أعلن المركز الإعلامي لمجلس الوزراء المصري، موعد بدء تطبيق التوقيت الشتوي لعام 2026، اعتبارًا من منتصف ليل الخميس 29 أكتوبر الجاري، وفقًا لأحكام القانون رقم 24 لسنة 2023 بشأن تقرير نظام التوقيت الصيفي، وذلك من خلال تأخير الساعة 60 دقيقة عند حلول الساعة الثانية عشرة منتصف الليل، لتعود إلى الحادية عشرة مساءً.

وبموجب هذا التغيير، ينتهي العمل بالتوقيت الصيفي في مصر، ويبدأ تطبيق التوقيت الشتوي رسميًا يوم الجمعة 30 أكتوبر، مع عودة الساعة إلى التوقيت المعتاد خلال أشهر الخريف والشتاء.

موعد تغيير الساعة في مصر 2026

وفقًا للموعد المعلن، يتعين على المواطنين تأخير ساعاتهم 60 دقيقة عند منتصف ليل الخميس، لتصبح الساعة الحادية عشرة مساءً بدلًا من الثانية عشرة منتصف الليل، وهو ما يمنحهم ساعة إضافية في ليلة الانتقال إلى التوقيت الشتوي.

ويأتي تطبيق النظام وفقًا للقانون رقم 24 لسنة 2023، الذي ينظم العمل بالتوقيت الصيفي في مصر، وينص على تقديم الساعة القانونية بمقدار 60 دقيقة اعتبارًا من الجمعة الأخيرة من شهر أبريل وحتى نهاية يوم الخميس الأخير من شهر أكتوبر من كل عام ميلادي.

وبذلك، يأتي الانتقال إلى التوقيت الشتوي مع انتهاء الفترة المحددة قانونًا للعمل بالتوقيت الصيفي، دون الحاجة إلى إصدار تشريع جديد في كل مرة يتغير فيها التوقيت.

وكان مجلس النواب المصري قد أقر قانون تنظيم التوقيت الصيفي في أبريل 2023، بعد توقف تطبيق النظام لسنوات، في إطار خطة تستهدف ترشيد استهلاك الطاقة وتحسين الاستفادة من ساعات النهار.

أهمية التوقيت الصيفي والشتوي في مصر

ويستهدف نظام التوقيت الصيفي الاستفادة من ساعات النهار خلال فصلي الربيع والصيف، عبر تقديم الساعة الرسمية 60 دقيقة، بما يساعد على مواءمة الأنشطة اليومية مع ضوء الشمس، والحد من الحاجة إلى استخدام الإضاءة خلال بعض ساعات المساء.

ويُعد ترشيد استهلاك الكهرباء والطاقة أحد الأهداف المعلنة عند إعادة تطبيق النظام في مصر، إذ أُقر القانون رقم 24 لسنة 2023 في إطار توجه حكومي للاستفادة بصورة أفضل من ساعات النهار، وتعزيز كفاءة استخدام موارد الطاقة.

أما التوقيت الشتوي، فيمثل العودة إلى التوقيت المعتاد من خلال تأخير الساعة 60 دقيقة مع نهاية أكتوبر، بالتزامن مع قصر ساعات النهار خلال فصلي الخريف والشتاء.