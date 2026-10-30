في مشهدٍ مروعٍ يقطر دمويةً وتحدياً صارخاً للقانون، تحول شارع محمد الخامس بمدينة أكادير في المغرب إلى مسرحٍ لجريمةٍ صادمةٍ، بعدما أقدم سائق سيارة على دهس رجل أمن بالشرطة المغربية مرتين متتاليتين، في سابقةٍ أمنيةٍ استنفرت الأجهزة المختصة ووضعت المشتبه فيه أمام تهمةٍ ثقيلةٍ يرقى تكييفها القانوني إلى محاولة القتل العمد.

بدأت فصول الواقعة المرعبة عند المدخل الشمالي للمدينة، حين رفض الشاب الامتثال لإشارة التوقف الصادرة عن نقطة تفتيش أمنية، مطلقاً العنان لمركبته في محاولة للفرار، مما استدعى استنفار عناصر الفرقة المتحركة للدراجين لملاحقته وإيقافه في قلب الشارع الرئيسي.

وهناك، تحولت عملية التوقيف العادية إلى محاولة تصفيةٍ مروعةٍ، إذ تعمد الشاب صدم شرطي وإسقاطه أرضاً، قبل أن يرتكب فعله الأشد صدمةً بالرجوع بمركبته إلى الخلف ليدهس الضحية بوحشيةٍ للمرة الثانية، ثم يفر هارباً رفقة شخصين كانا يغطان في حالة سكرٍ تامٍ.

وفيما نجحت طوارئ المستشفى الجامعي بأكادير في تثبيت حالة الشرطي المصاب وإنقاذ حياته، تحركت الجهات الأمنية لتطيح بالمتهمين الثلاثة في قبضة العدالة صباح (الخميس)، حيث أودعوا الحراسة النظرية بأوامر من النيابة العامة، بانتظار الإجابة القضائية الحاسمة عن السؤال الأبرز: ما الذي دفع السائق لكل هذه الشراسة ومحاولة القتل؟