In a horrific scene dripping with blood and a blatant challenge to the law, Mohammed V Street in Agadir, Morocco, turned into a stage for a shocking crime, after a driver ran over a Moroccan police officer twice in succession, in a security incident that mobilized the relevant authorities and placed the suspect under a serious charge that could be classified legally as attempted murder.

The terrifying incident began at the northern entrance of the city when the young man refused to comply with the stop signal issued by a security checkpoint, unleashing his vehicle in an attempt to flee, which prompted the mobilization of the motorcycle patrol unit to pursue and stop him in the middle of the main street.

There, the routine arrest turned into a horrifying attempted execution, as the young man deliberately hit the officer, knocking him to the ground, before committing an even more shocking act by reversing his vehicle to brutally run over the victim for the second time, then fleeing with two individuals who were completely intoxicated.

While the emergency department of the university hospital in Agadir succeeded in stabilizing the condition of the injured officer and saving his life, the security authorities moved to apprehend the three suspects in the grip of justice on Thursday morning, where they were placed in police custody by order of the public prosecutor, awaiting a decisive judicial response to the most pressing question: What drove the driver to such ferocity and attempted murder?