استوقفتني قراءة مقال بعنوان «إعادة بناء النخبة (المثقف)»، لكنني وجدته بعيداً كل البعد عن مضمون عنوانه. ومن هنا يمكن القول إن الثقافة ليست حقلاً حيادياً نتحرك فيه بإرادة حرة مطلقة، منفصلين عن المؤثرات الخارجية والداخلية، بل يكاد المثقف نفسه يكون حاملاً لهذه المؤثرات وعاكساً لها. وقد صدق الفيلسوف الإيطالي أنطونيو غرامشي في كتابه المثقف العضوي، عندما رفض (غرامشي) فكرة المثقف كفرد «منفصل» ومحايد، يعمل في «برج عاجي». بدلاً من ذلك، يرى أن كل طبقة اجتماعية تنتج بشكل «عضوي» مفكريها ومثقفيها الخاصين. لهذا نجد أن كاتب المقال وظّف الموضوع ليسقطه على فترة أو حقبة زمنية، لم يستطع كاتب المقال الخروج عن سطوتها والتحرر من سجنها الثقافي. ومن هنا يمكن القول إن الثقافة ليست حقلاً حيادياً نتصرف فيه وفقاً لإرادتنا الحرة بعيداً عن المؤثرات أو المنبهات الخارجية أو الداخلية على حد سواء، بل يمكن القول بحيادية إن المثقف هو الحامل لهذه المنبهات وهذه المؤثرات التي يتحرّك ضمنها الإنسان، وتحت وقعها وتأثيرها وسطوتها.

رغم أن هناك كثيراً من المثقفين يعيشون في سجن ثقافات مجتمعاتهم وهوياتهم، غير أن البعض يستطيع أن يخرج شيئاً من سجنه الثقافي. ذلك هو المثقف المتشكك أو المثقف النقدي؛ القادر على الخروج والذي يحاول تفكيك المسلّمات، حتى تلك الموجودة في طبقته أو مجتمعه. نعم الهيمنة ليست قدراً محتوماً وفق نظرية غرامشي. الهيمنة لا تعني أن الأفراد عاجزون تماماً. جزء من معركة «الهيمنة الفكرية» هو بالضبط خلق مساحات للتفكير النقدي وتفكيك هذه الهيمنة من الداخل. وليس كما هو عند الفيلسوف غرامشي من أن المثقف العضوي هو «مهندس الوعي»، و«منظم الثقافة» الذي يقود معركة طبقته من أجل الهيمنة الفكرية والثقافية، والتي يرى فيها غرامشي أن من أهم خصائص المثقف أنه:

1. مرتبط بطبقة اجتماعية: لا يوجد مثقفون «محايدون». كل مثقف هو تعبير فكري عن مصالح طبقة اجتماعية معينة (البرجوازية، البروليتاريا، الفلاحين، إلخ).

2. دوره هو خوض «معركة الهيمنة»: مهمة المثقف العضوي هي خوض المعركة الثقافية والأيديولوجية، فهو لا يقتصر على إنتاج المعرفة فحسب، بل يعمل على نشر قيم ومعتقدات طبقته وجعلها مهيمنة ومقبولة في المجتمع كـ«طبيعة ثانية» أو «عقل سليم».

3. المثقف العضوي ليس بالضرورة عالماً أو أديباً، حيث يمكن أن يكون المثقف العضوي مهندساً أو محامياً أو معلماً أو رجل دين أو نقابياً. المهم ليس مهنته، بل الدور الذي يلعبه في تنظيم الوعي وتوجيهه.

وقد حاول إدوارد سعيد في كتابه الشهير «صور المثقف»أن يقدّم نموذجاً أخلاقياً-نقدياً للمثقف كفرد مستقل يقف في وجه الظلم. ذلك النموذج من المثقف الذي يلتزم بقضايا العدالة والحقيقة، ويحافظ على استقلاليته وموقفه النقدي، حتى لو كان ذلك ضد التيار السائد. المهم من وجهة نظر إدوارد أن يكون المثقف من الهواة وليس أسير تخصصه، وأن يكون على الهامش بعيداً عن السلطة. باختصار المثقف الملتزم عند سعيد هو «ضمير المجتمع» المستقل الذي يقف ضد كل أشكال القمع والهيمنة، ويستخدم معرفته ومكانته للدفاع عن الحق والعدالة، ومن وجهة نظري أن إدوارد نظرياً في طرحه.

الواقع الملموس يجعلني أرى أن المثقف العضوي هو السائد، وأن الخروج عن السجن الثقافي جائز في ظل الحرص قدر الإمكان أن يكون المرء متشككاً في المسلّمات الثقافية التي تحيط بمجتمعه. إن التشكك أمر ضروري لكل امرئ يريد أن يرى العالم بمنظور أوسع أو يريد أن يقدّم شيئاً للوظيفة التي يتبوأها.