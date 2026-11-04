لا يرتبط ضبط ضغط الدم بموعد نومٍ محددٍ للجميع، لكن الخبراء يؤكدون أن الحصول على 7 إلى 9 ساعات من النوم يوميًا، مع الالتزام بمواعيد ثابتة للنوم والاستيقاظ، يدعم صحة القلب ويساعد الجسم على تنظيم ضغط الدم بصورة طبيعية.
ويعود ذلك إلى ارتباط ضغط الدم بالساعة البيولوجية؛ إذ ينخفض خلال النوم ليمنح القلب والأوعية الدموية فترة راحة ضرورية. أما السهر المتكرر أو اضطراب مواعيد النوم فقد يؤثر في هذا النمط الطبيعي ويرتبط بارتفاع مخاطر الإصابة بمشكلات القلب.
كما تشير بعض الدراسات إلى أن النوم بين العاشرة والحادية عشرة مساءً قد يكون مرتبطًا بانخفاض خطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب مقارنة بالنوم بعد منتصف الليل، إلا أن الأهم يبقى اختيار موعد يضمن نومًا كافيًا ومنتظمًا.
وينصح المختصون بالحفاظ على جدول نوم ثابت، وتقليل استخدام الشاشات ليلًا، وتجنب الكافيين والوجبات الثقيلة قبل النوم، إلى جانب ممارسة النشاط البدني واتباع نظام غذائي صحي للحفاظ على ضغط الدم وصحة القلب.
Blood pressure regulation is not linked to a specific bedtime for everyone, but experts confirm that getting 7 to 9 hours of sleep daily, along with sticking to consistent sleep and wake times, supports heart health and helps the body regulate blood pressure naturally.
This is due to the connection between blood pressure and the biological clock; it decreases during sleep to give the heart and blood vessels a necessary rest period. Frequent late nights or irregular sleep patterns may disrupt this natural rhythm and are associated with an increased risk of heart problems.
Some studies also suggest that sleeping between 10 PM and 11 PM may be linked to a lower risk of heart disease compared to sleeping after midnight, but the most important factor remains choosing a time that ensures adequate and regular sleep.
Experts recommend maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, reducing screen time at night, avoiding caffeine and heavy meals before bedtime, as well as engaging in physical activity and following a healthy diet to maintain blood pressure and heart health.