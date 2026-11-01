While the White House was celebrating Halloween, the appearance of the U.S. presidential aircraft in the skies over Washington, D.C. turned into a source of confusion for air traffic, as its low-altitude flight temporarily halted operations at one of the major airports and delayed over 200 flights, amid criticism over the short notice given.

On Thursday evening, the U.S. presidential aircraft flew twice at a relatively low altitude over the White House, coinciding with President Donald Trump's hosting of a Halloween party for children, a display that prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily suspend air traffic at the nearby Ronald Reagan National Airport.

The aircraft is referred to as "Air Force One" when the U.S. president is on board, and the White House posted a video of the flight on one of its social media accounts, describing the scene as "a spectacular aerial display of Air Force One over the White House for Halloween revelers."

The timing of the display and the manner of notification drew criticism from local officials, as the Washington City Council stated that the flight notification did not reach those in downtown, the Pentagon, and the national airport until just 15 minutes before it took place, considering it a surprise for many people, including the officials themselves.

For their part, airline officials reported that they received notification of the flight less than an hour before it occurred, while its repercussions extended to travelers, as some flights heading to Washington had to remain in the air, while others faced delays in arrival and departure times.

According to data from the flight tracking website "FlightAware," 202 flights were delayed on Thursday, accounting for 26% of departing flights and 17% of arriving flights, amid disruptions largely linked to the impact of the display on airport operations.

The flight was not limited to the area around the White House, as the aircraft also passed over nearby residential neighborhoods in the capital, at a time when Trump is known for his interest in aerial displays of the presidential aircraft, which often appear during major sporting events he attends.