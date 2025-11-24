في خبر نشرته «العربية نت»، كشف المركز الوطني للمناهج أنه استطاع، خلال عام واحد من تأسيسه، تطوير نحو 325 كتاباً تعليمياً ضمن المقررات الدراسية المعتمدة للعام التعليمي 2025، بهدف مواكبة احتياجات سوق العمل المستقبلية!

في الحقيقة، يُعَدّ تطوير المناهج أمراً ضرورياً لمواكبة متغيرات الحياة وما يرتبط بها من تحولات مهنية واقتصادية واجتماعية، وبالتالي فهو من بديهيات استراتيجيات التعليم وخططه. لكن ما لا يقل أهمية هو تطوير وسائل التعليم وتعزيز البيئة التعليمية والمدرسية لتصنع التغيير الأكبر وتُحدِث الأثر الأعمق في صناعة وتأهيل الأجيال!

ولو سألت اليوم المعلّمين والمعلمات في مدارس القطاعين العام والخاص: هل تغيّر عليكم شيء؟! هل أنتم اليوم في حالٍ أفضل مما كنتم عليه قبل بضع سنوات؟! ما الجواب المتوقع؟!

أعرف أن بعض المعلّمين والمعلمات في المدارس الأهلية ما زالوا يعيشون ضغوط العمل المرهِق، إذ يُعصَرون كالبرتقالة حتى آخر قطرة، وما زالوا من الفئات الأقل أجراً في المجتمع!

وأعرف أيضاً أن بعض المعلّمين في المدارس الحكومية ما زالوا يعيشون حالة من عدم اليقين في علاقتهم المهنية مع التحولات التي تستهدف تعزيز احترافية وأهلية وظيفة المعلّم، مما يزيد من الضغوط النفسية ويربك أداء المهمة التعليمية!

أما المديرون والمشرفون والإداريون فهم ليسوا في حال أفضل، فمهامهم متشعّبة ومتداخلة، ومسؤولياتهم متعاظمة، وكأنهم أبطال خارقون يُفترض أن يستجيبوا لكل التوقعات!

باختصار.. تطوير المناهج مهم، والمهم أيضاً أن يواكبه تطوير البيئة التعليمية، ومكانة المعلّم وقيمته مهنياً ومادياً!