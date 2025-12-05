There is a Western proverb that says: "Time is gold."

And there is an Arabic proverb that says: "Time is like a sword; if you do not cut it, it will cut you."

To shorten my time and yours; which one do you think is more accurate?

For my part, my time is pure 24-karat, or at least I hope so.

If I follow the Western approach, I will enjoy my time as much as I want and tolerate the "nonsense" of some people and their heaviness like a breeze. However, if I decide to adopt the Arabic approach, I will become disciplined like soldiers with time, and that is not my habit.

And if I leave "both approaches aside" and return to reality, time has become as busy as we are, and it may steal us before we notice it, taking our hours, days, and years of our lives in a moment as if it were for us a "modern nap"!

Many people think they are investing their time, while the truth is they are investing in their phones, television, and "gossip."

What’s worse is when some plan their entire day, and after just one hour on "social media," their schedule turns upside down. Therefore, time is never measured by intention, but by the ability to deal with the chaos around us.

Anyone who claims to be "organized" all the time is lying, because simply they do not have all the time in an era filled with chaos from all directions.

Therefore, it is better to live with time cautiously, respecting its presence, but not exhausting ourselves by running after it and trying to catch every second, because seconds, minutes, hours, days, and years slip away no matter how hard you try.

So dear reader; if you feel that your life has indeed slipped away from you in a moment, do not be sad and live your day. Perhaps this emptiness is all your heart needs.

And if you are the type who counts every moment, know for sure that time is smarter than you, because it will find a way to remind you that no one can hold onto it, otherwise you would be the first to act while I sing: "I wish I owned the joys and could handle them alone."

Then I distributed them to you, joy, joy.

In any case; neither is my time gold, nor is it like a sword.

But I will tell you to set aside commitments sometimes and promise yourselves, laugh at missed appointments, celebrate justified delays, and live the moment as it is without excessive organization, strict and boring plans.

In general; I still have valuable advice to offer you, but unfortunately "I don't have time" to spend longer with you than necessary.