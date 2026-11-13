بدأت القصة بنداء عابر على الشاشة لعرض منتج من السلَع الاستهلاكية الخفيفة، لكنها انتهت في قاعات المحاكم بعد أن تحولت «ضغطة زر» عفوية إلى ثقب أسود التهم ما يقارب 50 ألف درهم من رصيد رجل غافل، قبل أن تتدخل العدالة لتعيد الأمور إلى نصابها.

في كواليس القضية التي نظرتها محاكم أبوظبي، استدرج الجاني ضحيته عبر فخ رقمي متقن، مستخدماً واجهة وهمية لبيع الحلوى مرفقة برابط دفع إلكتروني خادع. وما إن وضع الضحية ثقته في الإعلان وأدخل بيانات بطاقته المصرفية، حتى انتقلت المعلومات السرية فوراً إلى محفظة ذكية تخص المحتال، الذي سارع بتحويلها إلى سداد التزامات مالية وسحبها نقداً عبر شبكة من مكاتب تخليص المعاملات.

وأسقطت التحقيقات الجنائية القناع عن وجه اللص وأدانته جزائياً، لكن المعركة انتقلت إلى القضاء المدني الذي وجه ضربة قاصمة لأساليب النصب الحديثة، إذ لم يكتفِ بإلزام المدعى عليه برد كامل الأموال المستولى عليها والتي بلغت 47 ألفاً و771 درهماً، بل فرض عليه تعويضاً إضافياً جبراً للأضرار النفسية والمادية، لتشكل القضية رادعاً جديداً لكل من تسول له نفسه العبث بالأمن الرقمي للمستهلكين.