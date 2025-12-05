حين نتأمل مسار السياسات المالية السعودية في السنوات الأخيرة، ندرك أن ما يميزها ليس حجم الإنفاق ولا توزيع البنود، بل الفلسفة التي تقف خلفها. فكل ميزانية تصدر ليست وثيقة حسابية، بل انعكاسٌ لرؤية قيادة تعرف أن استدامة التحول لن تتحقق ما لم يكن المواطن في صدارة الأولويات. وهذه ليست عبارة تُقال في مناسبة، بل منهجٌ تُثبته القرارات منذ أن رسّخ ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان مبدأ أن «المواطن هو محور التنمية»، وأن الدولة لا تعيد تشكيل اقتصادها فقط، بل تعيد ترتيب علاقتها مع المجتمع على أساس مركزيته في كل قرار.

ومن الزوايا التي تستحق التأمل أن الميزانية لا تُقرأ فقط بوصفها خطة مالية، بل باعتبارها توجيهاً مباشراً للمسؤولين بأن يبقى المواطن في صدارة أولوياتهم عند تصميم السياسات وتنفيذ البرامج.

فالمسألة هنا لم تعد مرتبطة ببند مالي أو برنامج تنموي، بل بمعيار يُقاس به الأداء المؤسسي: كيف ينعكس القرار على حياة الناس؟ هذا المبدأ، الذي أكد عليه ولي العهد مراراً، تحوّل من قيمة معنوية إلى التزام تنفيذي، يظهر أثره بوضوح في طريقة بناء الميزانية وفي آليات الإنفاق الحكومي.

وفي قراءة الميزانية الحالية، تبدو هذه الحقيقة أكثر وضوحاً. فالأرقام الواردة فيها ليست مؤشرات محاسبية، بل ترجمة دقيقة لتوازن صعب بين إدارة التحوّل وحماية مستوى المعيشة. فالإنفاق لم يعد قائماً على منطق «تغطية الاحتياجات»، بل على بناء منظومة تجعل المواطن قادراً على مواكبة التحوّل دون أن يشعر بأن وتيرته تتجاوز إمكاناته. وخطاب الأمير، في كل محطة مفصلية، يوضح أن التنمية ليست هدفاً بذاتها، بل وسيلة لرفاه الإنسان الذي يعيش داخل هذا الوطن.

ولذلك، لم تعد «أولوية المواطن» عبارة تُرفع في الخطاب العام، بل أصبحت حقيقة يمكن قراءة ملامحها في تفاصيل الميزانية: استمرار الإنفاق على الخدمات الأساسية، تحسين البنية التحتية للمدن، دعم جودة الحياة، حماية الفئات الأكثر تأثراً بالتحول، وتحويل الاستثمارات الكبرى إلى فرص مباشرة للمجتمع. هذه المؤشرات جميعها تعكس أن المجتمع ليس متلقياً للتحوّل، بل شريك في تشكيله.

وفي هذا السياق، يبرز التوجه نحو تطوير القطاعات المرتبطة بالصحة والتعليم والخدمات العامة باعتباره إعادة بناء للبنية التحتية للحياة اليومية، لا مجرد تحسين لوضع قائم. فالدولة لا تتعامل مع هذه القطاعات بوصفها مصروفات، بل بوصفها أساساً لقدرة الإنسان السعودي على النمو والتأقلم في اقتصاد سريع التحول. هذه المقاربة تختلف جذرياً عن منطق الموازنات التقليدية التي تفصل بين التنمية الاقتصادية والتنمية البشرية.

كما أن التوسع في برامج جودة الحياة، بمختلف مساراتها، يشير بوضوح إلى أن الدولة تدرك أن الاستقرار الاجتماعي عنصر أساسي لنجاح أي تحوّل اقتصادي. فالمدينة الأكثر قابلية للعيش، والمجتمع الأكثر نشاطاً وثقافة، والبيئة الأكثر توازناً جميعها عوامل تبني الثقة، وتخلق حالة من الطمأنينة تُشجع الناس على التفاعل الإيجابي مع التغيير بدلاً من مقاومته.

أما من ناحية الإيرادات، فيكشف تنامي الاعتماد على مصادر غير نفطية عن تحول عميق في فلسفة إدارة الاقتصاد الوطني. فتنويع الدخل لم يعد خياراً مالياً بل أصبح جزءاً من حماية المجتمع من التقلبات العالمية، وضمان استدامة البرامج والخدمات التي يقوم عليها مستوى المعيشة. وهذا النهج يعكس رؤية قيادية تعتبر أن الاستقرار لا يتحقق بالأرقام وحدها، بل بنموذج اقتصادي مرن لا يهتز مع تغيّر الظروف.

هذا التوازن بين التحوّل والحماية لا يأتي من ردود أفعال قصيرة المدى، بل من رؤية واضحة ترفض التغيير المتسرّع كما ترفض الجمود. فالميزانية لا تقدم أرقاماً لاستعراض القوة، بل تُعيد تعريف دور الدولة: دولة تستثمر أكثر مما تصرف، تخطط أكثر مما ترتجل، وتضع المواطن في قلب كل مشروع، لا على هامشه.

ولعل سر الاطمئنان الذي يشعر به الناس اليوم هو أن القيادة، رغم قوة التحوّلات، لم تبتعد عن مبدأ مركزية المجتمع. ومن يتتبع الخطابات الرسمية سيجد خيطاً ثابتاً لا يتبدل: المواطن ليس عنصراً تجميلياً في رؤية 2030، بل مادتها الأساسية. وهذه الحقيقة هي ما يمنح ميزانية هذا العام لغتها المختلفة.. لغة دولة تغيّر اقتصادها دون أن تغيّر مكان الإنسان فيه.