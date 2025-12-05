ليس أصدق من أن تنزوي في مقاعد قصيّة كمتفرّج بعين راصدة، لا تلتقط الفعل وحده بل وارتداداته في كل اتجاه.

دائماً ما أقول إن صناعة الإبداع ليست مشروعاً فوقياً ولا يجب أن تكون كذلك، بل تتشكل من الأسفل ومن قاع البدايات، من قاعة مسارح التدريب الجامعي، من كاميرا بسيطة، من فكرة أو موهبة صغيرة تكبر، من دور «كومبارس» أو من مشاهد بسيطة تُنفذ بعناية.

في مهرجان الأفلام السينمائية الطلابية 2025، كانت أنفاس الحماس تتصاعد من قلب القاعات، كأنها جزء من الحدث، وتلمس مشاعر الاعتزاز والامتنان بين المشاركين والحضور، وكأن المكان كلّه يتهيأ لصناعة جيل سعودي يعرف تماماً لماذا يصنع فيلماً، ولمن يقدمه، وكيف يريد أن يُرى في عالم لا يرحم الصورة ولا ينسى أثَرها.

جاء المهرجان مختلفاً في روحه ومقاصده؛ فلم يقتصر على عروض طلابية عابرة، بل حمل مشروعاً حقيقياً لتأسيس وعي بصري جديد داخل الجامعات السعودية، يربط التعليم بالممارسة، والرؤية بالجرأة، والموهبة بالمنصة التي تستحقها، وأكثر ما يلفت الانتباه الشراكة النوعية مع MBC Academy كخطوة جادة تفعّل أهداف المؤتمر، إذ أُعلن عن بث 30 فيلماً طلابياً مختاراً عبر منصة «شاهد»، في حدث غير مسبوق كسر العزلة التقليدية بين الإنتاج الجامعي وسوق المشاهدة الفعلي، حيث سيجد الطالب نفسه فجأة أمام شاشة تتّسع للعالم، وأمام جمهور لا يعرفه لكنه يراه، ويقيّمه، ويتفاعل معه، وهي رسالة محفزة لكل موهوب ومبدع.

على امتداد أيام المهرجان، وبمشاركة أكثر من 140 فيلماً من 18 جامعة، كان المحتوى المعرفي إلى جانب التنافسي الإبداعي جزءاً من هويته الجوهرية، وجاءت الجلسات والورش والدورات لتكشف عن مزيج متكامل من التخصصات التي تُعيد تشكيل السينما المعاصرة؛ بدءاً من تقنيات الواقع الافتراضي والابتكار البصري، مروراً بفنون اختيار مواقع التصوير وصولاً إلى النقاشات حول كيف تُقدَّم ثقافتنا وقصصنا للعالم برؤية لا تستنسخ الماضي بل تستشرف المستقبل عبره بثقة وإبداع، ودور الفن والسينما كأحد أذرعته في نقل صورة المملكة بوصفه شريكاً أساسياً في تشكيل الانطباع العالمي لا مجرد متلقي أو ناقل للحدث.

كان لجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز إسهام مؤثر في نجاح هذا المهرجان عبر كلية الاتصال والإعلام بقيادة عميدها الدكتور أيمن باجنيد وأعضاء هيئة التدريس فيها في تحويل الفكرة إلى حدث والحدث إلى بيئة احترافية ومختبر حي لصناعة محتوى سينمائي وجيل موهوب، وجد مساحة للتجريب والدعم والتوجيه.

غير أن الأثر الأعمق للمهرجان لم يكن في الورش ولا الجلسات ولا الشراكات، بل في ردود الفعل الحقيقية للطلاب التي لمسناها بصدق ودون مبالغة، فالمشاركون والمتفرجون -على حد سواء- حملوا انطباعات لا تتكرر بين دهشة، فخر، إحساس بأن السينما لم تعد حلماً بعيداً، بل طريقاً يمكن السير فيه..ولاشك عندي أن القادم أجمل.