أعلن الرئيس البوليفي رودريغو باز مساء السبت حالة الطوارئ بهدف توفير الموارد اللازمة للتعامل مع تداعيات ظاهرة «إل نينيو» المناخية التي تتسبب في دمار واسع النطاق حول العالم.
وقال باز في خطاب وجهه إلى شعبه: «إن المرسوم يدعو أيضًا إلى نشر المزيد من فرق الإنقاذ في المناطق الأكثر تضررًا، فيما تواجه بوليفيا فيضانات وجفاف بسبب ظاهرة إل نينيو».
وأوضح «ستكون هذه ظاهرة ذات تداعيات بالغة الخطورة تتمثل في موجات جفاف وفيضانات، ونحن في حاجة إلى تعاون كل المؤسسات».
وأفاد تقرير حكومي صدر هذا الأسبوع بأن الجفاف يؤثر على 78 ألف أسرة في ست من مقاطعات البلاد التسع، وقد تسبب في نفوق أكثر من 75 ألف رأس من الماشية.
Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz announced a state of emergency on Saturday evening to provide the necessary resources to deal with the repercussions of the climatic phenomenon "El Niño," which is causing widespread destruction around the world.
Paz said in a speech addressed to his people: "The decree also calls for the deployment of more rescue teams in the most affected areas, as Bolivia faces floods and drought due to the El Niño phenomenon."
He explained, "This will be a phenomenon with extremely serious consequences manifested in droughts and floods, and we need the cooperation of all institutions."
A government report released this week indicated that drought is affecting 78,000 families in six of the country's nine provinces, and has led to the death of more than 75,000 head of livestock.