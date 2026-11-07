كشف وزير التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي المصري السابق الدكتور حسين مصطفى خالد لـ«عكاظ»، أن الطبيبة التي عُثر على جثمانها داخل شقتها بعد نحو 3 سنوات على وفاتها، هي شقيقته، مؤكداً أن وفاتها كانت طبيعية، وأنه لم يتم دفنها حتى الآن.

وفي تصريحات مقتضبة، رفض خالد الإدلاء بمزيد من التفاصيل بشأن الواقعة، مكتفياً بتوضيح صلة القرابة بينه وبين الطبيبة، والكشف عن ظروف وفاتها.

تفاصيل العثور على الجثمان

وكانت الواقعة قد كُشفت في منطقة الهرم بمحافظة الجيزة، بعدما انتقلت قوة أمنية لتنفيذ حكم قضائي بإخلاء شقة سكنية وتسليمها إلى مالك العقار، إثر نزاع إيجاري مع الطبيبة التي توقفت عن سداد الإيجار وانقطعت أخبارها لسنوات.

وأثناء تنفيذ الحكم، اضطرت القوة الأمنية إلى فتح الشقة، لتفاجأ بالعثور على جثمان الطبيبة داخل إحدى الغرف، وقد تحلل وتحول إلى هيكل عظمي، بعدما ظل داخل المسكن المغلق نحو 3 سنوات دون اكتشاف وفاتها.

وأشارت المعلومات التي أوردتها «عكاظ» في تقرير سابق إلى أن الطبيبة كانت تعيش بمفردها، ودخلت في حالة من العزلة عقب وفاة زوجها، فيما أفاد جيرانها بانقطاع أخبارها طوال تلك الفترة، دون أن يتبين لهم أنها فارقت الحياة داخل شقتها.

وحسم تقرير الطب الشرعي سبب الوفاة، مؤكداً أنها حدثت لأسباب طبيعية قبل نحو 3 سنوات، دون وجود شبهة جنائية، فيما باشرت الجهات المختصة الإجراءات القانونية المتعلقة بالواقعة.

يُذكر أن الدكتور حسين مصطفى خالد تولى منصب وزير التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي في حكومة الدكتور كمال الجنزوري، خلال الفترة من ديسمبر 2011 حتى مايو 2012.