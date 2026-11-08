In a competition that transformed sleep from a daily habit into a contest for a large cash prize, a young Indian woman from Mumbai succeeded in winning the title of "Sleep Champion" and took home 960,000 rupees, equivalent to about $10,200, along with an all-expenses-paid trip, after a two-month competition that attracted thousands of applicants from across India.

Jinia Chatterjee won the title after passing a series of challenges organized by a local company specializing in home furniture, as part of a competition that attracted over 200,000 applications, of which only 10 contestants qualified after several rounds of eliminations and personal interviews.

During the competition period, participants were asked to prioritize sleep and adhere to regular schedules, in addition to facing weekly challenges that combined measuring sleep quality and testing creativity. The competition lasted about 60 days, during which contestants tracked their daily performance, while sleep results contributed to determining their ranking on the competition list.

However, winning was not solely related to the number of hours slept, as the competition included a series of unconventional tasks, including the "Sleep Cinema" challenge, where participants were asked to reenact famous scenes from movies while adding sleep-related ideas, and the "Sleep Bingo" challenge, which relied on evaluating sleep habits over an entire week.

The challenges also included the "Secret Sleep Mission," during which participants had to incorporate the words "blanket" or "pillow" 10 times into a conversation without the other party noticing. The contestant with the best weekly performance earned the title of "Sleep Professional of the Week," according to the Indian channel "NDTV."

In the final stage, named "The Big Bed," the qualifiers faced two main challenges. The first was the "Memory Foam Challenge," which tested their observation, memory, and teamwork skills by redesigning a bedroom based on reference images.

The second challenge, "Sleep Auction," required the qualifiers to bid on a set of essential sleep items, including pillows, blankets, air conditioning and lighting controls, and sound systems.

After completing the two challenges, the contestants spent one last night in bedrooms specially designed for them, before the winner was determined based on their sleep results. In the end, Jinia Chatterjee clinched the competition, winning the cash prize of 960,000 Indian rupees, along with a trip sponsored by the organizing company.