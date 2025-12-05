هناك مثل غربي يقول: «الوقت من ذهب».

ومثل عربي يقول: «الوقت كالسيف إن لم تقطعه قطعك».

واختصاراً لوقتي ووقتكم؛ أيهما أصح في اعتقادكم؟

عن نفسي وقتي عيار 24 خالص، أو هكذا أتمنى.

فإذا أخذت بالنهج الغربي سأستمتع بوقتي قدر ما أشاء، وأستقبل «غثاثة» بعض الناس وثقل دمهم كالنسيم، أما إذا قررت أن آخذ بالنهج العربي فسأصبح مُنضبطة كالعساكر مع الوقت وهذا ليس من عاداتي.

وإذا تركت «النهجين على جانبين» وعُدت إلى أرض الواقع، فالوقت أصبح مشغولاً مثلنا تماماً، وقد يسرقنا قبل أن نلاحظه، ويأخذ ساعاتنا وأيامنا وسنين عمرنا في لحظة كأنها كانت بالنسبة لنا «غفوة عصرية»!

فالكثير من الناس يظنون أنهم يستثمرون وقتهم، بينما الحقيقة أنهم يستثمرون في الجوال، والتلفزيون، و«القيل والقال».

والأدهى من ذلك، حين يخطط البعض لليوم بأكمله، وبعد ساعة واحدة على «السوشيال ميديا» ينقلب جدوله رأساً على عقب، لذا الوقت لا يُقاس أبداً بالنية، بل بالقدرة على التعامل مع الفوضى من حولنا.

ومن يدّعي أنه «منظّم» دائماً فهو كاذب، لأنه ببساطة لا يملك الوقت كله في زمن تعج فيه الفوضى من كل الاتجاهات.

لذلك من الأفضل أن نعيش مع الوقت بحذر، نحترم وجوده، ولكن لا نرهق أنفسنا أيضاً بالركض وراءه ومحاولة الإمساك بكل ثانية، لأن الثواني، والدقائق، والساعات، والأيام، والسنين، تضيع مهما حاولت.

لذا عزيزي القارئ؛ إذا شعرت أن حياتك ضاعت منك بالفعل في لحظة فلا تحزن وعش يومك، ربما كان الفراغ هذا هو كل ما يحتاجه قلبك.

وإذا كنت من النوع الذي يحسب كل لحظة، فاعلم يقيناً أن الوقت أذكى منك، لأنه سيجد طريقة ليذكرك أن لا أحد يستطيع أن يُحكم قبضته عليه، وإلا لكنت أول الفاعلين وأنا أغني: «يا ريتني أملك الأفراح وأتصرف بها وحدي».

ثم وزعتها عليكم فرحة، فرحة.

على كل حال؛ لا وقتي من ذهب، ولا كالسيف كذلك.

لكن سأقول لكم اتركوا الالتزامات جانباً في بعض الأحيان وواعدوا أنفسكم، واضحكوا على المواعيد الضائعة، واحتفلوا بالتأجيل المبرر، وعيشوا اللحظة كما هي بلا تنظيم مبالغ فيه، وخطط صارمة ومملة.

وعموماً؛ ما زالت لدّي نصائح ثمينة لأقدمها لكم، ولكن مع الأسف «ما عندي وقت» أطول معاكم أكثر من اللازم.