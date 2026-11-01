في الوقت الذي كان فيه البيت الأبيض يحتفل بأجواء الهالوين، تحوّل ظهور طائرة الرئاسة الأمريكية في سماء العاصمة واشنطن إلى مصدر ارتباك لحركة الطيران، بعدما تسبب تحليقها على ارتفاع منخفض في تعليق مؤقت للرحلات بأحد المطارات الرئيسية، وتأخير أكثر من 200 رحلة جوية، وسط انتقادات بسبب قصر مدة الإخطار المسبق.
وشهد مساء الخميس مرور طائرة الرئاسة الأمريكية مرتين في أجواء منخفضة نسبيًا فوق محيط البيت الأبيض، بالتزامن مع استضافة الرئيس دونالد ترمب حفلًا للأطفال بمناسبة الهالوين، في استعراض دفع إدارة الطيران الاتحادية إلى تعليق حركة الطيران مؤقتًا في مطار رونالد ريغان الوطني القريب.
وتحمل الطائرة اسم «إير فورس وان» عندما يكون الرئيس الأمريكي على متنها، وقد نشر البيت الأبيض مقطع فيديو للتحليق عبر أحد حساباته على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، واصفًا المشهد بأنه «استعراض جوي رائع لطائرة إير فورس وان فوق البيت الأبيض للمحتفلين بالهالوين».
وأثار توقيت الاستعراض وطريقة الإخطار به انتقادات من مسؤولين محليين، إذ قال مجلس مدينة واشنطن إن إشعار التحليق لم يصل إلى الموجودين في وسط العاصمة والبنتاغون والمطار الوطني إلا قبل 15 دقيقة من تنفيذه، معتبرًا أن الأمر جاء مفاجئًا لعدد كبير من الأشخاص، بمن فيهم المسؤولون أنفسهم.
من جانبهم، أفاد مسؤولون في شركات الطيران بأنهم تلقوا إخطارًا بالتحليق قبل أقل من ساعة من تنفيذه، فيما امتدت تداعياته إلى المسافرين، بعدما اضطرت بعض الطائرات المتجهة إلى واشنطن إلى البقاء في الجو، بينما واجهت رحلات أخرى تأخيرات في مواعيد الوصول والمغادرة.
وبحسب بيانات موقع «فلايت أوير» المتخصص في تتبع حركة الطيران، تأخرت 202 رحلة جوية يوم الخميس، بواقع 26% من الرحلات المغادرة و17% من الرحلات القادمة، وسط اضطرابات ارتبط معظمها بالتأثير الذي خلفه الاستعراض على حركة المطار.
ولم يقتصر التحليق على محيط البيت الأبيض، إذ مرت الطائرة أيضًا فوق أحياء سكنية قريبة في العاصمة، في وقت يُعرف فيه ترمب باهتمامه بعروض التحليق الخاصة بطائرة الرئاسة، التي غالبًا ما تظهر خلال الفعاليات الرياضية الكبرى التي يحضرها.
While the White House was celebrating Halloween, the appearance of the U.S. presidential aircraft in the skies over Washington, D.C. turned into a source of confusion for air traffic, as its low-altitude flight temporarily halted operations at one of the major airports and delayed over 200 flights, amid criticism over the short notice given.
On Thursday evening, the U.S. presidential aircraft flew twice at a relatively low altitude over the White House, coinciding with President Donald Trump's hosting of a Halloween party for children, a display that prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily suspend air traffic at the nearby Ronald Reagan National Airport.
The aircraft is referred to as "Air Force One" when the U.S. president is on board, and the White House posted a video of the flight on one of its social media accounts, describing the scene as "a spectacular aerial display of Air Force One over the White House for Halloween revelers."
The timing of the display and the manner of notification drew criticism from local officials, as the Washington City Council stated that the flight notification did not reach those in downtown, the Pentagon, and the national airport until just 15 minutes before it took place, considering it a surprise for many people, including the officials themselves.
For their part, airline officials reported that they received notification of the flight less than an hour before it occurred, while its repercussions extended to travelers, as some flights heading to Washington had to remain in the air, while others faced delays in arrival and departure times.
According to data from the flight tracking website "FlightAware," 202 flights were delayed on Thursday, accounting for 26% of departing flights and 17% of arriving flights, amid disruptions largely linked to the impact of the display on airport operations.
The flight was not limited to the area around the White House, as the aircraft also passed over nearby residential neighborhoods in the capital, at a time when Trump is known for his interest in aerial displays of the presidential aircraft, which often appear during major sporting events he attends.