من أبرز أعمال رابطة العالم الإسلامي، خلال الأسبوع الماضي، إطلاق تطبيق «منهاج» ليكون مرجعاً موثوقاً لكل مسلم ومسلمة، من خلال ما يقدمه للمستخدمين من خدمات تفاعلية ومعلومات معرفية !

من أبرز ميزات وخدمات التطبيق: تحميل المصحف، وتعلّم قراءة القرآن، والمكتبة المعرفية، والأذكار، بالإضافة إلى خدمات تفاعلية مثل تحديد اتجاه القبلة، ومواقيت الصلاة، والتقويم، وحاسبتي الزكاة والميراث، وكذلك خدمة الخرائط المميزة التي تتيح للمستخدم التعرف على مواقع المساجد ومكاتب الرابطة في مختلف مدن العالم !

وما يميز التطبيق أنه ذو مرجعية موثوقة، فهو يصدر عن رابطة العالم الإسلامي وبموافقة المجمع الفقهي الإسلامي؛ مما يسد أي ثغرة، ويزيل أي ريبة، ويبدّد أي تباين في استخدام التطبيقات الأخرى، خاصة تلك المجهولة أو المشبوهة !

وكثيراً ما واجهتُ مشكلة تباين أوقات الصلاة وتحديد اتجاه القبلة في التطبيقات المختلفة، وكثيراً ما ترددت في الثقة بمصداقيتها ومصادرها. لكن تطبيق «منهاج» يمكن أن يكون اليوم المرجع الوحيد ما دام يصدر رسمياً عن الرابطة الجامعة للمسلمين، وبموافقة المجمع الفقهي الذي يضم أبرز علماء الأمة !

وهو كما قال أمين رابطة العالم الإسلامي الدكتور محمد العيسى، في حفل تدشينه: «التطبيق الأول من نوعه من حيث مظلته الشرعية الواسعة، ما يمنحه موثوقية مؤسسية عالية تنهي التضارب والتناقض في عدد من البرامج والتطبيقات المتداولة» !

باختصار.. منصة رقمية طال انتظارها، نحملها في هواتفنا الذكية حيثما أقمنا وأينما ارتحلنا !