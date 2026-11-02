لقي شاب مصرعه وأصيب آخر بجروح إثر حادث مروع شهدته محافظة بورصة (شمال غربي تركيا)، بعدما فقد سائق شاحنة السيطرة على مركبته واقتحم أحد المنازل السكنية، متسبباً في انهياره بشكل شبه كامل.
وأظهرت مشاهد متداولة من موقع الحادث منزلاً مدمراً وقد تحول إلى كومة من الأنقاض، في مشهد بدا أشبه بآثار زلزال أو انفجار، فيما سارعت فرق الإنقاذ والطوارئ إلى الموقع للبحث عن عالقين.
وتمكنت فرق الإنقاذ من انتشال جثة شاب يبلغ من العمر 29 عاماً من تحت الأنقاض، فيما أُخرج شاب آخر، 26 عاماً، مصاباً بجروح ونُقل لتلقي العلاج.
كما أسفر الحادث عن إصابة سائق الشاحنة، الذي نقل بدوره إلى المستشفى، في وقت بقيت فيه الشاحنة المنقلبة في موقع الحادث بينما واصلت الفرق المختصة أعمالها للتأكد من عدم وجود ضحايا آخرين.
وبحسب تقارير محلية، كانت الشاحنة تسير على طريق منحدر قبل أن يفقد السائق السيطرة عليها، لتنحرف باتجاه المنزل وتصطدم به، ما أدى إلى انهياره ووقوع الضحايا.
A young man lost his life and another was injured in a horrific accident that occurred in Bursa province (northwestern Turkey), after a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a residential building, causing it to nearly collapse.
Videos circulating from the accident site showed a destroyed house that had turned into a pile of rubble, in a scene that resembled the aftermath of an earthquake or explosion, while rescue and emergency teams rushed to the site to search for trapped individuals.
The rescue teams managed to retrieve the body of a 29-year-old man from under the rubble, while another 26-year-old man was pulled out injured and transported for treatment.
The accident also resulted in injuries to the truck driver, who was taken to the hospital, while the overturned truck remained at the accident site as specialized teams continued their work to ensure there were no other victims.
According to local reports, the truck was traveling down a slope before the driver lost control, veering towards the house and colliding with it, leading to its collapse and the resulting casualties.