحرية، وجميع المثاليات العليا الربانية، وكل ما يحسبها مثاليات هي بالحقيقة الأنماط التي توجد بعالم الحيوان مثل، على سبيل المثال؛ أن علاقاته الشخصية أو علاقات قومه لا يريدها أن تكون قائمة على المساواة والعدل والحب والتفاهم، إنما يريدها أن تكون مثل علاقات الحيوانات قائمة على هرمية فرض السيطرة والهيمنة والإخضاع سواء على زوجته أو على الأمم الأخرى، وهذا سلوك الذكور المهيمنين بجماعات الحيوانات، بينما من ارتقى إلى مستوى الطبيعة العليا الربانية وكرّس أجزاء كيانه على مثالياتها الحقيقية فالنسخة من الدين أو الدولة أو السياسة أو القانون أو الثقافة أو الأعمال الفنية أو الفكر أو التعامل والعلاقات الخاصة والعامة التي تصدر عنه تكون مضادة ومعاكسة ومخالفة جذرياً وبالكامل للنسخة التي تصدر عن الذي لا يزال عالقاً بالمستوى الحيواني، ويبدوان وكأنهما يتحدثان عن شيئين مختلفين بالكامل لا يمتان لبعضهما بصلة، والفقه الإسلامي كأي عمل بشري يتضمّن آراء تولدت عن الطبيعة الدنيا الغرائزية كالمضادة لحقوق النساء، والتي ترى أنه يجب على المسلم أن يكون بحال عداء وقتال دائم ضد كل الخلق، ويقوم بأفعال تدميرية مفسدة ضد جميع الخلق ولا يبالي بتبعات أفعاله المفسدة على الإسلام والمسلمين قبل غيرهم، وهناك آراء تولّدت عن الطبيعة العليا ومثالياتها مثل الآراء التي تمنح النساء حقوقاً مساوية للرجال، وتقول إن العلاقة بين الأمم يجب أن تكون كما قال القرآن تعارف وتعاون على البر والإحسان والمشتركات ليتطوّر ويرتقي الجميع، ونحتاج لإبراز المكرّسين على الطبيعة العليا ليرى العالم الإسلام الحقيقي.