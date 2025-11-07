Because a human being, in essence, is an interactive and connected creature, their existence is only complete through the impact they leave on others, the relationships they build, and the values they adopt and live for; therefore, the true value of a person is not measured by the number of followers, nor by the apparent independence they market through images and posts, but rather by the extent of their harmony with themselves, their ability to give without expecting anything in return, their steadfastness in their positions, and their humility, which does not diminish their strength but rather complements it.

Knowing your worth does not mean raising your head above everyone else, but rather lifting your spirit above insults, transcending comparisons, and refusing to live in a race with those whose stories you do not know. Confidence does not shout; it is seen. Maturity does not showcase; it is felt.

Therefore, we see, hear, and read today on social media platforms voices crowded with distorted self-esteem discourses, which plant in souls a veneer of pride instead of a deep self-awareness. Some have begun to confuse self-respect with arrogance, independence with aloofness, and firmness with tyranny. Eleanor Roosevelt said, "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent." This means knowing your worth and realizing that you are not a copy of anyone, nor a shadow that follows, and walking with confidence without forcing others to applaud you. Those who know their worth do not ask for respect; they impose it through their presence, their actions, their steadfastness, and it also means that you create your stability and grow among others and with them, not in isolation from them!

And I believe that the true value of a person is their feeling of belonging to themselves first and to their surroundings of family and community second, rather than feeling that they are the highest or the most arrogant and tyrannical in order to rid themselves of the deficiency they feel as a result of a situation or a fleeting event!

In conclusion, knowing your worth does not mean living alone on an imaginary peak, but rather extending your hand to others, building rather than destroying, inspiring rather than showcasing; for life does not immortalize those who lived only for themselves, but those who lived for an idea, left an impact, and remained human in all situations.