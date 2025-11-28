Every year, on the twenty-sixth of November, the global memory pauses in front of a tree deeply rooted in history: the olive tree. A tree associated with peace in human culture, patience in the hearts of farmers, and fertility in the agricultural heritage of the Mediterranean region. On this day, I wanted to write about the relationship of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the olive tree as if it were presenting its own story about this tree... a narrative of quiet growth, foundational, and carried by a vision extending to 2030.

Today, I read a report issued by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture that discusses, with numbers, a qualitative leap in the Kingdom's olive production, which reached 351.6 thousand tons, a clear indication that this sector is no longer just an agricultural project, but part of the equation of food security and economic transformation through more than 21.5 million trees embraced by the country's regions, including over 18 million productive trees. All this expansion did not come by chance, but as a result of new agricultural policies that rely on modern technologies, sustainable practices, and precise planning for the use of water and land.

At the heart of this story stands the Al-Jawf region, known as the jewel of Saudi olives, with a production nearing 290 thousand tons and nearly 18 million trees distributed across its lands, as if the region decided to be the green record of the Kingdom. Following it is Ha'il with about 19.5 thousand tons, then Tabuk with 18.7 thousand tons and more than a million trees, and Al-Qassim, which continues to enhance its presence with about 18 thousand tons and 860 thousand trees. The pyramid of production settles here, but its branches extend to other regions with varying figures, all agreeing that olives have become part of their agricultural scene in Saudi Arabia.

While I see that the numbers are important, behind them lies a greater value found in the effectiveness of resource management. This tree, known for its ability to withstand drought, has today become a Saudi model for maximizing water use, organizing the expansion of modern agriculture, and improving crop quality. In fact, olives have entered the realm of value-added industries, from virgin oils to food and health products, in an integrated production chain that enhances the competitiveness of the sector both locally and globally.

What is beautiful in the story, which indicates the qualitative leap that Saudi Arabia is experiencing in the agricultural field, is that the ministry pointed out that the Kingdom has started producing multiple varieties, from Koroneiki and Frantoio to Shamalali, Picual, and Souri, in a diversity that reflects an agricultural experience that is no longer emerging, but rather advanced and established, relying on field expertise and studied production environments. This means that the Kingdom today is working on its readiness to be a comprehensive agricultural economic source for olives.

Notably, the International Olive Tree Day, which was approved by UNESCO in 2019, came to globally affirm what the Kingdom is practically confirming: that this tree is not merely a crop, but a developmental culture based on sustainability and a different kind of peace... peace between man and his land, and between ambition and reality.

In conclusion...

The story of the Saudi olive is not just a celebration of an international day, but a testament to the Kingdom's transition from traditional agriculture to agriculture that shapes the future and builds a green legacy in the memory of the nation and the land as a whole.