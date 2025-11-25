The official working visit by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (November 17-20) to the United States is an important visit that discussed high-level strategic matters concerning the interests of both countries. It represents an advanced, unprecedented leap in the course of historical relations that have been uninterrupted since the meeting between King Abdulaziz and U.S. President Franklin on the American cruiser Quincy in the Bitter Lakes of Egypt (February 4, 1945).

Despite differing viewpoints on some issues, especially those related to security, political, and strategic matters in the Middle East, there are unprecedented positives that emerged from the Crown Prince's visit to the White House. Among the most significant is the injection of billions of dollars that could reach up to a trillion dollars for investment in the American market, in digital technology and artificial intelligence industries, and in securities. This includes funding massive projects in infrastructure, city construction, road networks, and initiatives to elevate the standard of living for Saudi society, in addition to enhancing the Kingdom's security defenses, both internally and externally, through advanced military and intelligence cooperation.

During the visit, President Trump confirmed his initial approval to supply the Kingdom with 48 advanced F-35 aircraft and advanced squadrons of modern F-15 Eagle aircraft, along with all necessary infrastructure for maintenance, operation, training, and ammunition supply, in appropriate quantities, with increases as needed. There is a notable new development: the U.S. administration's approval to supply the Kingdom with a network of nuclear reactors for peaceful purposes, along with a program to provide the nuclear reactors with the necessary fuel from locally enriched uranium.

From a strategic perspective, the Trump administration offered an additional advanced strategic advantage when President Trump declared the Kingdom a strategic ally on par with those enjoyed by NATO countries. All these offers come with U.S. immunity and commitment to the Kingdom, which no incoming administration can renounce for any reason, necessitating the approval of Congress in both houses for those commitments presented by the Trump administration during this visit.

However, these promises cannot be taken at face value or trusted in their good faith from the American side. Regarding the F-35 and F-15 deals, the matter does not stop at paying the price and receiving the goods. Arms deals require Congressional approval and are subject to the seller's evaluation, not necessarily to the buyer's requirements regarding equipment and combat capabilities. Moreover, there is an adversary in the region that has expressed concern over the deal and has mobilized its supporters in Congress to oppose its completion. On this occasion, we must remember the fighter jet deal (F-35) and AWACS aircraft, which witnessed fierce battles in the 1980s between the White House and Congress, ending with the Kingdom winning that deal.

Perhaps the most concerning aspect for Israel and its supporters in the American political system, both official and unofficial, is President Trump's approval to establish a network of nuclear power stations in the Kingdom for peaceful purposes, with the possibility of manufacturing its nuclear fuel through local uranium enrichment. Israel does not want any party in the region, other than itself, to possess conventional deterrent capabilities, nor the potential to develop unconventional deterrent capabilities, nor even to introduce advanced nuclear industry, even if it is for peaceful purposes.

Then we come to the impressive nature of the visit, which was reflected in the unprecedented reception the Crown Prince received at the White House, reflecting the respect, presence, and influence the Kingdom enjoys on the international political stage as an active and influential force in international political movements, recognized by the actors of the international system. This is a point that must be noted and praised.

However, the important development in the visit, despite the enormous amounts involved in the deals made, is that the political cost of the visit was kept to a minimum. There is no doubt that His Royal Highness the Crown Prince was firm and steadfast on the Kingdom's historical position regarding the Palestinian issue, stating that any contact with Israel cannot be imagined without establishing a clear and binding path for all that ends with the establishment of a Palestinian state within the framework of a two-state solution.