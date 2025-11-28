في كل عام، عند السادس والعشرين من نوفمبر، تتوقف الذاكرة العالمية أمام شجرة ضاربة في جذور التاريخ: الزيتون. شجرة ارتبطت بالسلام في ثقافة البشر، وبالصبر في وجدان المزارعين، وبالخصوبة في الموروث الزراعي لمنطقة المتوسط. وفي هذا اليوم، أحببت أن أكتب عن علاقة المملكة العربية السعودية بالزيتون وكأنها تقدّم قصتها الخاصة عن هذه الشجرة.. سردية نمو هادئ، مؤسس، ومحمول برؤية ممتدة حتى 2030.

قرأت اليوم تقريراً صادراً من وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة يتحدث بالأرقام عن قفزة نوعية في إنتاج المملكة من الزيتون، الذي بلغ 351.6 ألف طن، في مؤشر واضح على أن هذا القطاع لم يعد مشروعاً زراعياً فقط، بل جزءٌ من معادلة الأمن الغذائي والتحوّل الاقتصادي من خلال أكثر من 21.5 مليون شجرة تحتضنها مناطق البلاد، منها ما يزيد على 18 مليون شجرة مثمرة، وكل هذا الاتساع لم يأتِ مصادفة، بل نتيجة سياسات زراعية جديدة، تعتمد على التقنيات الحديثة، والممارسات المستدامة، والتخطيط الدقيق لاستخدام المياه والأراضي.

وفي قلب هذه القصة تقف منطقة الجوف، بوصفها درّة الزيتون السعودي، بإنتاج يقارب 290 ألف طن، وقرابة 18 مليون شجرة تتوزع على امتداد أراضيها، وكأن المنطقة قررت أن تكون السجل الأخضر للمملكة. تليها حائل بقرابة 19.5 ألف طن، ثم تبوك بـ 18.7 ألف طن وأكثر من مليون شجرة، فالقصيم التي تواصل تعزيز حضورها بنحو 18 ألف طن و860 ألف شجرة، هرم الإنتاج يستقر هنا، لكن فروعه تمتد إلى بقية المناطق التي تتفاوت أرقامها، وتتفق في أن الزيتون أصبح جزءاً من مشهدها الزراعي السعودي.

وكما أرى أن الأرقام مهمّة، إلا أن خلفها قيمة أكبر تكمن في فعالية إدارة الموارد. فهذه الشجرة التي عُرفت بقدرتها على احتمال الجفاف، أصبحت اليوم نموذجاً سعودياً للاستفادة القصوى من المياه، وتنظيم التوسّع في الزراعة الحديثة، ورفع جودة المحاصيل، بل إن الزيتون دخل دائرة الصناعات ذات القيمة المضافة، من الزيوت البكر حتى المنتجات الغذائية والصحية، في سلسلة إنتاج متكاملة ترفع من تنافسية القطاع محلياً وعالمياً.

والجميل في القصة التي تدل على القفزة النوعية التي تعيشها السعودية في المجال الزراعي أن الوزارة أشارت إلى أن المملكة باتت تنتج أصنافاً متعدّدة، من كوراتينا وفرانتويو، إلى الشملالي والبيكوال والصوراني، في تنوّع يعكس تجربة زراعية لم تعد ناشئة، بل متقدّمة وراسخة، وتتكئ على خبرة ميدانية وعلى بيئات إنتاج مدروسة، وهذا يعني أن المملكة اليوم تعمل على جاهزيتها كي تكون مصدراً زراعياً اقتصادياً متكاملاً للزيتون.

اللافت أن اليوم العالمي لشجرة الزيتون، الذي أقرّته اليونسكو عام 2019، جاء ليؤكد عالمياً ما تؤكده المملكة عملياً: أن هذه الشجرة ليست محض محصول، بل ثقافة تنموية قائمة على الاستدامة، وعلى سلامٍ من نوع آخر... سلام بين الإنسان وأرضه، وبين الطموح والواقع.

ختاماً..

قصة الزيتون السعودي ليست احتفالاً بيوم عالمي فحسب، بل شهادة على انتقال المملكة من زراعة تقليدية إلى زراعة تصنع مستقبلاً، وتبني رصيداً أخضر في ذاكرة الوطن والأرض أجمع.