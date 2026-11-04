لا يرتبط ضبط ضغط الدم بموعد نومٍ محددٍ للجميع، لكن الخبراء يؤكدون أن الحصول على 7 إلى 9 ساعات من النوم يوميًا، مع الالتزام بمواعيد ثابتة للنوم والاستيقاظ، يدعم صحة القلب ويساعد الجسم على تنظيم ضغط الدم بصورة طبيعية.

ويعود ذلك إلى ارتباط ضغط الدم بالساعة البيولوجية؛ إذ ينخفض خلال النوم ليمنح القلب والأوعية الدموية فترة راحة ضرورية. أما السهر المتكرر أو اضطراب مواعيد النوم فقد يؤثر في هذا النمط الطبيعي ويرتبط بارتفاع مخاطر الإصابة بمشكلات القلب.

كما تشير بعض الدراسات إلى أن النوم بين العاشرة والحادية عشرة مساءً قد يكون مرتبطًا بانخفاض خطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب مقارنة بالنوم بعد منتصف الليل، إلا أن الأهم يبقى اختيار موعد يضمن نومًا كافيًا ومنتظمًا.

وينصح المختصون بالحفاظ على جدول نوم ثابت، وتقليل استخدام الشاشات ليلًا، وتجنب الكافيين والوجبات الثقيلة قبل النوم، إلى جانب ممارسة النشاط البدني واتباع نظام غذائي صحي للحفاظ على ضغط الدم وصحة القلب.