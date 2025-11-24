نالت زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية نصيباً استثنائياً، يليق بأهمية الحدث، من التغطية الإعلامية والتحليل السياسي، ونال الملف الاقتصادي نصيباً مميّزاً من الاهتمام، وكان من الطبيعي استحضار مشهد أول لقاء جمع ملكاً سعودياً الملك عبدالعزيز مع رئيس أمريكي فرانكلين روزفلت، الذي كان منذ 80 عاماً، وأسّس للعلاقة الاستراتيجية بين البلدين، وعرفت وقتها في كواليس السياسية بأنها علاقة النفط مقابل الأمن، اليوم العلاقة بين البلدين تأخذ شكلاً متطوّراً فيه لغة المصالح والفرص الاستثمارية.

تعتبر زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان للولايات المتحدة محورية، وقد أسفرت عن مكاسب اقتصادية مهمة للمملكة العربية السعودية، تتركز بشكل أساسي على تنويع الاقتصاد، جذب التقنيات المتقدّمة، وزيادة الشراكات الاستثمارية.

أبرز هذه المكاسب والنتائج الاقتصادية:

رفع سقف الاستثمارات السعودية في أمريكا:

تعهّدت السعودية برفع خطط استثماراتها في الولايات المتحدة إلى تريليون دولار، بعد أن كانت تعتزم استثمار نحو 600 مليار دولار سابقاً.

تُعد أمريكا وجهة رئيسية لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة السعودي، حيث تستحوذ على نسبة عالية من استثماراته العالمية (نحو 40%)، مما يعكس الثقة في قدرة الاقتصاد الأمريكي على الابتكار.

شراكات في قطاعات المستقبل والتقنية:

الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI): توقيع مذكرة تفاهم في هذا المجال، مما يمنح الرياض إمكانية الوصول إلى التكنولوجيا الأمريكية المتقدّمة، ويُعد أساساً لمرحلة جديدة من الأمن الاقتصادي الشامل. وشمل ذلك شراكات مع شركات رائدة مثل إنفيديا (NVIDIA).

المعادن الحرجة والأرضية النادرة: توقيع إطار عمل لتوسيع التعاون في هذا القطاع، بهدف تنويع سلاسل التوريد وتعزيز المرونة. ومن ضمنها تأسيس مصفاة للمعادن الأرضية النادرة في السعودية بالتعاون مع شركة أمريكية وشركة معادن السعودية.

تعزيز التعاون في قطاع الطاقة:

الطاقة النووية المدنية: تم اكتمال المفاوضات بشأن اتفاق تعاون نووي، يمهّد لشراكة تمتد لعقود. ويهدف إلى إنشاء محطة طاقة نووية مدنية بتقنية أمريكية، والحد من الاعتماد على النفط في توليد الكهرباء، مما يزيد من إتاحة النفط للتصدير.

استثمارات أرامكو: أعلنت شركة أرامكو السعودية توقيع 17 مذكرة تفاهم واتفاقية جديدة مع شركات أمريكية كبرى بقيمة محتملة تزيد على 30 مليار دولار، مع التوسع نحو الغاز الطبيعي المسال والخدمات المتقدّمة.

الاستثمار وتوفير فرص العمل:

أكد ولي العهد أن هذه الاتفاقيات والمشاريع الاستثمارية الجديدة في قطاعات مثل الدفاع والطاقة والذكاء الاصطناعي والمعادن النادرة والقطاع المالي ستسهم في توطين وتوفير فرص وظيفية كثيرة في كلا البلدين، وتدعم النمو الاقتصادي في السعودية.

تعزيز الربط بين المنظومة الاستثمارية السعودية والجهات التمويلية الأمريكية لتسهيل تدفق الاستثمار وتمويل المشاريع.

صفقات تجارية واستثمارية ضخمة:

تم التوقيع على اتفاقيات لمشروعات استثمارية جديدة في قطاعات مختلفة بقيمة إجمالية ضخمة (تشير بعض المصادر إلى صفقات تجاوزت قيمتها الإجمالية 270 مليار دولار.

تم الاتفاق على الاعتراف المتبادل بالمواصفات الفيدرالية الأمريكية لسلامة المركبات في السوق السعودية، مما يسهل التجارة في هذا القطاع.

زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية زيارة تاريخية بالمعنى الدقيق للكلمة، وفيها نقلة كبيرة للعلاقات بين البلدين.