كشفت جلسة قضائية في أستراليا عن مذكرات يُشتبه في أن فتاة تبلغ من العمر 15 عاماً كتبتها، وتتضمن حديثاً عن التخطيط لإطلاق النار داخل مدرستها، في قضية تواجه فيها المراهقة اتهامات تتعلق بالإرهاب، وسط مخاوف من تأثير المحتوى المتطرف عبر الإنترنت على صغار السن.

وذكرت شبكة «ABC News» الأسترالية، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الفتاة مثُلت أمام محكمة الأحداث في الإقليم الشمالي، للنظر في طلب الإفراج عنها بكفالة، بعد توقيفها مطلع نوفمبر الجاري بتهمة جمع أو إعداد وثائق يُحتمل استخدامها لتسهيل ارتكاب عمل إرهابي.

مذكرات تثير مخاوف الادعاء

وأوضح ممثل الادعاء أن المذكرات المنسوبة إلى الفتاة تضمنت إشارات إلى مدرسة وطالبة محددتين، إلى جانب حديث عن خطة مزعومة لإطلاق النار داخل المدرسة بمشاركة مراهق آخر.

وأكد الادعاء معارضته الإفراج عنها، مشيراً إلى مخاوف تتعلق بسلامة المجتمع، واحتمال تعرضها لمحتوى متطرف أو تشجيعها للعنف عبر الإنترنت.

الدفاع يطلب الإفراج بشروط مشددة

في المقابل، طالبت محامية الفتاة بالإفراج عنها بشروط صارمة، تشمل المراقبة الإلكترونية والإشراف الأسري على مدار الساعة، معتبرة أن ظروفها العمرية والنفسية تستدعي مراعاتها عند اتخاذ القرار.

وأوضحت أن الأسلحة النارية التي كانت موجودة لدى أفراد الأسرة أُبعدت عن المنزل، وأن خطة الإفراج المقترحة تمنع الفتاة من الوصول إليها.

تأجيل القرار إلى الإثنين

وقرر القاضي غريغ ماكدونالد تأجيل الفصل في طلب الإفراج بالكفالة إلى الإثنين المقبل، 16 نوفمبر، مع استمرار احتجاز الفتاة لحين صدور القرار.

ولا تزال القضية قيد النظر القضائي، ولم تصدر إدانة بحق المراهقة، فيما تواصل السلطات الأسترالية تحقيقاتها في الاتهامات المتعلقة بالتخطيط لأعمال عنف داخل المؤسسات التعليمية.