بعد أن كانت الصقارة مجرد هواية أو ممارسة موروثة عابرة، أصبحت اليوم جزءاً من الذاكرة السعودية العميقة، وعلامةً فارقةً في علاقة الإنسان ببيئته.


وحين نتابع اليوم كيف تعيد المملكة صياغة علاقتها بهذا الموروث العريق، نُدرك أننا أمام مشروع وطني واعٍ، يحفظ الموروث، فهو يعيد الحياة إليه، ويربطه بالأجيال الجديدة وبالواقع المعاصر.


في هذا السياق، يبرز تنظيم كأس نادي الصقور السعودي 2025 في المنطقة الشرقية، بوصفه خطوة ذات دلالات ثقافية عميقة.


فالصقارة التي ارتبطت تقليديّاً ببعض المناطق الصحراوية والبيئات البدوية، تنتقل اليوم إلى فضاء جغرافي جديد، لتقول إن الموروث لم يعد محصوراً في نطاقه التاريخي المعروف، وإنما جزء من هوية وطنية جامعة، تتوزع ملامحها على مختلف مناطق المملكة.


إن اختيار المنطقة الشرقية لاحتضان أشواط مسابقة الملواح، والفعاليات المصاحبة في مركز الظهران إكسبو، يفتح أفقاً جديداً في علاقة المجتمع مع الصقور، إذ تتحول الصقارة إلى حدث عام تحضره العائلات والأطفال، في أجواء السياحة والثقافة، ويتابعون تفاصيله في فضاء منظم يجمع بين متعة المشاهدة وعمق التجربة.


وتأتي الفعاليات المصاحبة للكأس لتكمل هذا البُعد الثقافي، وفي مقدمتها متحف شلايل الرقمي، الذي يقدم تجربة بصرية وتفاعلية عن عالم الصقور، وأنواعها، وبيئاتها، وأدوات الصقارة، وموروثها حول العالم.


هذه النقلة، من النقل الشفهي للمعرفة إلى العرض الرقمي الحديث، تعني أننا أمام محاولة واعية لإعادة تقديم الصقارة بلغة يفهمها الجيل الجديد، وبأدوات تواكب زمن الصورة والتقنية، دون التفريط بجوهر الموروث أو رمزيته.


كما تلعب فعالية الدعو دوراً مهمّاً في تقريب الصقارة من الجمهور العريض، عبر عروض حيّة تشرح مهارات الصقور وطرائق تدريبها، وتسمح للحضور برؤية ما كان في السابق حكراً على الصقار وبيئته الخاصة.


هذا الانفتاح يرسّخ الصقارة في الوعي العام، ويجعلها جزءاً من المشهد الثقافي اليومي، وليس مجرد ممارسة نخبوية.


ولا يمكن إغفال دور فعالية التراث والحرف اليدوية، التي تستعرض حرف المنطقة الشرقية مثل الفخار والسدو والخوصيات وحياكة البشوت والشماغ والغُتر الحساوية وصنع الحلي وبرقع الصقر والخبز الحساوي، لتضع الصقارة في إطار موروثي أشمل يضم المهن والمهارات المرتبطة بها.


ويتكامل ذلك مع منطقة «صقار المستقبل» المخصصة للأطفال، بما تقدمه من ألعاب وأنشطة تفاعلية وتعليمية مستوحاة من عالم الصقور، بوصفها استثماراً في الأجيال الجديدة، ورسالةً تعكس الحرص على نقل الموروث إليهم في فضاء مرح وتربوي.


وهكذا تعبّر هذه المنظومة، من السباقات والفعاليات والمحتوى الرقمي والحرف والعروض الشعبية، عن رؤية المملكة في الحفاظ على موروثها بطريقة معاصرة، تُقدم الصقارة قيمةً ثقافيةً متجددةً ومجالاً حيوياً يتقاطع مع السياحة والتعليم والاقتصاد والصناعات الإبداعية.


اليوم، تتقدم المملكة الصفوف بوصفها الحاضن الأهم لموروث الصقارة، عبر مهرجان الملك عبدالعزيز للصقور وكأس نادي الصقور السعودي ومبادرات أخرى حولت الصقارة إلى مشروع ثقافي ينظر إلى المستقبل.