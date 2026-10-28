أعلن المركز الإعلامي لمجلس الوزراء المصري، موعد بدء تطبيق التوقيت الشتوي لعام 2026، اعتبارًا من منتصف ليل الخميس 29 أكتوبر الجاري، وفقًا لأحكام القانون رقم 24 لسنة 2023 بشأن تقرير نظام التوقيت الصيفي، وذلك من خلال تأخير الساعة 60 دقيقة عند حلول الساعة الثانية عشرة منتصف الليل، لتعود إلى الحادية عشرة مساءً.
وبموجب هذا التغيير، ينتهي العمل بالتوقيت الصيفي في مصر، ويبدأ تطبيق التوقيت الشتوي رسميًا يوم الجمعة 30 أكتوبر، مع عودة الساعة إلى التوقيت المعتاد خلال أشهر الخريف والشتاء.
موعد تغيير الساعة في مصر 2026
وفقًا للموعد المعلن، يتعين على المواطنين تأخير ساعاتهم 60 دقيقة عند منتصف ليل الخميس، لتصبح الساعة الحادية عشرة مساءً بدلًا من الثانية عشرة منتصف الليل، وهو ما يمنحهم ساعة إضافية في ليلة الانتقال إلى التوقيت الشتوي.
ويأتي تطبيق النظام وفقًا للقانون رقم 24 لسنة 2023، الذي ينظم العمل بالتوقيت الصيفي في مصر، وينص على تقديم الساعة القانونية بمقدار 60 دقيقة اعتبارًا من الجمعة الأخيرة من شهر أبريل وحتى نهاية يوم الخميس الأخير من شهر أكتوبر من كل عام ميلادي.
وبذلك، يأتي الانتقال إلى التوقيت الشتوي مع انتهاء الفترة المحددة قانونًا للعمل بالتوقيت الصيفي، دون الحاجة إلى إصدار تشريع جديد في كل مرة يتغير فيها التوقيت.
وكان مجلس النواب المصري قد أقر قانون تنظيم التوقيت الصيفي في أبريل 2023، بعد توقف تطبيق النظام لسنوات، في إطار خطة تستهدف ترشيد استهلاك الطاقة وتحسين الاستفادة من ساعات النهار.
أهمية التوقيت الصيفي والشتوي في مصر
ويستهدف نظام التوقيت الصيفي الاستفادة من ساعات النهار خلال فصلي الربيع والصيف، عبر تقديم الساعة الرسمية 60 دقيقة، بما يساعد على مواءمة الأنشطة اليومية مع ضوء الشمس، والحد من الحاجة إلى استخدام الإضاءة خلال بعض ساعات المساء.
ويُعد ترشيد استهلاك الكهرباء والطاقة أحد الأهداف المعلنة عند إعادة تطبيق النظام في مصر، إذ أُقر القانون رقم 24 لسنة 2023 في إطار توجه حكومي للاستفادة بصورة أفضل من ساعات النهار، وتعزيز كفاءة استخدام موارد الطاقة.
أما التوقيت الشتوي، فيمثل العودة إلى التوقيت المعتاد من خلال تأخير الساعة 60 دقيقة مع نهاية أكتوبر، بالتزامن مع قصر ساعات النهار خلال فصلي الخريف والشتاء.
The media center of the Egyptian Cabinet announced the start date for the implementation of winter time for the year 2026, effective from midnight on Thursday, October 29, according to the provisions of Law No. 24 of 2023 regarding the establishment of daylight saving time, by delaying the clock by 60 minutes when the clock strikes twelve midnight, returning to eleven in the evening.
With this change, daylight saving time in Egypt will end, and winter time will officially begin on Friday, October 30, with the clock reverting to the usual time during the fall and winter months.
Time Change in Egypt 2026
According to the announced schedule, citizens must set their clocks back by 60 minutes at midnight on Thursday, making it eleven in the evening instead of twelve midnight, which gives them an extra hour on the night of the transition to winter time.
The implementation of the system is in accordance with Law No. 24 of 2023, which regulates the operation of daylight saving time in Egypt, stipulating that the legal clock be advanced by 60 minutes starting from the last Friday of April until the end of the last Thursday of October each year.
Thus, the transition to winter time occurs with the end of the legally specified period for daylight saving time, without the need to issue new legislation each time the time changes.
The Egyptian House of Representatives approved the law regulating daylight saving time in April 2023, after the system had been suspended for years, as part of a plan aimed at rationalizing energy consumption and improving the use of daylight hours.
The Importance of Daylight Saving and Winter Time in Egypt
The daylight saving time system aims to make use of daylight hours during the spring and summer seasons by advancing the official clock by 60 minutes, which helps align daily activities with sunlight and reduces the need for lighting during some evening hours.
Rationalizing electricity and energy consumption is one of the declared goals when reapplying the system in Egypt, as Law No. 24 of 2023 was enacted as part of a government approach to better utilize daylight hours and enhance the efficiency of energy resource use.
As for winter time, it represents a return to the usual time by delaying the clock by 60 minutes at the end of October, coinciding with the shorter daylight hours during the fall and winter seasons.