في الوقت الذي كان فيه البيت الأبيض يحتفل بأجواء الهالوين، تحوّل ظهور طائرة الرئاسة الأمريكية في سماء العاصمة واشنطن إلى مصدر ارتباك لحركة الطيران، بعدما تسبب تحليقها على ارتفاع منخفض في تعليق مؤقت للرحلات بأحد المطارات الرئيسية، وتأخير أكثر من 200 رحلة جوية، وسط انتقادات بسبب قصر مدة الإخطار المسبق.

وشهد مساء الخميس مرور طائرة الرئاسة الأمريكية مرتين في أجواء منخفضة نسبيًا فوق محيط البيت الأبيض، بالتزامن مع استضافة الرئيس دونالد ترمب حفلًا للأطفال بمناسبة الهالوين، في استعراض دفع إدارة الطيران الاتحادية إلى تعليق حركة الطيران مؤقتًا في مطار رونالد ريغان الوطني القريب.

وتحمل الطائرة اسم «إير فورس وان» عندما يكون الرئيس الأمريكي على متنها، وقد نشر البيت الأبيض مقطع فيديو للتحليق عبر أحد حساباته على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، واصفًا المشهد بأنه «استعراض جوي رائع لطائرة إير فورس وان فوق البيت الأبيض للمحتفلين بالهالوين».

وأثار توقيت الاستعراض وطريقة الإخطار به انتقادات من مسؤولين محليين، إذ قال مجلس مدينة واشنطن إن إشعار التحليق لم يصل إلى الموجودين في وسط العاصمة والبنتاغون والمطار الوطني إلا قبل 15 دقيقة من تنفيذه، معتبرًا أن الأمر جاء مفاجئًا لعدد كبير من الأشخاص، بمن فيهم المسؤولون أنفسهم.

من جانبهم، أفاد مسؤولون في شركات الطيران بأنهم تلقوا إخطارًا بالتحليق قبل أقل من ساعة من تنفيذه، فيما امتدت تداعياته إلى المسافرين، بعدما اضطرت بعض الطائرات المتجهة إلى واشنطن إلى البقاء في الجو، بينما واجهت رحلات أخرى تأخيرات في مواعيد الوصول والمغادرة.

وبحسب بيانات موقع «فلايت أوير» المتخصص في تتبع حركة الطيران، تأخرت 202 رحلة جوية يوم الخميس، بواقع 26% من الرحلات المغادرة و17% من الرحلات القادمة، وسط اضطرابات ارتبط معظمها بالتأثير الذي خلفه الاستعراض على حركة المطار.

ولم يقتصر التحليق على محيط البيت الأبيض، إذ مرت الطائرة أيضًا فوق أحياء سكنية قريبة في العاصمة، في وقت يُعرف فيه ترمب باهتمامه بعروض التحليق الخاصة بطائرة الرئاسة، التي غالبًا ما تظهر خلال الفعاليات الرياضية الكبرى التي يحضرها.