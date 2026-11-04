The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi awarded student Mayar Othman, who won first place and the title of champion of the "Arab Reading Challenge" in its tenth edition for the year 2026, the Second Class Medal of Excellence, in recognition of her achievement during the competitions hosted by the Emirate of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Today (Wednesday), the Egyptian President received student Mayar Othman and her parents, in the presence of the Minister of Education and Technical Education, Mohamed Abdel Latif, in a meeting that included congratulating her on this Arab achievement and praising her family's role in providing a supportive environment that contributed to her excellence and distinction.

El-Sisi affirmed that Mayar Othman represents an honorable model and a role model for students, pointing out that honoring distinguished Egyptian figures comes within the framework of the state's commitment to highlight the talented and gifted individuals, and to recognize their achievements and appreciate their excellence in various fields.

The Egyptian President emphasized the state's interest in the Arabic language and the necessity of improving the level of its teaching in schools across the republic, which enhances the connection of new generations to their language and cultural identity.

During the meeting, El-Sisi exchanged conversation with the student and her parents, encouraging her to continue her educational journey and to pay attention to the Arabic language, and he listened to a verse of poetry recited by Mayar before taking a commemorative photo with her and her family.

For her part, Mayar Othman expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the Egyptian President for the reception and honor, affirming that this recognition serves as an incentive for her to continue excelling and achieving more successes, and to represent Egypt in Arab and international forums.

She added that the support and encouragement she received serve as a motivation for talented individuals and youth to exert more effort and give, and to continue striving for excellence.

The honoring of Mayar Othman came after she won first place and the title of champion of the tenth edition of the "Arab Reading Challenge" for the year 2026, whose final competitions were held in the Emirate of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.