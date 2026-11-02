لقي شاب مصرعه وأصيب آخر بجروح إثر حادث مروع شهدته محافظة بورصة (شمال غربي تركيا)، بعدما فقد سائق شاحنة السيطرة على مركبته واقتحم أحد المنازل السكنية، متسبباً في انهياره بشكل شبه كامل.

وأظهرت مشاهد متداولة من موقع الحادث منزلاً مدمراً وقد تحول إلى كومة من الأنقاض، في مشهد بدا أشبه بآثار زلزال أو انفجار، فيما سارعت فرق الإنقاذ والطوارئ إلى الموقع للبحث عن عالقين.

وتمكنت فرق الإنقاذ من انتشال جثة شاب يبلغ من العمر 29 عاماً من تحت الأنقاض، فيما أُخرج شاب آخر، 26 عاماً، مصاباً بجروح ونُقل لتلقي العلاج.

كما أسفر الحادث عن إصابة سائق الشاحنة، الذي نقل بدوره إلى المستشفى، في وقت بقيت فيه الشاحنة المنقلبة في موقع الحادث بينما واصلت الفرق المختصة أعمالها للتأكد من عدم وجود ضحايا آخرين.

وبحسب تقارير محلية، كانت الشاحنة تسير على طريق منحدر قبل أن يفقد السائق السيطرة عليها، لتنحرف باتجاه المنزل وتصطدم به، ما أدى إلى انهياره ووقوع الضحايا.