لا يحتاج السعوديون إلى تفسير ليشرحوا علاقتهم بولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان؛ فالحب الذي يتحدثون عنه ليس إحساساً عابراً أو انفعالاً مرتبطاً بلحظة، بل هو ولاء وشعور وطني تكوّن عبر سنوات من التحوّل الحقيقي والمجد الذي حققه الأمير الملهم ومرت به المملكة. قد يشدو أبو بكر سالم: في مقطع من أغنيته الشهيرة «سرّ حبي فيك غامض»، لكن حبّ السعوديين لولي العهد.. واضح، تماماً كما هو مشروعه، ووضوح رؤيته، وصدق مقصده.


وجاءت زيارة الأمير إلى واشنطن لتؤكد هذا المعنى. لم تكن زيارة بروتوكولية، فطريقة الاستقبال وما رافقها من حضور استثنائي عكسا مستوى من التقدير لم يُمنح لقائد دولة في السنوات الأخيرة داخل الولايات المتحدة. كانت لحظة بدت فيها السعودية بثقة دولة تعرف موقعها الجديد، ويظهر قائدها بثقة من يعرف أين يأخذ بلاده. وفي الصور التي انتشرت، التقط الناس ما هو أبعد من السياسة: طريقة وثبات الخطى بثقه الزعماء، هدوء الحركة، النظرة الثابتة، والابتسامة التي تأتي في موضعها. كانت تلك التفاصيل بمثابة لغة غير منطوقة، يشعر بها الناس لأنها تشبههم، وتمثلهم، وتختصر كثيراً مما يريدون قوله.


ومن بين التفاصيل التي شغلت السعوديين، تلك اللقطة التي ظهر فيها الأمير حاملاً فنجان قهوته، والثوب بأناقته المميزة، والانسجام بين المظهر والرسالة. لم يكن ذلك انشغالاً بالشكل، بل تعبير عن أن الأمير أعاد من دون تصريح أو ادعاء تعريف القدوة في الوعي السعودي الحديث؛ قدوة تُبنى على المعنى لا على المظهر. شباب يلتقطون الصور بالطريقة ذاتها، آخرون يستلهمون الألوان، وغيرهم يعيدون إنتاج اللحظة بإحساس فخر لا يحبّ التقليد بقدر ما يحب الاقتداء. وهذه القدوة ليست مظهرية، بل حالة رمزية تكتمل فيها عناصر الأصل والمهابة والقوة والأمانة.


ولعل سر هذا الحب أن الأمير منح المجتمع بأكمله ما كان يبحث عنه طويلاً: مستقبل يمكن الوثوق به. جعل تمكين المرأة واقعاً طبيعياً، وفتح الفرص للشباب حتى لم يعد الطموح موهبة فردية بل سمة وطنية. أعاد الاعتبار لكل ما هو سعودي في الصناعة والفن واللغة والمنتج حتى أصبحت عبارة «صُنع في السعودية» علامة ثقة لا شعاراً. ومع هذا التحول، نشأ شعور أعمق بأن السعودية أصبحت هي الأولوية في القرار، في الهوية، وفي نظرتها إلى ذاتها، وأن صورتها في الخارج باتت مرآة لطموحها لا لوزنها الاقتصادي فقط.


هذا الإحساس أن الدولة تريد أن تكون في المقدمة هو ما جعل العلاقة بين الناس وولي العهد مختلفة. فحين يرى الشباب أن قائداً بهذا الوضوح يراهن عليهم، ويفتح لهم أبواب الحلم بدل أبواب الانتظار، يصبح الارتباط به شعوراً طبيعياً. ليس حباً مبنياً على المديح، بل على معنى المشاركة: قائد يقود مشروعاً، وشعب يرى نفسه شريكاً فيه.


واللافت أن الأمير جمع معادلة كانت تبدو مستحيلة: هيبة الدولة في الخارج، وقرب القائد في الداخل. ليست هذه شعبوية، ولا «كاريزما اللحظة»، بل أسلوب قيادة جديد يليق بدولة فتية وواثقة. الهيبة التي يراها العالم اليوم ليست مصادفة، بل نتيجة ثقة داخلية بأن القائد يقف على قاعدة شعبية صلبة.


لذلك حين نسأل: لماذا حبنا له واضح؟


فالإجابة ليست في الخطابات، بل في الواقع. لأنه أحب السعودية بعمق، فأحبه الناس بصدق. لأنه قال الصراحة، فأعطوه الثقة. لأنه لم يقدم مشروعاً تنموياً فحسب، بل مشروعاً وطنياً يلامس أحلام المواطنين مباشرة.


بعد زيارة واشنطن، لا يسأل السعوديون «ماذا تحقق؟» بقدر ما يسألون بطموح: «إلى أين سنصل معه؟». والإجابة، كما يشعر بها كل سعودي، أن الطريق أصبح واضحاً.. تماماً كما هو حبّهم له.