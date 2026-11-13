A court session in Australia revealed journals allegedly written by a 15-year-old girl, which include discussions about planning a shooting at her school, in a case where the teenager faces charges related to terrorism, amid concerns about the impact of extremist content online on young people.

Australian network “ABC News” reported today (Friday) that the girl appeared before a youth court in the Northern Territory to consider her bail application, after being arrested earlier this month for allegedly collecting or preparing documents that could be used to facilitate a terrorist act.



Journals Raise Prosecutorial Concerns

The prosecutor explained that the journals attributed to the girl included references to a specific school and student, along with discussions about an alleged plan to carry out a shooting at the school with the involvement of another teenager.

The prosecution confirmed its opposition to her release, citing concerns about community safety and the possibility of her being exposed to extremist content or being encouraged towards violence online.



Defense Seeks Conditional Release

In contrast, the girl’s lawyer requested her release under strict conditions, including electronic monitoring and round-the-clock family supervision, arguing that her age and psychological circumstances should be taken into account in the decision-making process.

She clarified that the firearms previously in the possession of family members have been removed from the home, and that the proposed release plan prevents the girl from accessing them.



Decision Postponed to Monday

Judge Greg McDonald decided to postpone the ruling on the bail application until next Monday, November 16, with the girl remaining in custody until the decision is made.

The case is still under judicial consideration, and no conviction has been issued against the teenager, while Australian authorities continue their investigations into the allegations related to planning acts of violence within educational institutions.