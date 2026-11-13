The story began with a fleeting call on the screen to showcase a product from light consumer goods, but it ended in the courts after a spontaneous "click of a button" turned into a black hole that swallowed nearly 50,000 dirhams from the account of an unsuspecting man, before justice intervened to restore order.

In the behind-the-scenes of the case heard by the Abu Dhabi courts, the perpetrator lured his victim through a meticulously crafted digital trap, using a fake interface to sell sweets accompanied by a deceptive electronic payment link. As soon as the victim placed his trust in the advertisement and entered his bank card details, the confidential information was immediately transferred to a smart wallet belonging to the scammer, who quickly converted it to settle financial obligations and withdrew it in cash through a network of transaction clearance offices.

The criminal investigations unmasked the thief and convicted him criminally, but the battle moved to civil court, which dealt a crushing blow to modern fraud methods. It not only compelled the defendant to return the full amount of the stolen funds, which totaled 47,771 dirhams, but also imposed additional compensation for the psychological and material damages, making the case a new deterrent for anyone who dares to tamper with the digital security of consumers.