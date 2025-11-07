لأن الإنسان في أصله كائن متفاعل ومتصلٌ بالآخرين، لا يكتمل وجوده إلا من خلال الأثر الذي يتركه فيهم، والعلاقات التي يبنيها، والقيم التي يتبناها ويعيش لأجلها؛ لذلك كله قيمة الإنسان الحقيقية لا تُقاس بعدد المتابعين، ولا بحجم الاستقلال الظاهري الذي يسوّقه عبر صور ومنشورات، بل تُقاس بمدى انسجامه مع نفسه، بقدرته على العطاء دون انتظار، بثباته في مواقفه، وبتواضعه الذي لا ينتقص من قوته، بل يكمّلها.

أن تعرف قيمتك لا يعني أن ترفع رأسك فوق الجميع، بل أن ترفع روحك فوق الإهانات، أن تتجاوز المقارنات، وأن ترفض العيش في سباق مع من لا تعرف أصل حكاياتهم. فالثقة لا تصرخ، بل تُرى. والنضج لا يستعرض، بل يُلمس.

ولذلك، نرى ونسمع ونقرأ اليوم في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي أصواتًا مزدحمة بخطابات تقدير الذات المشوّهة، التي تزرع في النفوس قشورًا من الكبرياء بدلاً من عمق الإدراك الذاتي. فأصبح البعض يخلط بين احترام الذات والتكبر، وبين الاستقلالية والجفاء، وبين الحزم والتسلّط. يقول إليانور روزفلت «لا أحد يستطيع أن يجعلك تشعر بالنقص، دون موافقتك». وهذا يعني أن تعرف قيمتك وأن تدرك أنك لست نسخة من أحد، ولا ظلًا تابعًا وأن تمشي بثقة دون أن تُجبر الآخرين على التصفيق لك ومن يعرف قيمته لا يطلب الاحترام.. هو يفرضه بحضوره، بتصرفاته، بثباته، ويعني أيضًا أن تصنع ثباتك وتنمو وسط الآخرين ومعهم وليس بمعزل عنهم !

وأرى أن قيمة الإنسان الحقيقية هي شعوره بالانتماء إلى نفسه أولًا وإلى محيطه من الأسرة والمجتمع ثانيًا وليس شعوره بأنه الأعلى أو الأكثر تعاليًا وتجبرًا حتى يتخلص من النقص الّذي يشعر به نتيجة موقف أو حدث عابرٍ !

ختامًا.. أن تعرف قيمتك لا يعني أن تعيش وحدك على قمة وهمية، بل أن تمدّ يدك للآخرين، أن تبني لا تهدم، أن تُلهم لا تستعرض؛ فالحياة لا تخلّد من عاش لنفسه فقط، بل من عاش بفكرة، وترك أثرًا، وظلّ إنسانًا في كل المواقف.