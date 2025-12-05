There is nothing more truthful than to retreat to distant seats as an observer with a watchful eye, capturing not just the action but its reverberations in every direction.

I always say that the creation of art is not a top-down project and should not be; rather, it is formed from the bottom up, from the depths of beginnings, from the halls of university training theaters, from a simple camera, from a small idea or talent that grows, from a "supporting role" or from simple scenes executed with care.

At the 2025 Student Film Festival, the breaths of enthusiasm rose from the heart of the halls, as if they were part of the event, touching feelings of pride and gratitude among participants and attendees, as if the entire place was preparing to create a Saudi generation that knows exactly why it makes a film, for whom it presents it, and how it wants to be seen in a world that does not forgive the image nor forgets its impact.

The festival came different in its spirit and objectives; it was not limited to fleeting student screenings, but carried a genuine project to establish a new visual awareness within Saudi universities, linking education with practice, vision with boldness, and talent with the platform it deserves. What stands out most is the qualitative partnership with MBC Academy as a serious step to activate the conference's goals, as it was announced that 30 selected student films would be broadcast through the "Shahid" platform, in an unprecedented event that broke the traditional isolation between university production and the actual viewing market, where students would suddenly find themselves in front of a screen that opens up to the world, and in front of an audience they do not know but who sees them, evaluates them, and interacts with them, which is an encouraging message for every talented and creative individual.

Throughout the days of the festival, with the participation of more than 140 films from 18 universities, the knowledge content alongside the competitive creativity was part of its core identity, and the sessions, workshops, and courses revealed a complete mix of specializations that reshape contemporary cinema; starting from virtual reality techniques and visual innovation, passing through the arts of location selection, and reaching discussions on how our culture and stories are presented to the world with a vision that does not replicate the past but anticipates the future through it with confidence and creativity, and the role of art and cinema as one of its arms in conveying the image of the Kingdom as a key partner in shaping the global impression, not just a recipient or transmitter of the event.

King Abdulaziz University had a significant contribution to the success of this festival through the College of Communication and Media, led by its dean, Dr. Ayman Bajunaid, and its faculty members in transforming the idea into an event and the event into a professional environment and a living laboratory for producing cinematic content and a talented generation, which found space for experimentation, support, and guidance.

However, the deeper impact of the festival was not in the workshops, sessions, or partnerships, but in the genuine reactions of the students that we felt sincerely and without exaggeration. Participants and spectators alike carried impressions that do not repeat, filled with astonishment, pride, and a sense that cinema is no longer a distant dream, but a path that can be walked... and I have no doubt that what is to come is even more beautiful.