Former Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Hussein Mustafa Khaled revealed to "Okaz" that the doctor whose body was found in her apartment nearly three years after her death is his sister, confirming that her death was natural and that she has not been buried yet.

In brief statements, Khaled refused to provide further details about the incident, limiting himself to clarifying the familial relationship between him and the doctor, and revealing the circumstances of her death.

Details of the Discovery of the Body

The incident was uncovered in the Al-Haram area of Giza Governorate, after a security force was dispatched to execute a court ruling to vacate an apartment and hand it over to the property owner, following a rental dispute with the doctor who had stopped paying rent and whose news had been cut off for years.

During the execution of the ruling, the security force had to open the apartment, only to be surprised to find the doctor’s body inside one of the rooms, which had decomposed and turned into a skeleton, after remaining in the closed residence for about three years without anyone discovering her death.

Information reported by "Okaz" in a previous report indicated that the doctor lived alone and had entered a state of isolation following her husband's death, while her neighbors reported that they had not heard from her during that entire period, without realizing that she had passed away in her apartment.

The forensic report clarified the cause of death, confirming that it occurred due to natural reasons about three years ago, with no suspicion of foul play, while the relevant authorities began the legal procedures related to the incident.

Former Minister of Higher Education

It is worth noting that Dr. Hussein Mustafa Khaled served as the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Dr. Kamal El-Ganzouri's government from December 2011 to May 2012.