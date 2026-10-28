The media center of the Egyptian Cabinet announced the start date for the implementation of winter time for the year 2026, effective from midnight on Thursday, October 29, according to the provisions of Law No. 24 of 2023 regarding the establishment of daylight saving time, by delaying the clock by 60 minutes when the clock strikes twelve midnight, returning to eleven in the evening.

With this change, daylight saving time in Egypt will end, and winter time will officially begin on Friday, October 30, with the clock reverting to the usual time during the fall and winter months.

Time Change in Egypt 2026

According to the announced schedule, citizens must set their clocks back by 60 minutes at midnight on Thursday, making it eleven in the evening instead of twelve midnight, which gives them an extra hour on the night of the transition to winter time.

The implementation of the system is in accordance with Law No. 24 of 2023, which regulates the operation of daylight saving time in Egypt, stipulating that the legal clock be advanced by 60 minutes starting from the last Friday of April until the end of the last Thursday of October each year.

Thus, the transition to winter time occurs with the end of the legally specified period for daylight saving time, without the need to issue new legislation each time the time changes.

The Egyptian House of Representatives approved the law regulating daylight saving time in April 2023, after the system had been suspended for years, as part of a plan aimed at rationalizing energy consumption and improving the use of daylight hours.

The Importance of Daylight Saving and Winter Time in Egypt

The daylight saving time system aims to make use of daylight hours during the spring and summer seasons by advancing the official clock by 60 minutes, which helps align daily activities with sunlight and reduces the need for lighting during some evening hours.

Rationalizing electricity and energy consumption is one of the declared goals when reapplying the system in Egypt, as Law No. 24 of 2023 was enacted as part of a government approach to better utilize daylight hours and enhance the efficiency of energy resource use.

As for winter time, it represents a return to the usual time by delaying the clock by 60 minutes at the end of October, coinciding with the shorter daylight hours during the fall and winter seasons.