The visit of Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the United States of America received exceptional coverage, befitting the significance of the event, with extensive media coverage and political analysis. The economic file garnered special attention, and it was natural to recall the scene of the first meeting between a Saudi king, King Abdulaziz, and an American president, Franklin Roosevelt, which took place 80 years ago and laid the foundation for the strategic relationship between the two countries, known at the time in political circles as the oil-for-security relationship. Today, the relationship between the two countries has evolved into one characterized by mutual interests and investment opportunities.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the United States is considered pivotal and has resulted in significant economic gains for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, primarily focused on diversifying the economy, attracting advanced technologies, and increasing investment partnerships.

Some of the most notable economic gains and results include:

It is beneficial to review the key economic gains for Saudi Arabia.

Raising the ceiling of Saudi investments in America:

Saudi Arabia has pledged to increase its investment plans in the United States to one trillion dollars, up from its previous intention to invest around 600 billion dollars.

The U.S. is a primary destination for the Saudi Public Investment Fund, accounting for a high percentage of its global investments (about 40%), reflecting confidence in the American economy's ability to innovate.

Partnerships in future and technology sectors:

Artificial Intelligence (AI): A memorandum of understanding was signed in this field, granting Riyadh access to advanced American technology, laying the groundwork for a new phase of comprehensive economic security. This included partnerships with leading companies such as NVIDIA.

Critical and rare earth minerals: A framework was signed to expand cooperation in this sector, aiming to diversify supply chains and enhance resilience. This includes establishing a rare earth mineral refinery in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with an American company and Saudi Mining Company.

Enhancing cooperation in the energy sector:

Civil nuclear energy: Negotiations regarding a nuclear cooperation agreement have been completed, paving the way for a partnership that will last for decades. The aim is to establish a civil nuclear power plant using American technology, reducing dependence on oil for electricity generation, thereby increasing the availability of oil for export.

Aramco investments: Saudi Aramco announced the signing of 17 memoranda of understanding and new agreements with major American companies, with a potential value exceeding 30 billion dollars, expanding into liquefied natural gas and advanced services.

Investment and job creation:

The Crown Prince confirmed that these agreements and new investment projects in sectors such as defense, energy, artificial intelligence, rare minerals, and the financial sector will contribute to localizing and providing numerous job opportunities in both countries, supporting economic growth in Saudi Arabia.

Enhancing the linkage between the Saudi investment ecosystem and American financing entities to facilitate the flow of investment and project financing.

Massive trade and investment deals:

Agreements were signed for new investment projects in various sectors with a total value of a substantial amount (some sources indicate deals exceeding a total value of 270 billion dollars).

Mutual recognition of U.S. federal vehicle safety specifications in the Saudi market was agreed upon, facilitating trade in this sector.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the United States is a historic visit in the truest sense of the word, marking a significant leap in the relations between the two countries.