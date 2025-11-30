One of the most prominent works of the Muslim World League, during the past week, was the launch of the "Minhaj" application to serve as a reliable reference for every Muslim, through the interactive services and informational resources it offers to users!

Some of the main features and services of the application include: downloading the Quran, learning to read the Quran, a knowledge library, and supplications, in addition to interactive services such as determining the direction of the Qibla, prayer times, a calendar, and calculators for zakat and inheritance, as well as a distinctive maps service that allows users to locate mosques and the League's offices in various cities around the world!

What distinguishes the application is that it has a reliable reference, as it is issued by the Muslim World League and with the approval of the Islamic Fiqh Academy; thus closing any gaps, removing any doubts, and dispelling any discrepancies in the use of other applications, especially those that are unknown or questionable!

I have often faced the problem of varying prayer times and determining the direction of the Qibla in different applications, and I have frequently hesitated to trust their credibility and sources. However, the "Minhaj" application can today be the sole reference as it is officially issued by the League that unites Muslims, and with the approval of the Fiqh Academy that includes the most prominent scholars of the Ummah!

As the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, stated at its launch ceremony: "This is the first application of its kind in terms of its broad legal umbrella, which grants it high institutional reliability that ends the conflicts and contradictions in several programs and applications in circulation!"

In short.. a long-awaited digital platform that we carry on our smartphones wherever we reside and wherever we travel!