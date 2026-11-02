A young man lost his life and another was injured in a horrific accident that occurred in Bursa province (northwestern Turkey), after a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a residential building, causing it to nearly collapse.

Videos circulating from the accident site showed a destroyed house that had turned into a pile of rubble, in a scene that resembled the aftermath of an earthquake or explosion, while rescue and emergency teams rushed to the site to search for trapped individuals.

The rescue teams managed to retrieve the body of a 29-year-old man from under the rubble, while another 26-year-old man was pulled out injured and transported for treatment.

The accident also resulted in injuries to the truck driver, who was taken to the hospital, while the overturned truck remained at the accident site as specialized teams continued their work to ensure there were no other victims.

According to local reports, the truck was traveling down a slope before the driver lost control, veering towards the house and colliding with it, leading to its collapse and the resulting casualties.



