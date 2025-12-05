I was struck by reading an article titled "Rebuilding the Elite (Intellectual)," but I found it to be far removed from the content suggested by its title. From here, it can be said that culture is not a neutral field in which we move with absolute free will, separated from external and internal influences; rather, the intellectual themselves seems to carry and reflect these influences. The Italian philosopher Antonio Gramsci was right in his book "The Organic Intellectual" when he rejected the idea of the intellectual as a "separate" and neutral individual working in an "ivory tower." Instead, he sees that every social class produces its own thinkers and intellectuals in an "organic" manner. This is why we find that the author of the article employed the topic to project it onto a specific period or era, from which the author could not escape the dominance and liberate themselves from its cultural prison. Hence, it can be said that culture is not a neutral field in which we act according to our free will, away from external or internal influences or stimuli alike; rather, it can be said neutrally that the intellectual is the bearer of these stimuli and influences within which humans operate, under their impact and dominance.

Although many intellectuals live in the prison of their societies' cultures and identities, some can extract something from their cultural imprisonment. That is the skeptical or critical intellectual; the one capable of breaking free and attempting to dismantle assumptions, even those present in their class or society. Yes, hegemony is not a predetermined fate according to Gramsci's theory. Hegemony does not mean that individuals are completely powerless. Part of the battle of "intellectual hegemony" is precisely to create spaces for critical thinking and to dismantle this hegemony from within. It is not as Gramsci sees it, where the organic intellectual is the "engineer of consciousness" and the "organizer of culture" who leads their class's battle for intellectual and cultural hegemony, which Gramsci considers to be one of the most important characteristics of the intellectual:

1. Connected to a social class: There are no "neutral" intellectuals. Every intellectual is an intellectual expression of the interests of a specific social class (the bourgeoisie, the proletariat, the peasants, etc.).

2. Their role is to engage in the "battle for hegemony": The task of the organic intellectual is to engage in the cultural and ideological battle; they do not merely produce knowledge, but work to disseminate the values and beliefs of their class and make them dominant and accepted in society as "second nature" or "common sense."

3. The organic intellectual is not necessarily a scholar or a writer; the organic intellectual can be an engineer, a lawyer, a teacher, a clergyman, or a unionist. What matters is not their profession, but the role they play in organizing and directing consciousness.

Edward Said attempted in his famous book "The Intellectual" to present an ethical-critical model of the intellectual as an independent individual standing against injustice. This model of the intellectual is committed to issues of justice and truth, maintaining their independence and critical stance, even if it is against the prevailing current. From Edward's perspective, what is important is that the intellectual is an amateur and not a prisoner of their specialization, and that they are on the margins, away from power. In short, the committed intellectual according to Said is the "conscience of society," independent and standing against all forms of oppression and hegemony, using their knowledge and position to defend truth and justice. In my view, Edward's perspective is theoretical in its proposal.

The tangible reality makes me see that the organic intellectual is the prevailing figure, and that breaking free from cultural imprisonment is permissible, provided one remains as skeptical as possible of the cultural assumptions surrounding their society. Skepticism is essential for anyone who wants to see the world from a broader perspective or wants to contribute something to the role they occupy.