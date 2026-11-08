في مسابقة حوّلت النوم من عادة يومية إلى منافسة على جائزة مالية كبيرة، نجحت شابة هندية من مدينة مومباي في حصد لقب «بطلة النوم»، والفوز بمبلغ 960 ألف روبية، ما يعادل نحو 10 آلاف و200 دولار، إلى جانب رحلة سياحية مدفوعة التكاليف، بعد منافسة استمرت شهرين وشارك فيها آلاف المتقدمين من مختلف أنحاء الهند.

وفازت جينيا تشاترجي باللقب بعد اجتياز سلسلة من التحديات التي نظمتها شركة محلية متخصصة في الأثاث المنزلي، ضمن مسابقة استقطبت أكثر من 200 ألف طلب للمشاركة، لم يتأهل منها سوى 10 متسابقين بعد عدة مراحل من التصفية والمقابلات الشخصية.

وخلال فترة المنافسة، طُلب من المشاركين جعل النوم أولوية، والالتزام بمواعيد منتظمة، إلى جانب خوض تحديات أسبوعية تجمع بين قياس جودة النوم واختبار الإبداع. واستمرت المنافسة نحو 60 يوماً، تابع خلالها المتسابقون أداءهم اليومي، فيما أسهمت نتائج النوم في تحديد ترتيبهم على قائمة المنافسة.

لكن الفوز لم يكن مرتبطاً بعدد ساعات النوم وحده، إذ تضمنت المسابقة مجموعة من المهام غير التقليدية، من بينها تحدي «سينما النوم»، الذي طُلب فيه من المشاركين إعادة تمثيل مشاهد شهيرة من أفلام سينمائية مع إضافة أفكار مرتبطة بالنوم، وتحدي «بينغو النوم»، الذي اعتمد على تقييم عادات النوم على مدار أسبوع كامل.

وشملت التحديات أيضاً «مهمة النوم السرية»، التي كان على المشاركين خلالها إدخال كلمتي «بطانية» أو «وسادة» 10 مرات في محادثة، من دون أن يلاحظ الطرف الآخر ذلك. وكان صاحب أفضل أداء أسبوعي يحصل على لقب «محترف النوم لهذا الأسبوع»، وفقاً لما أوردته قناة «NDTV» الهندية.

وفي المرحلة الختامية، التي حملت اسم «السرير الكبير»، خاض المتأهلون تحديين رئيسيين. الأول هو «تحدي رغوة الذاكرة»، واختبر قدرتهم على الملاحظة والتذكر والعمل الجماعي، من خلال إعادة تصميم غرفة نوم بالاستناد إلى صور مرجعية.

أما التحدي الثاني، «مزاد النوم»، فتطلب من المتأهلين المزايدة على مجموعة من مستلزمات النوم الأساسية، بينها الوسائد والبطانيات وأجهزة التحكم في التكييف والإضاءة وأنظمة الصوت.

وبعد انتهاء التحديين، أمضى المتسابقون ليلة أخيرة في غرف نوم صُممت خصيصاً لهم، قبل تحديد الفائز وفقاً لنتائج نومهم. وفي النهاية، حسمت جينيا تشاترجي المنافسة، لتحصل على الجائزة المالية البالغة 960 ألف روبية هندية، إلى جانب رحلة سياحية تكفلت بها الشركة المنظمة.