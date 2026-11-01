خيّم الحزن على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بعد الإعلان عن وفاة صانع المحتوى ومدرب اللياقة البدنية الأمريكي ليام فيتزجيرالد عن عمر 29 عاماً؛ إثر إصابات بالغة تعرّض لها في حادثة دراجة نارية مأساوية.

وأكدت صديقته جيمي لين رينالدي نبأ الوفاة عبر حسابها على منصة (إنستغرام)، موضحة أن الحادثة وقعت قرابة الساعة الثانية فجراً، وأن جهود الطواقم الطبية لإنقاذه لم تنجح رغم المحاولات المكثفة التي بُذلت بعد نقله لتلقي العلاج.

وعبّرت رينالدي عن صدمتها وحزنها العميق تجاه الفقد، مشيرة إلى أن رحيله شكّل صدمة كبيرة لكل من عرفه وأحبّه، كما دعت المتابعين إلى احترام خصوصية أسرته خلال هذه الفترة الصعبة ومساندتهم بالدعاء والدعم.

وحظي فيتزجيرالد بشهرة واسعة على منصات التواصل، إذ تجاوز عدد متابعيه على إنستغرام مليون متابع، وارتبط اسمه بمحتوى اللياقة البدنية والتدريب الرياضي، إلى جانب نصائح تتعلق بتطوير الذات ونمط الحياة والأناقة.

كما عمل مدرباً شخصياً وقدم برامج تدريبية فردية استهدفت مساعدة متابعيه على تحسين لياقتهم البدنية وتعزيز نمط حياتهم الصحي.

وأثار خبر وفاته موجة واسعة من التفاعل، وتدفقت رسائل التعزية والرثاء من أصدقائه ومتابعيه، الذين استذكروا حضوره الإيجابي وتأثيره التحفيزي، مؤكدين أن رحيله ترك فراغاً كبيراً في مجتمع اللياقة البدنية وعلى المنصات الرقمية التي اعتادوا متابعته من خلالها.