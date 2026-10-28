أثارت وفاة شابة أمريكية تبلغ 31 عاماً جدلاً واسعاً حول حدود الاعتماد على الذكاء الاصطناعي في المسائل الصحية، بعدما اتهمت عائلتها روبوت المحادثة (تشات جي بي تي) بتقديم إرشادات بشأن تقليل جرعات دوائها وصولاً إلى التوقف عنه، في واقعة تقول الأسرة إنها أسهمت في وفاتها.

وتعود تفاصيل القضية إلى الولايات المتحدة، حيث رفعت عائلة بُوين وان، وهي مهندسة برمجيات، دعوى قضائية ضد شركة (أوبن إيه آي) ورئيسها التنفيذي سام ألتمان، متهمةً النظام بتقديم معلومات وإرشادات طبية غير آمنة، وفقاً لما أوردته صحيفة (نيويورك بوست).

وكانت وان تعاني الصرع، وتعتمد على دواء (لاموتريغين) للحد من نوباته. وبحسب تفاصيل الدعوى، لجأت إلى النسخة السابقة من (تشات جي بي تي)، التي تعمل بنموذج (جي بي تي-4o)؛ لمناقشة الآثار الجانبية للعلاج، بعدما ساورتها مخاوف من تأثيره في قدرتها على التحدث والتركيز، وهما مهارتان تحتاج إليهما خلال مقابلات العمل.

وتزعم الأسرة أن المحادثات تضمّنت خطة لتقليل الجرعات تدريجياً حتى التوقف عن تناول الدواء، إلى جانب ردود شجعتها، بحسب الدعوى، على عدم إبلاغ أطبائها بالتغييرات التي تجريها على علاجها. كما أشارت إلى أن وان تحدثت عن أعراض ومخاوف صاحبت خفض الجرعات، من دون أن تتلقى، وفقاً للشكوى، توجيهاً كافياً يدفعها إلى طلب المساعدة الطبية.

وفارقت وان الحياة في ظروف نُسبت إلى الوفاة المفاجئة غير المتوقعة المرتبطة بالصرع. وتربط الدعوى بين انخفاض مستوى الدواء في جسمها والظروف التي سبقت وفاتها، في حين تبقى مسؤولية النظام ومدى ارتباط مخرجاته بالواقعة من المسائل التي يتعين حسمها قضائياً.

من جانبها، وصفت شركة (أوبن إيه آي) القضية بأنها مؤلمة للغاية، وأوضحت أن الواقعة تتعلق بإصدار سابق من النظام، مؤكدةً أن (تشات جي بي تي* لا يُعد بديلاً عن الرعاية الطبية المتخصصة.

وتعيد القضية تسليط الضوء على المخاطر المحتملة للاعتماد على أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي عند اتخاذ قرارات تتعلق بالأدوية والعلاجات، خصوصاً أن تغيير الجرعات أو التوقف عن تناولها دون إشراف طبي قد يترتب عليه عواقب خطيرة. ويظل الرجوع إلى الطبيب المعالج أمراً أساسياً عند ظهور آثار جانبية أو التفكير في تعديل العلاج.