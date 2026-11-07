كشف وزير التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي المصري السابق الدكتور حسين مصطفى خالد لـ«عكاظ»، أن الطبيبة التي عُثر على جثمانها داخل شقتها بعد نحو 3 سنوات على وفاتها، هي شقيقته، مؤكداً أن وفاتها كانت طبيعية، وأنه لم يتم دفنها حتى الآن.
وفي تصريحات مقتضبة، رفض خالد الإدلاء بمزيد من التفاصيل بشأن الواقعة، مكتفياً بتوضيح صلة القرابة بينه وبين الطبيبة، والكشف عن ظروف وفاتها.
تفاصيل العثور على الجثمان
وكانت الواقعة قد كُشفت في منطقة الهرم بمحافظة الجيزة، بعدما انتقلت قوة أمنية لتنفيذ حكم قضائي بإخلاء شقة سكنية وتسليمها إلى مالك العقار، إثر نزاع إيجاري مع الطبيبة التي توقفت عن سداد الإيجار وانقطعت أخبارها لسنوات.
وأثناء تنفيذ الحكم، اضطرت القوة الأمنية إلى فتح الشقة، لتفاجأ بالعثور على جثمان الطبيبة داخل إحدى الغرف، وقد تحلل وتحول إلى هيكل عظمي، بعدما ظل داخل المسكن المغلق نحو 3 سنوات دون اكتشاف وفاتها.
وأشارت المعلومات التي أوردتها «عكاظ» في تقرير سابق إلى أن الطبيبة كانت تعيش بمفردها، ودخلت في حالة من العزلة عقب وفاة زوجها، فيما أفاد جيرانها بانقطاع أخبارها طوال تلك الفترة، دون أن يتبين لهم أنها فارقت الحياة داخل شقتها.
وحسم تقرير الطب الشرعي سبب الوفاة، مؤكداً أنها حدثت لأسباب طبيعية قبل نحو 3 سنوات، دون وجود شبهة جنائية، فيما باشرت الجهات المختصة الإجراءات القانونية المتعلقة بالواقعة.
يُذكر أن الدكتور حسين مصطفى خالد تولى منصب وزير التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي في حكومة الدكتور كمال الجنزوري، خلال الفترة من ديسمبر 2011 حتى مايو 2012.
Former Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Hussein Mustafa Khaled revealed to "Okaz" that the doctor whose body was found in her apartment nearly three years after her death is his sister, confirming that her death was natural and that she has not been buried yet.
In brief statements, Khaled refused to provide further details about the incident, limiting himself to clarifying the familial relationship between him and the doctor, and revealing the circumstances of her death.
Details of the Discovery of the Body
The incident was uncovered in the Al-Haram area of Giza Governorate, after a security force was dispatched to execute a court ruling to vacate an apartment and hand it over to the property owner, following a rental dispute with the doctor who had stopped paying rent and whose news had been cut off for years.
During the execution of the ruling, the security force had to open the apartment, only to be surprised to find the doctor’s body inside one of the rooms, which had decomposed and turned into a skeleton, after remaining in the closed residence for about three years without anyone discovering her death.
Information reported by "Okaz" in a previous report indicated that the doctor lived alone and had entered a state of isolation following her husband's death, while her neighbors reported that they had not heard from her during that entire period, without realizing that she had passed away in her apartment.
The forensic report clarified the cause of death, confirming that it occurred due to natural reasons about three years ago, with no suspicion of foul play, while the relevant authorities began the legal procedures related to the incident.
Former Minister of Higher Education
It is worth noting that Dr. Hussein Mustafa Khaled served as the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Dr. Kamal El-Ganzouri's government from December 2011 to May 2012.