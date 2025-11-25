منذ اللحظة التي جمع فيها التاريخ الملك عبدالعزيز والرئيس روزفلت عام 1945، تأسّس حينها خط راسخ من الشراكة بين الرياض وواشنطن، خط بقي ممتداً رغم التحوّلات وتبدل خرائط النفوذ، واليوم، تأتي زيارة صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى الولايات المتحدة كامتدادٍ لذلك الإرث، ولكن بقوة أكبر وحضور أشد وقعاً، فالزيارة أكثر من مجرد لقاء دبلوماسي؛ وتأكيد بأن المملكة العربية السعودية لاعب إستراتيجي لا يُستهان به في السياسة والاقتصاد والأمن الإقليمي والعالمي على حد سواء.

منذ وصوله إلى العاصمة واشنطن، بدأ ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بعقد حزمة من الاتفاقيات السياسية المفصلية، والمشاريع الاقتصادية التي وصل بعضها إلى حدود استثمارية ضخمة، هذه الإنجازات والحضور القوي أظهرا أن السعودية تمسك بمقوّماتها وتعيد تشكيل ملامح تحالفاتها وفق منظور متجدّد يواكب المرحلة بمتغيّراتها مما يحقق مصالحها ويعزز القدرة على التأثير. وفي خضم هذا المشهد، تصدّر الأمير محمد بن سلمان محطة رئيسية أمام صقور وقيادات سياسية لأكبر الدول وأكثرها تأثيراً وواجه جموع الصحفيين -من معجبين ومتربصين، أثبت أنه بخطابه الهادئ الرزين وثقته المتحكمة، قادر على فرض حضور جاد. وبدلاً من الوقوع في فخ الردود العاطفية أو الانفعالية، اختار سموه أن يركّز على الرسالة، على الأهداف، وعلى ما هو متطلب لتعزيز العلاقة بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة. وقد بدا هذا السلوك متّسقاً مع الرؤية التي تطمح إليها الرياض في أن تكون شريكاً موثوقاً، وقوة استقرار لا تتزعزع.

أما الأصوات المعادية التي حاولت اختلاق ضوضاء أو محاولة حرف الزيارة عن مسارها الحقيقي فإنها في المقابل لعبت دوراً معاكساً في إطلاق التأويلات الهلامية وعسف الحقائق، لكن ما حصل عملياً هو أن المملكة خرجت من اللقاء الأمريكي بكامل قوتها السياسية ولياقتها المعهودة والأكثر وضوحاً في رسالتها الاقتصادية، والأشد مصداقية في دورها الإستراتيجي في الشرق الأوسط. فالاتفاقيات الدفاعية، والصفقات الاستثمارية، والحضور في ساحات القرار، كلها دلائل على أن السعودية في مركز الحيوية والعطاء وضامن محوري لاستقرار ونماء المنطقة.

لا يمكن النظر إلى هذا المشهد بمعزل عن السياق الإقليمي والدولي، فقد نجحت المملكة بأن تجعل من زيارة ولي العهد موقفاً يعبّر عن الاستقرار الإقليمي بطرح قضايا مهمة كالقضية الفلسطينية وإنهاء الحرب في السودان، وعن قدرة المؤسسة الوطنية على الانتقال إلى مراحل أوسع من الشراكة والتحالف. لقد كانت الرسالة واضحة: السعودية ليست في موقع دفاع أو انتظار، بل في موقع اختيار وإستراتيجية وبناء وإيمان تام بأن أمنها لا ينفصل عن أمن جوارها، وأن ازدهارها يكتمل بازدهار محيطها الإقليمي، ومن هذا اليقين حمل ولي العهد ملفات المنطقة إلى طاولة الحوار في واشنطن من أجل حلول تعيد التوازن وتفتح دروب النمو للجميع.

ختاماً.. تبقى هذه الزيارة محطة مميّزة في سجل الأمير محمد بن سلمان والمملكة، إذ مثلت تجاوزاً للصخب، واحتفاءً بالعمل الجاد، وتجلياً لرؤية مستقبلية، وتجسيداً لدور قائد شاب طموح يحمل رؤية مستقبلية وطنية طموحة، وهي رسالة لكل من يتربص بأن السعودية بخطها الراسخ وقوتها المتنامية، تغدو رافعة واستقراراً للمنطقة، لا مجرد ملاحظ أو مراقب.