The identity of the suspicious accounts on Twitter (X) was not hidden from most Saudis, as their hostile content against the Kingdom and its people exposed them and revealed their true nature, even if they hid behind fake Saudi identities. However, it was useful that the recently activated location detection feature on the platform revealed the geographical map of these accounts and the origin of their targeting of our country!

What is striking is that most of them originate from friendly countries, meaning that beyond their ill intentions towards the Kingdom and the stability of its society, they do not respect the terms of their residence in countries that maintain good relations with the Kingdom. This also highlights the effectiveness of the laws in those countries regarding offenders on their territory, considering their interests in relations with the Kingdom. The laws of the Kingdom do not allow any citizen or resident on its territory to publish any content that offends friendly countries, and it punishes those who do so under electronic publishing regulations. We expect nothing less from friendly governments than reciprocal treatment towards anyone who disrespects their hospitality and the laws of their residence by exploiting the use of internet networks subject to their laws against the Kingdom!

In any case, Saudis demand this from the perspective of recording positions, nothing more. As for those accounts, we have not been harmed by their evils; the Saudi society is cohesive and united behind the goals of continuing the nation's developmental journey and advancing its standing among nations. It is enough to look back at the past; we find that the Kingdom has been subjected to campaigns of defamation and slander since its establishment, and yellow newspapers have competed to direct their poisoned arrows at the Kingdom's journey without causing it any harm or hindrance. The caravan has always and forever moved forward while the dogs bark and the snakes hiss!

In short.. look at where the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands today, and we will realize that its shield is thick and its wall is high!