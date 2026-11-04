Blood pressure regulation is not linked to a specific bedtime for everyone, but experts confirm that getting 7 to 9 hours of sleep daily, along with sticking to consistent sleep and wake times, supports heart health and helps the body regulate blood pressure naturally.

This is due to the connection between blood pressure and the biological clock; it decreases during sleep to give the heart and blood vessels a necessary rest period. Frequent late nights or irregular sleep patterns may disrupt this natural rhythm and are associated with an increased risk of heart problems.

Some studies also suggest that sleeping between 10 PM and 11 PM may be linked to a lower risk of heart disease compared to sleeping after midnight, but the most important factor remains choosing a time that ensures adequate and regular sleep.

Experts recommend maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, reducing screen time at night, avoiding caffeine and heavy meals before bedtime, as well as engaging in physical activity and following a healthy diet to maintain blood pressure and heart health.