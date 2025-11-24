Saudis do not need an explanation to describe their relationship with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; the love they speak of is not a fleeting feeling or an emotion tied to a moment, but rather a loyalty and national sentiment that has formed over years of real transformation and the glory achieved by the inspiring prince and the kingdom. Abu Bakr Salem might sing: in a part of his famous song "The secret of my love for you is mysterious," but the love of Saudis for the Crown Prince is clear, just as is his project, the clarity of his vision, and the sincerity of his intent.



The prince's visit to Washington came to affirm this meaning. It was not a protocol visit; the manner of reception and the exceptional attendance reflected a level of appreciation that has not been granted to a state leader in recent years within the United States. It was a moment where Saudi Arabia appeared confidently as a nation that knows its new position, and its leader showed confidence in knowing where to take his country. In the photos that circulated, people captured something beyond politics: the way and steadiness of the leaders' strides, the calmness of movement, the steady gaze, and the smile that comes at the right moment. Those details served as an unspoken language, felt by the people because they resemble them, represent them, and encapsulate much of what they want to say.



Among the details that occupied Saudis was the shot of the prince holding his coffee cup, dressed in his distinctive attire, and the harmony between appearance and message. This was not a preoccupation with form, but an expression that the prince has redefined the role model in modern Saudi consciousness without declaration or pretense; a role model built on meaning rather than appearance. Young people take photos in the same way, others draw inspiration from the colors, and some recreate the moment with a sense of pride that prefers emulation over imitation. This role model is not superficial, but a symbolic state where the elements of origin, dignity, strength, and integrity come together.



Perhaps the secret of this love is that the prince has given the entire community what it has long sought: a future that can be trusted. He made the empowerment of women a natural reality and opened opportunities for youth, so ambition is no longer an individual talent but a national trait. He restored respect for everything Saudi in industry, art, language, and products, to the point where the phrase "Made in Saudi Arabia" has become a mark of trust, not just a slogan. With this transformation, a deeper feeling arose that Saudi Arabia has become the priority in decision-making, in identity, and in its self-perception, and that its image abroad has become a reflection of its aspirations, not just its economic weight.



This feeling that the state wants to be at the forefront is what has made the relationship between the people and the Crown Prince different. When young people see a leader with such clarity betting on them and opening the doors to dreams instead of doors to waiting, the connection with him becomes a natural feeling. It is not a love based on praise, but on the meaning of participation: a leader leading a project, and a people seeing themselves as partners in it.



It is noteworthy that the prince has combined an equation that seemed impossible: the dignity of the state abroad and the closeness of the leader at home. This is not populism, nor "the charisma of the moment," but a new style of leadership befitting a young and confident state. The dignity that the world sees today is not a coincidence, but the result of internal confidence that the leader stands on a solid popular base.



So when we ask: why is our love for him clear?



The answer is not in speeches, but in reality. Because he loved Saudi Arabia deeply, the people loved him sincerely. Because he spoke frankly, they gave him their trust. Because he did not just present a developmental project, but a national project that directly touches the dreams of citizens.



After the visit to Washington, Saudis do not ask "What has been achieved?" as much as they ask ambitiously: "Where will we reach with him?" And the answer, as every Saudi feels, is that the path has become clear... just as their love for him is.