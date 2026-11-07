دخلت باراجواي في نفق أزمة سياسية، مع إقالة الرئيس السابق سانتياجو بينيا ووضعه قيد الإقامة الجبرية، بالتزامن مع أداء نائبه بيدرو أليانا اليمين الدستورية رئيساً جديداً للبلاد، في تداعيات مالية وسياسية غير مسبوقة تفجرت إثر انهيار بنك «أوينو» الرقمي، وامتدت التحقيقات فيها إلى مسؤولين حكوميين وقيادات مصرفية بارزة.


تورط في تضارب المصالح


وصوّت 44 عضواً من أصل 45 في مجلس الشيوخ لمصلحة عزل بينيا، بعد اتهامه بالإخفاق في أداء مهامه والتورط في تضارب المصالح والتدخل في الرقابة المصرفية، فيما اختار المجلس استكمال إجراءات عزله رغم تقديمه استقالته (الخميس)، في خطوة حرمت الرئيس السابق من الحصانة والامتيازات القانونية المرتبطة بمنصبه.

نائب رئيس باراجواي يؤدي اليمين الدستورية رئيسا للبلاد

نائب رئيس باراجواي يؤدي اليمين الدستورية رئيسا للبلاد


وأدى أليانا اليمين الدستورية خلفاً لبينيا، متعهداً بمعالجة تداعيات الانهيار المصرفي وإعادة أموال المودعين المتضررين، واستكمال الولاية الرئاسية حتى أغسطس 2028. وقال إن حكومته لن تتخلى عن ملايين المواطنين الذين تضررت مدخراتهم جراء الأزمة.


وفي تطور قضائي، نفذت الشرطة مذكرة توقيف بحق بينيا، وأخضعته للإقامة الجبرية في منزله بالعاصمة أسونسيون، لحين مثوله أمام مكتب الادعاء العام، المقرر اليوم (السبت)، للإدلاء بإفادته بشأن شبهات تتعلق بالإضرار بالثقة وإساءة استخدام النفوذ وتحقيق مكاسب شخصية. وأكد ممثلو الادعاء أن التهم النهائية لا تزال قيد التحديد.


توقيف الرئيس السابق للبنك المركزي


ولم تتوقف التحقيقات عند الرئيس السابق، إذ صدرت مذكرة توقيف بحق الرئيس السابق للبنك المركزي كارلوس كارفالو، الذي استقال من منصبه وسط اتهامات بالتقصير في الرقابة على البنك، كما جرى احتجاز عدد من كبار المسؤولين التنفيذيين السابقين في «أوينو»، وفتح تحقيقات شملت 27 مسؤولاً ومديراً وشخصية مرتبطة بالمؤسسة.


وتفجرت الأزمة مطلع الأسبوع الجاري، بعدما تدخل البنك المركزي إثر اكتشاف مخالفات مالية وتراجع ملاءة «أوينو» إلى ما دون الحد القانوني، وسط شبهات بشأن إقراض شركات مرتبطة بالمساهم المسيطر على البنك، ومخاوف من توظيف أموال عامة في أنشطة تنطوي على مخاطر مالية.


وتفاقمت التداعيات بعدما عجز ملايين العملاء عن الوصول إلى حساباتهم ومدخراتهم، إذ كان البنك يضم نحو ثلاثة ملايين عميل، ويدير أموالاً عامة تقدر بنحو 850 مليون دولار، بينها أموال مرتبطة بصناديق التقاعد والرعاية الصحية الحكومية.


إجراءات لصرف دفعات أولية للمتضررين


وتشير التقديرات إلى أن ضمان الودائع يغطي نحو 97% من العملاء، فيما بدأت السلطات بالفعل إجراءات لصرف دفعات أولية للمتضررين، على أن تستكمل عمليات التعويض تدريجياً. وأثارت الأزمة تساؤلات بشأن علاقة بينيا بالمؤسسة المصرفية، بعدما تبين أنه كان يمتلك حصة في المجموعة القابضة المالكة للبنك حتى مارس 2025، فضلاً عن تعيينه كارفالو، الرئيس السابق لـ«أوينو»، على رأس البنك المركزي، الجهة المسؤولة عن مراقبة القطاع المصرفي.


ونفى بينيا ارتكاب أي مخالفات، مؤكداً استعداده للتعاون مع التحقيقات، فيما نفى البنك المركزي وجود تضارب في المصالح، مشيراً إلى أن كارفالو تنحى عن المشاركة في القرارات المتعلقة بالبنك.


وأشعل انهيار «أوينو» احتجاجات واسعة في العاصمة، وسط مطالبات بمحاسبة المسؤولين وإعادة المدخرات، كما دفع الأزمة إلى تفكيك الدائرة المقربة من الرئيس السابق، مع استقالة وزير الداخلية وكبير موظفي الرئاسة وعدد من مستشاريه.


وبينما تسعى الإدارة الجديدة إلى احتواء التداعيات المالية واستعادة ثقة المواطنين، تواجه باراجواي اختباراً سياسياً واقتصادياً صعباً، في أزمة كشفت حجم التشابك بين المصالح المالية والسلطة السياسية، ووضعت مستقبل الرقابة المصرفية وثقة المودعين على المحك.