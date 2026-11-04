منح الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، الطالبة ميار عثمان، الحاصلة على المركز الأول ولقب بطلة «تحدي القراءة العربي» في دورته العاشرة لعام 2026، نوط الامتياز من الطبقة الثانية، تقديراً لإنجازها الذي حققته خلال المنافسات التي استضافتها إمارة دبي بدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة.

واستقبل الرئيس المصري، اليوم (الأربعاء)، الطالبة ميار عثمان ووالديها، بحضور وزير التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني محمد عبد اللطيف، في لقاء شهد تهنئتها بهذا الإنجاز العربي، والإشادة بدور أسرتها في توفير البيئة الداعمة التي أسهمت في تفوقها وتميزها.

وأكد السيسي أن ميار عثمان تمثل نموذجاً مشرفاً وقدوة يُحتذى بها بين الطلاب، مشيراً إلى أن تكريم النماذج المصرية المتميزة يأتي في إطار حرص الدولة على إبراز النابغين والموهوبين، والتعريف بإنجازاتهم وتقدير تفوقهم في مختلف المجالات.

وشدد الرئيس المصري على اهتمام الدولة باللغة العربية، وضرورة الارتقاء بمستوى تدريسها في المدارس بمختلف أنحاء الجمهورية، بما يعزز ارتباط الأجيال الجديدة بلغتهم وهويتهم الثقافية.

وخلال اللقاء، تبادل السيسي الحديث مع الطالبة ووالديها، وحثها على مواصلة مسيرتها التعليمية، والاهتمام باللغة العربية، كما استمع إلى بيت من الشعر ألقته ميار، قبل التقاط صورة تذكارية معها وأسرتها.

من جانبها، أعربت ميار عثمان عن شكرها وتقديرها للرئيس المصري على الاستقبال والتكريم، مؤكدة أن هذا التقدير يمثل حافزاً لها لمواصلة التفوق وتحقيق المزيد من النجاحات، وتشريف مصر في المحافل العربية والدولية.

وأضافت أن الدعم والتشجيع اللذين حظيت بهما يشكلان دافعاً للنابغين والشباب لبذل المزيد من الجهد والعطاء، ومواصلة السعي نحو التميز.

وجاء تكريم ميار عثمان عقب فوزها بالمركز الأول وحصولها على لقب بطلة الدورة العاشرة من مبادرة «تحدي القراءة العربي» لعام 2026، التي أقيمت منافساتها النهائية في إمارة دبي بدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة.