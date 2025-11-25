تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
زيارة العمل الرسمية، التي قام بها ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان (17-20 نوفمبر الجاري) للولايات المتحدة، زيارة مهمة بحثت في أمور استراتيجية عليا تهم مصالح البلدين، وتعتبر طفرة متقدّمة، غير مسبوقة، في مسيرة علاقات تاريخية ممتدة، دون انقطاع، منذ اللقاء، الذي عقد بين الملك عبدالعزيز والرئيس الأمريكي فرانكلين. على ظهر الطراد الأمريكي كوينسي في البحيرات المرة بمصر (4 فبراير 1945).
رغم تباين وجات النظر حول بعض الملفات، خاصةً تلك المتعلقة بقضايا الشرق الأوسط الأمنية والسياسية والاستراتيجية، هناك إيجابيات غير مسبوقة، انبثقت عن زيارة ولي العهد للبيت الأبيض. من أهمها ضخ مليارات الدولارات التي قد تصل إلى ترليون دولار للاستثمار في السوق الأمريكي، في صناعات التكنولوجيا الرقمية والذكاء الاصطناعي وفي الأوراق المالية.. وتمويل مشاريع ضخمة في البنى التحتية وبناء المدن وشبكات الطرق ومشاريع رفع مستوى الحياة للمجتمع السعودي، بالإضافة إلى تعزيز دفاعات المملكة الأمنية، داخلياً وخارجياً، في تعاون عسكري واستخباراتي متقدّم.
في الزيارة أكد الرئيس ترمب موافقته المبدئية لتزويد المملكة بـ 48 طائرة من طراز إف 35 المتقدّمة وأسراب متقدّمة من طائرات إف 15 إيجل الحديثة المتطوّرة، مع كل ما تحتاجه من بنى تحتية للصيانة والتشغيل والتدريب والتزويد بالذخيرة، وبالكميات المناسبة، وزيادتها عند الحاجة. هناك تطوّر جديد لافت: موافقة الإدارة الأمريكية تزويد المملكة بشبكة من المفاعلات النووية للأغراض السلمية، مع برنامج لتزويد المفاعلات الذرية بالوقود اللازم من اليورانيوم المخصب (محلياً).
من الناحية الاستراتيجية: عرضت إدارة الرئيس ميزة استراتيجية إضافية متقدّمة، عندما أعلن الرئيس ترمب المملكة حليفاً استراتيجياً يرقى لذلك الذي تتمتع به دول حلف شمال الأطلسي. كل تلك العروض تتمتع بحصانة والتزام أمريكي تجاه المملكة، لا تقوى أي إدارة قادمة أن تتنصل من التزامها بها، لأي سبب من الأسباب، الأمر الذي يقتضي، إقرار الكونجرس بمجلسيه، بتلك الالتزامات، التي عرضتها إدارة الرئيس ترمب في هذه الزيارة.
لكن، لا يمكن أخذ هذه الوعود على قيمتها الظاهرية وعلى الثقة في سيادة حسن النية فيها، من الجانب الأمريكي. بالنسبة لصفقة طائرات الـ إف 35 وأسراب الـ إف 15، فإن الأمر لا يتوقف عند دفع الثمن واستلام البضاعة. صفقات الأسلحة تحتاج لموافقة الكونجرس.. كما أنها تخضع لتقييم البائع، وليس بالضرورة لمتطلبات المشتري، بالنسبة للتجهيز وما يتعلق بالإمكانات القتالية. ثم أن هناك عدواً في المنطقة أعرب عن قلقه من الصفقة، وجنّد مؤيديه في الكونجرس لمعارضة إتمام الصفقة. لكن، بهذه المناسبة، علينا أن نتذكّر صفقة الطائرات الحربية (إف 35) وطائرات الأواكس، التي شهدت اقتتالاً شرساً في ثمانينات القرن الماضي بين البيت الأبيض والكونجرس، الذي انتهى بفوز المملكة بتلك الصفقة.
لعلّ أهم ما يقلق إسرائيل ومؤيديها في النظام السياسي الأمريكي، بشقيه الرسمي وغير الرسمي، موافقة الرئيس ترمب على إقامة شبكة محطات طاقة نووية في المملكة، للأغراض السلمية، مع إمكانية تصنيع ما تحتاجه من وقود نووي بتخصيب اليورانيوم محلياً. إسرائيل لا تريد أي طرف في المنطقة، غيرها، أن يتمتع بإمكانات ردع تقليدية، ولا باحتمال تطوير إمكانات ردع غير تقليدية، ولا حتى إدخال صناعة نووية متقدّمة، ولو كانت للأغراض السلمية.
ثم نأتي للشكل المبهر للزيارة، الذي تجلى في الاستقبال غير المسبوق الذي اُستقبل به ولي العهد بالبيت الأبيض، مما يعكس ما تتمتع به المملكة، على مسرح السياسة الدولية، من احترام وحضور ونفوذ، كقوة فاعلة ومؤثرة في حركة السياسة الدولية، من قبل فعاليات النظام الدولي. ملاحظة لابد من الإشارة لها والإشادة بها.
لكن التطوّر المهم في الزيارة، بالرغم من ضخامة مبالغ الصفقات التي عقدت، إلا أن الزيارة جاءت كلفتها السياسية، في أضيق الحدود. مما لا شك فيه أن سمو ولي العهد كان صارماً وثابتاً على موقف المملكة التاريخي من القضية الفلسطينية، بأنه لا يمكن تصوّر أي اتصال بإسرائيل دون رسم مسار واضح وملزم للجميع ينتهي بإقامة الدولة الفلسطينية في إطار حل الدولتين.
