In his statement to "Al Arabiya.net," the CEO of the National Center for Curricula in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Ruwaili, revealed that the center has managed, within one year of its establishment, to develop approximately 325 educational books as part of the approved curricula for the 2025 academic year, aiming to meet the future labor market needs!

In fact, curriculum development is essential to keep pace with the changes in life and the associated professional, economic, and social transformations. Therefore, it is one of the fundamentals of educational strategies and plans. However, what is equally important is the development of teaching methods and the enhancement of the educational and school environment to create the greatest change and have the deepest impact on shaping and qualifying generations!

If you were to ask teachers in both public and private schools today: Has anything changed for you?! Are you in a better situation today than you were a few years ago?! What would the expected answer be?!

I know that some teachers in private schools are still experiencing exhausting work pressures, as they are squeezed like oranges until the last drop, and they remain among the lowest-paid groups in society!

I also know that some teachers in public schools are still living in a state of uncertainty regarding their professional relationships with the transformations aimed at enhancing the professionalism and qualifications of the teaching profession, which increases psychological pressures and disrupts the educational mission!

As for the principals, supervisors, and administrators, they are not in a better situation; their tasks are diverse and intertwined, and their responsibilities are growing, as if they are superheroes expected to meet all expectations!

In short, curriculum development is important, and it is also important that it is accompanied by the development of the educational environment, as well as the status and value of the teacher both professionally and financially!