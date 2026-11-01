Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz announced a state of emergency on Saturday evening to provide the necessary resources to deal with the repercussions of the climatic phenomenon "El Niño," which is causing widespread destruction around the world.

Paz said in a speech addressed to his people: "The decree also calls for the deployment of more rescue teams in the most affected areas, as Bolivia faces floods and drought due to the El Niño phenomenon."

He explained, "This will be a phenomenon with extremely serious consequences manifested in droughts and floods, and we need the cooperation of all institutions."

A government report released this week indicated that drought is affecting 78,000 families in six of the country's nine provinces, and has led to the death of more than 75,000 head of livestock.