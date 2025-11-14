قبل أيام من زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى واشنطن في الثامن عشر من نوفمبر، أصدر البيت الأبيض بياناً لم يزد في كلماته، لكنه زاد في دلالاته. فالإعلان أشار بوضوح إلى أن برنامج الزيارة يتضمن عشاءً رئاسياً رسمياً من فئة الـBlack-Tie؛ وهو نمطٌ بروتوكولي لا يُستخدم في العاصمة الأمريكية إلا في المناسبات التي ترغب فيها الإدارة في إرسال رسالة سياسية من خلال الشكل قبل المضمون. فهذا النوع من الاستقبالات ليس طقساً احتفالياً، بل إشارة تُفهم ضمن سياقها، وتتحرّك عادةً في طبقات السياسة لا في قاعات الضيافة.

وما يزيد من دلالة هذا الترتيب أن البيت الأبيض لم يلجأ خلال ما يقارب العقدين الماضيين إلى تنظيم فعالية من هذا الوزن لزعيم قادم من المنطقة، إذ تعود آخر مرة جرى فيها استقبال رسمي مماثل إلى عام 2005، وفي ظروف سياسية دولية مختلفة تماماً. ومنذ ذلك التاريخ، ظل هذا النوع من المراسم محصوراً في نطاق ضيّق للغاية، الأمر الذي يجعل الإشارة اليوم أكثر وضوحاً دون حاجة إلى مقارنات أو إسقاطات على أن زيارة ولي العهد تُعامل في واشنطن بوصفها حدثاً سياسياً مهماً قائماً بذاته.

وليس سراً أن واشنطن لا ترفع مستوى الشكل إلا عندما ترى أن التوقيت جزء من الرسالة. والمنطقة اليوم تمرّ بلحظة تتبدّل فيها خرائط النفوذ، وتُعاد فيها صياغة مراكز الثقل، وتتحوّل فيها بعض الدول إلى قواعد ارتكاز في الاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي. وفي هذا السياق، تبدو السعودية كما تراها المؤسسات الأمريكية دولة خرجت من نطاق «التأثير الإقليمي» إلى نطاقٍ أوسع، تدفع عبره مسارات الاقتصاد والطاقة والاستثمار والتقنية، وتعيد عبره تنظيم علاقاتها وشراكاتها بطريقة تؤثر في المشهد الكلي على مستوى أعمق مما كان عليه في السابق.

أما شخصية الضيف، فهي عنصر أساسي في قراءة الزيارة. فالأمير محمد بن سلمان بات حاضراً في الملفات التي تُشكّل الاهتمامات الأساسية لواشنطن: مستقبل الطاقة، الاستثمارات العابرة للقارات، إعادة صياغة الاقتصاد الإقليمي، العلاقات مع القوى الكبرى، وتوازنات الشرق الأوسط في مرحلة ما بعد الاضطراب. ومن الطبيعي بل من البديهي في لغة الدول أن ينعكس هذا الوزن على شكل الاستقبال. فالبروتوكول في البيت الأبيض لا يُرفع للزينة، بل يُرفع حين يُراد تثبيت معيار أعلى لطبيعة العلاقة، أو فتح فصل جديد في مسار الشراكة.

اللافت أن الإعلان الأمريكي جاء خالياً من التفصيل، وهو خلوّ مقصود. فواشنطن تعرف أن الإشارة تكفي، وأن الشكل وحده يُرسل ما لا يحتاج إلى شرح. وفي تقاليدها، يبدأ تفسير الزيارة من الباب الذي يدخل منه الضيف، ومن طبيعة المناسبة التي تُنظم على شرفه، ومن كيفية ترتيب الجدول في الأيام التي تليها. وهذه كلها عناصر تشير إلى أن الزيارة ليست بروتوكولاً متقدّماً، بل محطة سياسية تُبنى عليها ملفات أكبر.

ومن الواضح أن العاصمة الأمريكية اختارت أن تُظهر هذا الرفع في الشكل في لحظة تريد فيها أن تبعث برسالة مزدوجة: رسالة للداخل الأمريكي بأن العلاقة مع الرياض تستعاد بمستوى أعلى، ورسالة للمنطقة بأن واشنطن تقرأ التحولات الجارية بجدية، وترى في السعودية شريكاً يُعاد بناء السياسة من خلاله، لا مجرد طرف في معادلات الأمس.

وعليه، فإن أهمية الزيارة لا تكمن فقط في اللقاءات الثنائية أو التصريحات اللاحقة، بل تكمن أولاً في الطريقة التي صيغ بها الاستقبال. فالبيت الأبيض لا يرفع السقف عبثاً، ولا يعدّل مراسمه دون قصد، ولا يدخل في نطاق الـBlack-Tie إلا عندما يرى أن الحدث سيكون له أثر يُقاس بما بعده لا بما يسبقه. وما جرى الإعلان عنه في هذه الزيارة يوحي بأن واشنطن تقرأ لحظة سياسية مختلفة، وتتعامل معها بأدوات تُشبهها في مستوى الشكل وفي مستوى المضمون.

ما بعد الثامن عشر من نوفمبر لن يكون كما قبله. فالصياغة التي بدأت بها الزيارة صامتة في نصها، عالية في دلالتها تكشف أن العلاقة السعودية الأمريكية تُعاد هندستها من مستوى أعلى، وأن السقف الذي اختارت واشنطن أن ترفعه اليوم ليس تفصيلاً بروتوكولياً، بل مفتاح لفصل جديد من قراءة السياسة، تُكتب فيه الشراكات بقدر ما تُقرأ فيه المراسم.