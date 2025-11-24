من تابع الصحف في المنطقة لا سيما غير الناطقة بالعربية قبيل زيارة ولي العهد لواشنطن، يجد طيفًا واسعًا من التحليلات لدرجة أن بعضها يصل لدرجة التخيّلات، لكن ما بين السطور من هواجس كان واضحاً أيضاً، وإن حاولت الصحف العبرية على سبيل المثال تغطيته بتعزيز سردية لا F35 بدون تطبيع.

سردية أخرى كانت تتشنف بها آذان الإسلام السياسي ممثلاً في «الإخوان المسلمون» خاصة، وهي أن المسألة اقتصادية محضة، وربما شهدنا زخم هذه الدعاية في زيارة ترمب الأولى للمملكة، لكن من يتكبدون عناء قراءة التفاصيل لا الجلوس على سحابة العناوين، يدركون أن المال موجود عند الكثيرين، لكن حسن إدارة المال كمورد يضاف للمورد الأساسي وهو الإنسان ضمن موارد أخرى كالأثر السياسي والاقتصادي هو ما يصنع دولة ذات تأثير، يدفع الآخرين للجلوس معها والسعي لعقد الصفقات.

ملمح آخر من ملامح القوة السعودية في مرحلة ما بعد الرؤية، أن أجندة النقاش لم تعد حصراً في مجالات النفط والأمن، بل تحوّلت إلى قدرة المملكة على إنتاج مزيج من الطاقة المتجدّدة بالإضافة إلى النفط والغاز يعد الأرخص والأكثر استدامة وموثوقية، بالإضافة إلى قدرتها على بناء جسور الاستقرار في المنطقة.

هذا الاستقرار بوصلته نهج المملكة العربية السعودية الذي يرى الحل العادل للقضية الفلسطينية هو عصب الاستقرار في المنطقة وبوابة السلام، التي تُفتح لتُغلق باب المزايدات السياسية والأجندات الصغرى التي تمتطي كل يوم صهوة جواد فلسطين للسير نحو اتجاهات أخرى من الخريطة.

وبالنظر إلى تحليل abcnews، على سبيل المثال، ذكرت أن ولي العهد أبدى تمسّك المملكة بمسار حل الدولتين، وهو ما سمته بأنه رفض تقديم تنازلات مجانية، وأضافت المحطة أنه لا يتوافق بالضرورة مع رؤى بعض أعضاء الحكومة الأمريكية.

يأتي ذلك لاحقاً لما قامت به المملكة وفرنسا من جهد دبلوماسي أدّى إلى ارتفاع غير مسبوق في الدول التي تعترف بالكيان الفلسطيني، وربما سيسجّل لاحقاً في بحوث طلاب العلوم السياسية، منهج جديد في تعزيز المكاسب السياسية الهادئة رغم ضوضاء المدافع.

من جانب آخر، يولي المنهج السياسي للسعودية مكانة لاستقرار الدول وإيقاف الاحتراب الداخلي، والحد من ضغوط الاقتصاد والعقوبات التي غالباً ما يكون المتأثر الأكبر منها هو الشعب، تؤدي لخلل بنيوي داخل الدول، وتصل ارتداداته إلى المحيط بدرجات متفاوتة، ومن هنا تأتي مبادرات السعودية نحو رفع العقوبات عن سوريا، واليوم وضع الملف السوداني المغرورق بالدماء على الطاولة مجدّداً، والدفع لاتفاق نووي مع إيران يراعي مصالح الجميع.

الزيارة تضمّنت اتفاقيات عديدة بعضها يهتم بالتقاطة الإعلام أكثر، كصفقة الطائرات والدبابات أو حتى التعاون في المجال النووي السلمي، وبالطبع في الذكاء الاصطناعي، لكن بها الكثير أيضاً من الاتفاقيات في المجالات الصحية والتعليمية والبنى التحتية، تسهم في الوصول لتقنيات أمريكية وتوطين بعض التقنيات في المملكة.

هذه الزيارة سيسجّلها التاريخ على المستوى البروتوكولي، وعلى مستوى شمولية مجالات التعاون ودور المملكة في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي، وسيبقى عنوانها أن السعودية شريك مهم لا يمكن تجاوزه في العالم وليس في واشنطن فقط.