Muslims, when they say that the model of "ISIS" and the Islamist groups in Africa that have killed hundreds of thousands, displaced around 12 million people, and kidnapped primary school girls to enslave them for sex, do not represent Islam, even though they raise the banner of implementing Islam! Similarly, regarding the Taliban's prevention and all the Islamist groups in the areas they governed from educating girls and depriving them of all rights, including leaving the house, working, and receiving medical treatment! Likewise, all the excerpts of sermons, lessons, and programs circulated by anti-Islam accounts to vilify Islam through the statements of Muslims themselves, which a civilized Muslim feels embarrassed about and can only say do not represent true Islam, what does the phrase "does not represent true Islam" mean? And what is true Islam? Does it mean that there are two opposing, contradictory, and conflicting versions of Islam, and of every religion, state, culture, art, law, and moral system? The reason lies in the fact that humans are composed of two different, opposing, and contradictory natures; the first nature is a lower, unconscious, and irrational nature represented by primitive, instinctual drives and their vanity, which is shared with animals. Most people are completely driven by this unconscious animal instinctual nature, and thus to understand complex human phenomena like terrorism, wars, and the oppression of women, one must study animal behavior programs. The second nature is a higher, rational, emotional, ethical, spiritual, divine, and conscious nature that is unique to humans and revolves around higher ideals. This requires that a person consciously dedicates themselves to it, and it is extremely rare to find someone who has dedicated all parts of their being—"mind, heart, spirit, behavior, morals, traits, intentions, dealings, actions"—to the characteristics and ideals of the higher nature. Therefore, those who are still stuck at the level of the unconscious animal instinctual nature will express all their opinions, convictions, treatments, actions, and behaviors that reflect the lower animal nature devoid of higher ideals, no matter how much they try to dress them in the clothing of idealistic slogans. They remain primitive, instinctual, regressive, and barbaric patterns lacking values of beauty, justice, fairness, equality, goodness, and freedom, as well as all divine higher ideals. Everything that is considered idealistic is, in reality, patterns found in the animal world. For example, their personal relationships or the relationships of their people are not desired to be based on equality, justice, love, and understanding, but rather they want them to be like animal relationships based on a hierarchy of control, dominance, and subjugation, whether over their wives or other nations. This is the behavior of dominant males in animal groups. Meanwhile, those who have risen to the level of the divine higher nature and have dedicated parts of their being to its true ideals will produce a version of religion, state, politics, law, culture, artistic works, thought, or personal and public relationships that is fundamentally and entirely opposed to the version produced by those still stuck at the animal level. They seem to be talking about two completely different things that have no relation to each other. Islamic jurisprudence, like any human endeavor, includes opinions that have arisen from the lower instinctual nature, such as those opposing women's rights, which see that a Muslim must be in a state of enmity and constant fighting against all creation, engaging in destructive and corrupt actions against all creation without caring about the consequences of these corrupt actions on Islam and Muslims before others. There are also opinions that have arisen from the higher nature and its ideals, such as those that grant women equal rights to men, and state that the relationship between nations should be as the Quran says: mutual recognition and cooperation in righteousness and good deeds for the development and elevation of all. We need to highlight those dedicated to the higher nature so that the world can see the true Islam.