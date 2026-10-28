The death of a 31-year-old American woman has sparked widespread debate about the limits of relying on artificial intelligence in health matters, after her family accused the chatbot (ChatGPT) of providing guidance on reducing her medication doses to the point of stopping it altogether, in an incident the family claims contributed to her death.

The details of the case trace back to the United States, where the family of Bowen Wan, a software engineer, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, accusing the system of providing unsafe medical information and guidance, according to the New York Post.

Wan suffered from epilepsy and relied on the medication lamotrigine to reduce her seizures. According to the lawsuit details, she turned to an earlier version of ChatGPT, which operates on the GPT-4o model, to discuss the side effects of her treatment, after she became concerned about its impact on her ability to speak and concentrate, skills she needed during job interviews.

The family claims that the conversations included a plan to gradually reduce her doses until she stopped taking the medication, along with responses that allegedly encouraged her not to inform her doctors about the changes she was making to her treatment. They also noted that Wan discussed symptoms and concerns accompanying the dose reductions, without receiving, according to the complaint, sufficient guidance to prompt her to seek medical help.

Wan passed away under circumstances attributed to an unexpected sudden death related to epilepsy. The lawsuit links the decrease in medication levels in her body to the circumstances preceding her death, while the responsibility of the system and the extent to which its outputs are related to the incident remain issues to be resolved in court.

For its part, OpenAI described the case as extremely painful, clarifying that the incident pertains to an earlier version of the system, emphasizing that ChatGPT is not a substitute for specialized medical care.

The case highlights the potential risks of relying on artificial intelligence tools when making decisions related to medications and treatments, especially since changing doses or stopping them without medical supervision can have serious consequences. Consulting the treating physician remains essential when side effects arise or when considering adjustments to treatment.