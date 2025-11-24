After falconry was merely a hobby or a fleeting inherited practice, it has today become part of the deep Saudi memory and a distinctive mark in the relationship between humans and their environment.



As we observe how the Kingdom is reshaping its relationship with this rich heritage today, we realize that we are witnessing a conscious national project that preserves the heritage, revitalizing it and connecting it with new generations and contemporary reality.



In this context, the organization of the Saudi Falcons Club Cup 2025 in the Eastern Province emerges as a step with profound cultural significance.



Falconry, which has traditionally been associated with certain desert areas and Bedouin environments, is today moving to a new geographical space, indicating that the heritage is no longer confined to its known historical scope, but rather is part of a collective national identity, with its features distributed across various regions of the Kingdom.



The choice of the Eastern Province to host the rounds of the Malwah competition and the accompanying events at the Dhahran Expo opens a new horizon in the community's relationship with falcons, as falconry transforms into a public event attended by families and children, in an atmosphere of tourism and culture, where they follow its details in an organized space that combines the pleasure of watching with the depth of experience.



The accompanying events of the cup complement this cultural dimension, foremost among them being the Digital Shlayel Museum, which offers a visual and interactive experience about the world of falcons, their types, environments, falconry tools, and their heritage around the world.



This shift, from the oral transmission of knowledge to modern digital presentation, signifies a conscious attempt to reintroduce falconry in a language understood by the new generation, using tools that keep pace with the era of images and technology, without compromising the essence or symbolism of the heritage.



The invitation event also plays an important role in bringing falconry closer to the wider public through live demonstrations that explain falcon skills and training methods, allowing attendees to see what was previously exclusive to the falconer and their specific environment.



This openness solidifies falconry in public consciousness, making it part of the daily cultural scene, rather than just an elitist practice.



We cannot overlook the role of the heritage and handicrafts event, which showcases the crafts of the Eastern Province such as pottery, weaving, palm frond crafts, the making of traditional cloaks and headscarves, the Hassawi ghutras, the crafting of jewelry, falcon hoods, and Hassawi bread, placing falconry within a broader heritage framework that includes the professions and skills associated with it.



This complements the "Future Falconer" area designated for children, offering games and interactive educational activities inspired by the world of falcons, as an investment in new generations, and a message reflecting the commitment to pass on the heritage to them in a fun and educational environment.



Thus, this system of races, events, digital content, crafts, and folk performances expresses the Kingdom's vision of preserving its heritage in a contemporary manner, presenting falconry as a renewed cultural value and a vital field intersecting with tourism, education, economy, and creative industries.



Today, the Kingdom is at the forefront as the most important custodian of the falconry heritage, through the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, the Saudi Falcons Club Cup, and other initiatives that have transformed falconry into a cultural project looking towards the future.