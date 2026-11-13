كشفت جلسة قضائية في أستراليا عن مذكرات يُشتبه في أن فتاة تبلغ من العمر 15 عاماً كتبتها، وتتضمن حديثاً عن التخطيط لإطلاق النار داخل مدرستها، في قضية تواجه فيها المراهقة اتهامات تتعلق بالإرهاب، وسط مخاوف من تأثير المحتوى المتطرف عبر الإنترنت على صغار السن.
وذكرت شبكة «ABC News» الأسترالية، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الفتاة مثُلت أمام محكمة الأحداث في الإقليم الشمالي، للنظر في طلب الإفراج عنها بكفالة، بعد توقيفها مطلع نوفمبر الجاري بتهمة جمع أو إعداد وثائق يُحتمل استخدامها لتسهيل ارتكاب عمل إرهابي.
مذكرات تثير مخاوف الادعاء
وأوضح ممثل الادعاء أن المذكرات المنسوبة إلى الفتاة تضمنت إشارات إلى مدرسة وطالبة محددتين، إلى جانب حديث عن خطة مزعومة لإطلاق النار داخل المدرسة بمشاركة مراهق آخر.
وأكد الادعاء معارضته الإفراج عنها، مشيراً إلى مخاوف تتعلق بسلامة المجتمع، واحتمال تعرضها لمحتوى متطرف أو تشجيعها للعنف عبر الإنترنت.
الدفاع يطلب الإفراج بشروط مشددة
في المقابل، طالبت محامية الفتاة بالإفراج عنها بشروط صارمة، تشمل المراقبة الإلكترونية والإشراف الأسري على مدار الساعة، معتبرة أن ظروفها العمرية والنفسية تستدعي مراعاتها عند اتخاذ القرار.
وأوضحت أن الأسلحة النارية التي كانت موجودة لدى أفراد الأسرة أُبعدت عن المنزل، وأن خطة الإفراج المقترحة تمنع الفتاة من الوصول إليها.
تأجيل القرار إلى الإثنين
وقرر القاضي غريغ ماكدونالد تأجيل الفصل في طلب الإفراج بالكفالة إلى الإثنين المقبل، 16 نوفمبر، مع استمرار احتجاز الفتاة لحين صدور القرار.
ولا تزال القضية قيد النظر القضائي، ولم تصدر إدانة بحق المراهقة، فيما تواصل السلطات الأسترالية تحقيقاتها في الاتهامات المتعلقة بالتخطيط لأعمال عنف داخل المؤسسات التعليمية.
A court session in Australia revealed journals allegedly written by a 15-year-old girl, which include discussions about planning a shooting at her school, in a case where the teenager faces charges related to terrorism, amid concerns about the impact of extremist content online on young people.
Australian network “ABC News” reported today (Friday) that the girl appeared before a youth court in the Northern Territory to consider her bail application, after being arrested earlier this month for allegedly collecting or preparing documents that could be used to facilitate a terrorist act.
Journals Raise Prosecutorial Concerns
The prosecutor explained that the journals attributed to the girl included references to a specific school and student, along with discussions about an alleged plan to carry out a shooting at the school with the involvement of another teenager.
The prosecution confirmed its opposition to her release, citing concerns about community safety and the possibility of her being exposed to extremist content or being encouraged towards violence online.
Defense Seeks Conditional Release
In contrast, the girl’s lawyer requested her release under strict conditions, including electronic monitoring and round-the-clock family supervision, arguing that her age and psychological circumstances should be taken into account in the decision-making process.
She clarified that the firearms previously in the possession of family members have been removed from the home, and that the proposed release plan prevents the girl from accessing them.
Decision Postponed to Monday
Judge Greg McDonald decided to postpone the ruling on the bail application until next Monday, November 16, with the girl remaining in custody until the decision is made.
The case is still under judicial consideration, and no conviction has been issued against the teenager, while Australian authorities continue their investigations into the allegations related to planning acts of violence within educational institutions.