لم تكن هوية الحسابات المشبوهة في منصة تويتر (X) تخفى على معظم السعوديين، فقد كان محتواها العدائي ضد المملكة وشعبها يفضحها، ويكشف حقيقتها حتى وإن اختبأت خلف معرفات سعودية مزيفة، لكن كان من المفيد أن تكشف لنا خاصية كشف المواقع المفعلة مؤخراً على المنصة الخريطة الجغرافية لمواقع هذه الحسابات ومنطلق استهدافها لبلادنا !

اللافت أن معظمها ينطلق من دول صديقة، أي أنها فوق سوء نواياها تجاه المملكة واستقرار مجتمعها، لا تحترم أصول إقامتها في دول تقيم علاقات طيبة مع المملكة، كما أن ذلك يبرز مستوى فاعلية القوانين في تلك الدول تجاه المسيئين على أراضيها لمصالح علاقاتها بالمملكة، فقوانين المملكة لا تسمح لأي مواطن أو مقيم على أراضيها بنشر أي محتوى يسيء للدول الصديقة، وتعاقب من يفعل ذلك بموجب أنظمة النشر الإلكتروني، ولا ننتظر من الحكومات الصديقة سوى المعاملة بالمثل تجاه كل من يسيئون أدب ضيافتها وقوانين إقامتها في استغلال استخدامات شبكات الإنترنت الخاضعة لقوانينها ضد المملكة !

على كل حال، يطالب السعوديون بذلك من باب تسجيل المواقف لا أكثر، أما تلك الحسابات فلم ينلنا من شرورها شيء، فالمجتمع السعودي متماسك ومتوحد خلف أهداف مواصلة مسيرة الوطن التنموية وتقدم صعوده بين الأمم، ويكفي أن نلتفت للماضي، نجد أن المملكة تعرضت منذ تأسيسها لحملات التشويه والإساءة، وتبارت الصحف الصفراء في توجيه سهامها المسمومة لمسيرة المملكة دون أن تصيبها بضرر أو تعطلها، فالقافلة كانت دائماً وأبداً تسير والكلاب تنبح والأفاعي تفح !

باختصار.. انظروا أين تقف المملكة العربية السعودية اليوم، لندرك أن درعها سميك وسورها عالٍ !