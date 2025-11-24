Those who followed the newspapers in the region, especially those not in Arabic, before the Crown Prince's visit to Washington, find a wide spectrum of analyses, some of which reach the level of fantasies. However, the underlying concerns were also clear, even though Hebrew newspapers, for example, tried to cover it by reinforcing the narrative of no F35 without normalization.

Another narrative that resonated with the ears of political Islam, particularly represented by the "Muslim Brotherhood," is that the issue is purely economic. We may have witnessed the momentum of this propaganda during Trump's first visit to the Kingdom. However, those who take the trouble to read the details rather than just sitting on a cloud of headlines realize that money is available to many. However, the good management of money as a resource, added to the primary resource which is human capital, along with other resources such as political and economic influence, is what creates a state with impact, prompting others to sit with it and seek to make deals.

Another feature of Saudi strength in the post-vision phase is that the agenda of discussion is no longer limited to oil and security. Instead, it has shifted to the Kingdom's ability to produce a mix of renewable energy alongside oil and gas, which is the cheapest, most sustainable, and reliable, in addition to its ability to build bridges of stability in the region.

This stability is guided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's approach, which sees a just solution to the Palestinian issue as the nerve center of stability in the region and a gateway to peace. This peace opens the door to closing the door on political bidding and minor agendas that ride every day on the horse of Palestine to move in other directions on the map.

Looking at the analysis from abcnews, for example, it mentioned that the Crown Prince expressed the Kingdom's commitment to the two-state solution, which it referred to as a refusal to make free concessions. The station added that this does not necessarily align with the views of some members of the U.S. government.

This comes after the diplomatic efforts made by the Kingdom and France, which led to an unprecedented increase in the number of countries recognizing the Palestinian entity. This may later be recorded in political science students' research as a new approach to enhancing quiet political gains despite the noise of cannons.

On another note, Saudi Arabia's political approach places importance on the stability of countries, stopping internal conflicts, and reducing the pressures of the economy and sanctions, which often have the greatest impact on the people. These pressures lead to structural imbalances within countries, with repercussions that extend to the surrounding area to varying degrees. This is where Saudi initiatives to lift sanctions on Syria come from, and today the blood-soaked Sudanese file is back on the table, along with efforts for a nuclear agreement with Iran that considers everyone's interests.

The visit included numerous agreements, some of which are more focused on media coverage, such as the aircraft and tank deals or even cooperation in peaceful nuclear fields, and of course in artificial intelligence. However, there are also many agreements in health, education, and infrastructure that contribute to accessing American technologies and localizing some technologies in the Kingdom.

This visit will be recorded in history at the protocol level and in terms of the comprehensiveness of areas of cooperation and the role of the Kingdom in enhancing regional security and stability. Its title will remain that Saudi Arabia is an important partner that cannot be overlooked in the world, not just in Washington.