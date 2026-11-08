هل يتعلم الدماغ كيف يشعر بمرور الوقت، أم أن هذه القدرة موجودة فيه منذ البداية؟ سؤال بحثت فيه دراسة علمية حديثة أجراها علماء من جامعة ميشيغان الأمريكية، وتوصلت إلى نتائج تشير إلى أن إدراك الزمن قد يستند إلى خصائص فطرية في الخلايا العصبية، وليس إلى التعلم والتجربة وحدهما.

ووفقاً للدراسة المنشورة في مجلة «Nature Communications»، يعتمد الإحساس بمرور الوقت على نشاط خلايا عصبية تُعرف باسم «خلايا الزمن»، تنشط وفق تسلسلات محددة خلال فترات زمنية معينة، وتسهم في تنظيم العمليات المرتبطة بالذاكرة والتخطيط والحساب.

وللتحقق مما إذا كانت هذه الأنماط الزمنية تنشأ بصورة طبيعية أم تتشكل نتيجة التعلم، استخدم الباحثون نماذج رياضية لشبكات عصبية اصطناعية، واختبروا قدرتها على إنتاج إشارات زمنية منتظمة قبل الخضوع لأي تدريب.

وأظهرت النتائج أن بعض الشبكات، التي امتلكت إعدادات أولية مناسبة، استطاعت إنتاج أنماط منتظمة تحاكي نشاط خلايا الزمن بصورة تلقائية، حتى دون تدريب مسبق. في المقابل، لم تتمكن الشبكات ذات الإعدادات العشوائية من إنتاج الأنماط نفسها، رغم إخضاعها لتدريب مكثف.

كما لاحظ الباحثون أن المؤشرات الداخلية للشبكات القادرة على إنتاج الإشارات الزمنية ظلت مستقرة إلى حد كبير، مع إمكانية تعديل المدخلات والمخرجات، وهو ما أتاح لها التعامل مع فترات زمنية أطول دون الحاجة إلى إعادة التدريب.

وتشير هذه النتائج إلى أن الدماغ قد يمتلك آليات عصبية مهيأة مسبقاً لمعالجة الزمن، وأن التعلم يؤدي دوراً في تحسين هذه الآليات وتطوير أدائها، بدلاً من أن يكون المصدر الوحيد لنشأتها.

وفي سياق متصل، استند الباحثون إلى تجارب على عضيات دماغية مصغرة نُمّيت في المختبر، أظهرت تسلسلات منتظمة من النشاط العصبي رغم عدم تعرضها لتجارب حسية، وهو ما يوفر مؤشراً إضافياً يدعم فرضية وجود أنماط زمنية تنشأ بصورة تلقائية.

ومع ذلك، شدد العلماء على أن النتائج لا تزال قائمة بدرجة كبيرة على النماذج الرياضية، ولا تقدم دليلاً حاسماً على أن الدماغ البشري يعمل بالطريقة نفسها، مؤكدين أهمية إجراء مقارنات مباشرة مع البيانات المسجلة للنشاط العصبي، للتحقق من مدى انطباق هذه النتائج على الدماغ.